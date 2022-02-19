Game Day: Blues will be minus injured Tarasenko against Leafs

TORONTO – If the Blues are going to take down the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, they must do it without Vladimir Tarasenko. Tarasenko was not on the ice for the team’s morning skate at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, and after the workout coach Craig Berube said Tarasenko was injured and would not play against the Leafs.

“He’s out tonight,” said Berube, who was tight-lipped about the situation.

Berube said the injury occurred in the Montreal game on Thursday and that Tarasenko would be day-to-day.

Tarasenko has a team-leading 45 points this season and shares the team goal-scoring lead (18) with Jordan Kyrou. He was on a five-game point streak (four goals, three assists).

Without Tarasenko, Berube has placed Kyrou on the Robert Thomas line, with Pavel Buchnevich remaining on the wing.

Rosen up, Joshua down

The Blues have recalled defenseman Calle Rosen from the Springfield Thunderbirds, their American Hockey League affiliate, and sent forward Dakota Joshua back to Springfield.

A 28-year-old native of Vaxjo, Sweden, Rosen has four goals and 16 assists in 27 games with the Thunderbirds this season and is plus-6. He appeared in six games with the Blues earlier this season, with two assists and was minus-1.

For Rosen, the timing is nostalgic because he came to the NHL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Twelve of his 26 career NHL games – including the first eight - were played with the Leafs.

With Marco Scandella facing additional time off with his lower-body injury, Rosen gives the Blues a spare defenseman. He was not present at Saturday’s morning skate, but is expected to join the team tonight.

Back in business

With the Tarasenko injury and the assignment of Joshua to Springfield, the Blues have no spare forwards. Tyler Bozak and Logan Brown, who have been healthy scratches lately, are back in the lineup and will play on the fourth line. For Bozak, it’s even more nostalgia since he spent most of his NHL career here before signing a free-agent deal with the Blues in 2018.

He still knows a lot of people at Scotiabank, as evidenced by his hug of a stadium worker before he stepped on the ice Saturday morning.

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou

Barbashev-Schenn-Sundqvist

Kostin-Bozak-Brown

Defensemen

Mikkola-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Walman-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

(Check back later for more details on tonight’s Blues-Maple Leafs.)

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.