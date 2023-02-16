The Blues will host the league’s best road team when the Devils come to Enterprise Center on Thursday night.

New Jersey is 20-3-3 on the road this season for an incredible .827 points percentage, even if they have lost three of their last five road games. The Devils lost in overtime at Seattle on Jan. 19, in regulation at Nashville on Jan. 26 and in a shootout at Minnesota on Feb. 11.

“I think they’re just a good team all around,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “They’ve been a good team all year. A good road team for me is understanding simplicity is OK, not forcing things, playing smart, understanding situations on the road.

“But I think Jersey, they’re a very quick team, got real fast forwards, and got big D. They transition the puck really well and, with their speed, they create a lot of odd-man rushes and a lot of good plays off the rush.”

The Devils could be without star center Jack Hughes, who has missed the last three games due to an upper-body injury. Hughes participated in optional morning skate on Thursday, but was labeled week-to-week last Thursday.

Hughes leads the Devils in both goals (35) and points (67).

The Blues beat the Devils 5-3 on Jan. 5 in Newark despite being outshot 39-19. Jordan Binnington made 36 saves that night.

“I didn’t think we played overly well, but we found a way to capitalize on some plays and we got good goaltending that game,” Berube said. “That was big.”

Saad out, Neighbours up

The Blues placed forward Brandon Saad (upper-body) on injured reserve on Thursday morning, and recalled Jake Neighbours from AHL affiliate Springfield. Neighbours will play on a line with Noel Acciari and Sammy Blais as Ivan Barbashev was promoted to play alongside Ryan O’Reilly and Pavel Buchnevich.

Neighbours scored a goal in his last NHL game on Jan. 26 at Winnipeg before he was sent down during the All-Star break to the AHL. Springfield has been on a roll, winning nine straight games.

“Got a lot of guys back from injury that have been hurt all year, so roster looks a lot different than it did at the start of the year, and starting to find some success,” Neighbours said. “I want to be here as much as I can and whenever I can. But they’ve got a good team down there, it’s fun to be a part of.”

Berube said the Blues would monitor Saad’s status, “to see how he feels day to day.” He is not eligible to return until next week’s game against Vancouver.

Blues defenseman Torey Krug is probable to play on Thursday against the Devils after he missed the end of Tuesday’s game with a lower-body injury. Berube said “we’ll have somebody ready in case” Krug can’t play.

Thursday’s game will begin at 8 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN. Bob Wischusen will handle play-by-play duties with Brian Boucher as an analyst and Leah Hextall as the reporter. John Buccigross and Barry Melrose will be in studio.

Projected Blues lineup vs. New Jersey, 8 p.m.

Pavel Buchnevich – Ryan O’Reilly – Ivan Barbashev

Brayden Schenn – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours – Noel Acciari – Ivan Barbashev

Alexey Toropchenko – Nathan Walker – Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko

Torey Krug – Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker – Calle Rosen

Jordan Binnington

Thomas Greiss

No. 1 power play: Thomas, Kyrou, Schenn, Buchnevich, Krug.

No. 2 power play: Neighbours, Blais, O’Reilly, Barbashev, Faulk.

Scratches: Josh Leivo, Logan Brown, Robert Bortuzzo.

Injured reserve: Brandon Saad (upper-body).

LTIR: Scott Perunovich (shoulder), Marco Scandella (hip).