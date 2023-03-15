Craig Berube coaches his 500th NHL regular-season game tonight against the Minnesota Wild, and that puts him in some pretty exclusive company among coaches who also played in the league.

He will become just the sixth person to have played in 1,000 NHL games and been a head coach in 500. The list includes Randy Carlyle, Bob Pulford, Rod Kelly, Larry Robinson and current Blues assistant Craig MacTavish.

“As a player, I had to do everything in my power – because I wasn’t a very talented – I had to watch and learn and do little things right,” Berube said. “I had to be on the right side of things all the time. Good defensively, or I wouldn’t have played in the NHL

“I’ve been around and I’ve seen a lot of games obviously. And been involved in a lot of games. And I think a lot of that does relate to coaching.”

Even so, Berube said he’s had to evolve and adjust as a coach because the game keeps changing, as do the players.

“As a coach, you gotta keep trying to get better and try to learn different things, and learn from different people in the coaching world,” he said. “Players have changed over the years. They’re handled differently. They think differently, and you gotta adjust with that.

“Players want a lot of information. They want to know why. If somebody’s not doing something correct all the time, and you’re on ‘em all the time, and you’re constantly berating them, that’s not gonna work with a lot of players today.”

Berube said that approach worked when he played because he was worried about keeping his job. Not so much today, in part because many NHL players make more money than the coach.

“You’re right,” Berube said. “And they deserve it.”

Including a couple of seasons spent with Philadelphia, Berube’s coaching record entering tonight’s game is 260-170-69.

As a player, Berube appeared in 1,054 games, with 159 points on 61 goals and 98 assists. As one of the game’s pre-eminent fighters, he had 3,149 penalty minutes, which still ranks seventh all-time in the league.

Vrana questionable

In a fluke collision during the morning skate, Jakub Vrana had his face cut around the mouth area by the skate of teammate Nikita Alexandrov.

“They were battling on the walls,” Berube said. “I didn’t really see exactly what happened. I was kind of watching but not real close. Next thing you know, there’s blood everywhere. So a skate came up and got him.

“It was kind of unfortunate. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that in a morning skate before. Kind of a freak thing.”

Berube said he thinks Vrana will be available tonight, but isn’t totally certain.

“He needed to get some work done,” Berube said. “It’s a pretty bad cut. He’ll come ready to play and we’ll see what happens.”

If Vrana can’t go, Josh Leivo is expected to step into the lineup.

Torpo a go?

Alexey Toropchenko says he’s playing tonight against the Wild; Berube wasn’t ready to give him a full green light after Wednesday’s morning skate.

“I think (he’ll play),” Berube said. “Again, we’ll have guys ready. He wants to play. But with what he’s got going on, it could change, so we’ll see.”

Toropchenko didn’t take part in Tuesday’s full practice because of an upper-body issue. Toropchenko said the ailment occurred a couple of games ago – against Columbus.

“I’m feeling good,” Toropchenko said.

Toropchenko has played in 38 consecutive games – every game since being recalled from the Springfield Thunderbirds on Dec. 12. Among Blues forwards, only Brayden Schenn – who has played in every game this season – has a long games-played streak.

“If you love the game, the game will love you,” Toropchenko said, when asked about his streak. “You know?”

Red-hot Wild

The Minnesota Wild come to town as the hottest team in the NHL, with a 10-0-3 mark since Feb. 15. The 13-game point streak ties a franchise record. Overall, the Wild are 38-21-8 for 84 points this season and in second place in the Central Division.

“They’ve very tight defensively,” Berube said. “I think in the last 10-15 games they’ve given up three goals or less. So they’re playing some good hockey that way.

“They’re always a heavy team, physical team. So we’re used to it. We know how they play. We know what kind of style it’s gonna be. We gotta just do our thing. We gotta just dictate how we want to play the game, especially early on. Establish our forecheck, make sure we’re clean through the neutral zone.

“And we gotta be strong at both net fronts. If we want to score goals, we’re gonna have to battle hard to get to the net, and find some broken plays and rebounds and things like that.

“On the other side of things, they’re one of the better teams that go to the net hard. A lot of their goals are that way.”

Minnesota is getting it done with defense. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is 5-0-0 in his last five starts with a 1.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .956. Overall, the Wild rank fourth in team defense, yielding only 2.60 goals per game.

The Wild don’t score a lot, ranking 26th in the league at 2.81 goals per game. In comparison, the Blues rank 20th, averaging 3.06 per game. Minnesota is without start forward Kirill Kaprizov, who’s expected to miss his third consecutive game Wednesday night with a lower-body injury.

Minnesota is a top 10 squad on special teams, ranking fifth on the power play (27.2 percent) and 10th on the penalty kill (81.9 percent).

The Blues have had a lot of success lately against Minnesota, going 10-1-1 in their last 12 regular-season games against the Wild, and taking a first-round playoff series last season four games to two.

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Toropchenko-Thomas-Kryou

Vrana-Buchnevich-Kapanen

Saad-Schenn-Blais

Walker-Brown-Pitlick

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Scandella-Faulk

Krug-Tucker

Goalie

Binnington

Blues power play units

PPa: Krug-Schenn-Kyrou-Vrana-Blais

PPb: Faulk-Thomas-Kapanen-Saad-Buchnevich

Projected Wild lineup

Forwards

Walker-Hartman-Zuccarello

Johansson-Eriksson Ek-Boldy

Steel-Gaudreau-Sundqvist

Shaw-Dewar-Reaves

Defensemen

Middleton-Spurgeon

Goligoski-Dumba

Merrill-Klingberg

Goalie

Fleury