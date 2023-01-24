Game Day: Blues welcome back Tarasenko, Krug, lose Buchnevich to injury

The St. Louis Blues square off against the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday night at Enterprise Center. The game marks the end of a season-long seven-game homestand for the Blues.

On the homestand, St. Louis (23-21-3) has gone 3-3 with wins over Calgary, Ottawa and Nashville and losses to Calgary, Tampa Bay and Chicago.

“We’ve had some real good stuff and not-so-good stuff,’’ Berube said of the homestand. “Obviously, the last game (a 5-3 loss to Chicago) was disappointing — we all know that — we let some games slip away where we were right there. The homestand wasn’t good enough in the end.

“But we have a game tonight. Do a good job, get a win, focus on that. I’m just focused on tonight’s game before we go on the road.”

Heading toward the NHL All-Star Break, the Blues play Thursday at Arizona, Saturday afternoon at Colorado and Monday at Winnipeg.

After the All-Star Break — the All-Star Weekend is Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise, Florida — the Blues will resume play at home against Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Two steps forward ...

The Blues will welcome a trio of injured players, defenseman Torey Krug and forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Logan Brown, back into the lineup Tuesday when they host the Buffalo Sabres.

But the team will be without winger Pavel Buchnevich, who was placed on injured reserve after undergoing a minor surgical procedure to his ankle at the site of a contusion suffered earlier this season. Buchnevich will be re-evaluated after the All-Star Break.

Buchnevich, 27, has 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 38 games this season and is the team’s third-leading scorer behind Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas.

“Tough luck for him … and us,’’ Berube said after the morning skate Tuesday. “He’s an all-around guy, we use him in every situation. He’s a real good defensive player and penalty killer and offensive player, too. We’ll miss him.”

Getting key veterans Krug and Tarasenko back should help. Krug, 31, missed 13 games with a lower-body injury and has 17 points (5 goals, 12 assists) in 31 games this season. Tarasenko, also 31, sat out 10 games with a hand injury and has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 34 games this season.

“They’re veteran guys, guys who’ve been good players for us,’’ Berube said. “Both can provide offense, power play, puck movement.”

Krug is looking forward to being back on the ice.

“Just hoping to give the lineup the nudge that we need, to contribute a little bit,’’ he said. “You push every day and with each day, the more comfortable you feel. It’s tough (sitting) when you’re in a playoff race and you can’t do anything to help …”

Asked about the power play, Krug said: “It’s obviously been good — we’ve scored some goals, some timely goals — but the inconsistency is obviously something we’d like to fix and correct. Maybe I can create a little urgency and increase our pace a little bit. We have talented guys, but hopefully it helps getting two guys back in there. Now we have two units that can push each other.”

Krug is expected to be paired on defense with 22-year-old rookie Tyler Tucker.

"I think with Krug back, I wanted some size and some grit in there tonight," Berube said of his lineup.

Tucker's "been great. He’s steady and consistent; you know what you’re going to get out of him every night,’’ Krug said. “And he’s competitive like crazy.”

Brown, 24, was activated late last week and has been limited to nine games this season because of a nagging upper-body injury. He last played on Dec. 29.

“It kinda feels like the first game of the year again for me, but it’s another opportunity to prove myself and to hopefully earn more minutes,’’ he said. “I just gotta play my game, win puck battles and make the smart play.”

Berube is hoping Brown can seize the opportunity.

“If you go back to last season, the last month or so, he had a pretty good impact, playing some consistent hockey,’’ the coach said. “He’s gotta stay healthy, first of all, but he’s a guy who can be strong on pucks and has some good offensive abilities, some good hands. He needs to do the job in his own end and be strong in battles. He has to get his feet going, be strong on the puck, get to the offensive zone and do his thing.”

Scouting the Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres improved to 24-19-3 with a 3-2 overtime decision over the Stars in Dallas on Monday. It was the first of four consecutive road games for the Sabres, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 road contests.

Buffalo is paced offensively by former Blues prospect Tage Thompson, a first-round draft pick in 2016 who was a key part of the trade that brought Ryan O’Reilly to St. Louis in the summer of 2018. Thompson, 25, entered the week as the league’s seventh-leading scorer with 61 points on 32 goals and 31 assists. That includes 14 goals on the power play, one shorthanded and five game winners.

“I don’t know if you ever expect or know what a guy will become in his career,’’ Berube said. “But what I did I know at the time was that he was a high-character kid, a hard-working kid that wanted to do well and wanted to be a good player. Right there, that tells me that this guy’s going to have potential to be something at some point because he had great ability. Every time we had camps here, he was clearly the top guy out there. He was very good, a great set of hands. He wanted to become a good player, he has good character, he’s a good kid. And now he’s a star.”

Other top scorers for Buffalo include defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (14G, 39A), Alex Tuch (22G, 29A), Jeff Skinner (19G, 27A) and Dylan Cozens (16G, 26A). In goal, the Sabres have used three goaltenders this season: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (12-5-1, 3.31 goals-against, .899 save percentage), Craig Anderson (8-6-2, 2.73, .918) and Eric Comrie (4-8, 3.67, .883).

With 175 goals this season, Buffalo trails only Edmonton (178) and Boston (177) in goals scored this season.

In their only other meeting this season, on Nov. 23, Buffalo ended St. Louis’ seven-game win streak with a 6-2 home victory. The home team broke open a 1-1 game with five straight goals, getting two each from Skinner and Jack Quinn. Luukkonen stopped 34 of 36 shots for the win.

“They’re a very good rush team. ... We have to limit their rush attack as much as we can and be above them. We’ve gotta check well tonight,” Berube said. “And you gotta be physical. If you’re not going to take the body on Tage Thompson or Dahlin or Tuck, they have high-end ability that can make you pay, so we gotta be hard on ‘em, we gotta be on top of ‘em as much as we can to slow ‘em down and make it a difficult night.

“Obviously, your puck play is going to be big because if you turn pucks over and you make bad puck plays in the offensive zone, they’re gone the other way real quick.”

Projected lineups:

Blues

Brandon Saad-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Ivan Barbashev-Brayden Schenn-Vladimir Tarasenko

Jake Neighbours-Noel Acciari-Logan Brown

Alexey Toropchenko-Nathan Walker-Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Niko Mikkola-Justin Faulk

Torey Krug-Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Buffalo Sabres

Jeff Skinner-Tage Thompson-Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka-Dylan Cozens-Jack Quinn

Casey Mittelstadt-Tyson Jost-Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons-Peyton Krebs-Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson-Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power-Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson-Ilya Lyubushkin

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen