Game Day: Can Blues take advantage of injury-thinned Avs lineup?

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche have all kinds of injured players these days, and you’ve probably heard of many of them:

Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichuskin, Darren Helm, Shane Bowers, Sam Girard, Bowen Byram and Kurtis MacDermid are all out with injuries and will all miss Monday’s 8 p.m. (Central) contest against the Blues here in the Mile High City.

So for the Blues, the question becomes – can they capitalize on the short Colorado roster?

“They still have so many great players,” Blues captain and former Avalanche Ryan O’Reilly said. “It’s a very deep team over there. And they play hard, they work and skate. There’s never any easy game against them.

“But missing players like that, for sure we’ll have to take advantage of it. Not having their best lineup, it’s important for us to use that and find a way to get these two points.”

Even with all the injuries, the Avalanche are rolling along at 8-4-1 with a four-game winning streak entering tonight’s contest. And some of Colorado’s brightest stars remain in the lineup.

Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen are among the NHL’s top 10 point producers, with 23 points apiece. Rantanen has 10 goals and 13 assists; MacKinnon has four goals and 19 assists. On defense, reigning Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar has 16 points on three goals and 13 assists.

“They’re obviously great players,” coach Craig Berube said. “On the back end (Devon) Toews and Makar are such good skaters and puck movers.

“They get up the ice so well, they make it difficult because you see numbers coming at you all the time. So we gotta do a good job down there, bumping them and slowing them down as much as you can. They log a ton of minutes. And then up front with MacKinnon and Rantanen – they’re big strong players. Obviously great skaters.

“You gotta try to take ‘em away as much as you can and slow ‘em down. It’s really important that you manage the puck properly when they’re out there.”

What if?

Many a Blues fan has wondered what would’ve happened in that second-round playoff series last May had Jordan Binnington not been knocked out of the series with a knee injury, compliments of a Nazem Kadri collision.

Same with the Blues?

“I don’t live in the past,” Berube said. “That’s the way it is. It was close, but they were the better team. So I don’t really focus on that too much.”

The best-of-seven series was tied one game apiece, and the Blues were leading 1-0 in Game 3, when Binnington suffered the injury in the first period and was done for the series.

“I think as you get older, you kind of just learn how to turn the page a bit better,” O’Reilly said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of what-ifs to that. But Colorado, they were the best team all year. They played phenomenal. They deserved to win that Cup. It is what it is. Now it’s our turn to try to fight and get it back.”

And from defenseman Niko Mikkola:

“Not at the time. We just focused on the next game. We had two good goalies. Of course, you don’t want to see the goalie get hurt in the playoffs. But sometimes it goes that way.”

Power surge

The Avalanche lead the NHL in power play efficiency at 39.0 percent, which is a big number even this early in the season. So how does the Blues’ 29th-ranked penalty kill (70.8 percent) keep the lid on Colorado?

“Don’t take penalties,” Berube said. “That’s it. They’re gonna get looks. There’s a reason they’re 39 percent. That’s a lot of talent. We gotta be disciplined.”

Maybe the Blues can make it three games in a row without a penalty. They didn’t go to the box at all against Vegas and San Jose, the first time in franchise history that’s happened two games in a row.

“I think we’ve always been a fairly disciplined team here, since I’ve coached them,” Berube said. “I don’t see that changing. When you’re skating and working and doing a good job, and you’re on the right side of things, you don’t take penalties.

“Yeah, there’s physical penalties from a hit or things like that. But we gotta stay on the right side of things because otherwise, we’re probably going to get hooking and tripping penalties. But you stay on the right side of things. And when you’re conscious of that, you’re probably in good position not to take penalties.”

Moms are here

The Blues’ first-ever Moms’ trip is underway, with the mothers of all but a few players taking in the team’s games against the Avalanche and Chicago on this trip.

“Super excited,” said Robert Thomas’ mother, Deborah. “It’s like a dream come true really. I never thought we’d get a chance to come. And I’m so privileged that the Blues did this with the moms, and brought us.

“It’s pretty special to get some one-on-one time with the sons and with Robert. And to see behind the scenes what goes on day-to-day for them.”

Deborah was the designated Moms’ reporter Monday, getting in a question to Berube after the team’s morning skate at Ball Arena. She asked Berube which Blues player was his favorite.

Berube was a model of diplomacy in his answer.

“That’s a tough one,” he said, smiling. “I’m not gonna give you one player. I really like our guys. I’ve liked our guys for a long time.”

(The occasional cusswords in practice notwithstanding.)

“We’ve got great boys here, one of them being your boy,” Berube continued. “But I like all our boys a lot. They’re great guys, they’re great team guys. A lot of character, so you obviously did a great job of raising him.”

The all-time parents’ question came during the 2019-20 season’s Dads’ trip, when Mitch Bozak – the father of Tyler – asked Berube why Bozak wasn’t getting more ice time.

Berube didn’t miss a beat with his answer:

“Well, I got his minutes up last game and I still didn’t get any results,” Berube said, laughing. “I was looking back at his goals this year and his stats. Like 12 to 13 minutes, that’s when he scores all the time.”

Bortuzzo sighting

Veteran defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, who has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury and currently is on injured reserve, took part in the Blues’ morning skate but isn’t ready yet for a return to the lineup.

“He’s skating now, so he is feeling better,” Berube said. “He’s skated two days in a row now. So we’ll see how he feels today but I think he’s making progress for sure.”

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Saad-O’Reilly-Leivo

Barbashev-Schenn-Kyrou

Alexandrov-Acciari-Pitlick

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Rosen

Goalie

Binnington

Blues power play

PP1: Krug-Schenn-Tarasenko-O’Reilly-Saad

PP2: Faulk-Thomas-Kyrou-Buchnevich-Barbashev

Projected Avalanche lineup

(From Colorado Hockey Now)

Forwards

Lehkonen-MacKinnon-Rantanen

Newhook-Rodrigues-Kaut

Cogliano-Compher-O’Connor

Hunt-Megna-Ranta

Defensemen

Makar-Toews

MacDonald-Manson

Englund-E. Johnson

Goalie

Georgiev