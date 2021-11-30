Game day: Bozak on COVID list, Blues down to 11 forwards again

After 3 1/2 weeks without a positive test, another Blues player has landed on the COVID list. Veteran center Tyler Bozak is the latest Blue on the list, becoming the seventh player on the team to do so, and the first since Torey Krug and Niko Mikkola on Nov. 5.

Other Blues on the COVID list earlier in the season were Brandon Saad, Ryan O’Reilly, Ville Husso, and Kyle Clifford. The initial six players missed a combined 34 games on the COVID list.

Without Bozak, the Blues have only 11 forwards available for tonight’s game with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Enterprise Center. That means coach Craig Berube will have to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the third game in a row.

One of those defensemen will be Marco Scandella, Berube confirmed in a Zoom session after Tuesday’s morning skate. Based on line rushes in practice Monday, Scandella had been slated to be out of the lineup. That changed with Bozak’s positive test.

“It’s tough,” Berube said. “We lose a player. It’s obviously tough on Tyler Bozak, too. I don’t think there is anything else we can do (to prevent COVID among the team). Again, it’s throughout the league. It’s gonna be part of every day in the NHL.”