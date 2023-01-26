Game day: Craig Berube tweaks lineup, Parayko returns to top D-pair

TEMPE, Ariz. – Coach Craig Berube has tweaked his bottom six up front, and made some changes on defense as well, for Thursday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Puck drop is shortly after 8 p.m. (Central time) at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University.

At forward, Josh Leivo returns to the lineup after sitting out the Buffalo game as a healthy scratch. He replaces Nathan Walker, but will be playing on the third line with Jake Neighbours at left wing and Logan Brown at center.

Noel Acciari drops from third line center to the fourth line – which had been manned by Walker lately.

“I like that line of Acciari, (Tyler) Pitlick and Torpo (Alexey Toropchenko),” Berube said. “It’s a good checking line. I like that line for identity purposes. So that’s why I put them back together tonight for the game.”

As for Leivo, Berube said: “I think it’s a good opportunity for him to give us some good play in the offensive zone, some chances around the net – maybe get a goal, maybe set something up. He’s got the ability to do that.”

On defense, Calle Rosen returns to the blueline, replacing Tyler Tucker. Rosen was a healthy scratch Tuesday (against Buffalo) for the first time since before Christmas.

“No real reason,” Berube said of Thursday’s switch. “I want to keep both of ‘em going. They’ve both played well for us. I just think Rosen’s puck movement is gonna help us tonight.”

Rosen will join Niko Mikkola on the team’s third defensive pairing.

After being demoted to the third pairing during Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to Buffalo, Colton Parayko is expected to return to the top pairing tonight with Nick Leddy.

Greiss in goal

Thomas Greiss gets his first start in goal in two weeks tonight against Arizona. Greiss, who is 5-6-0 this season with a 3.15 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage, last started on Jan. 12 – a 4-1 loss to Calgary, with the final Flames goal an empty-netter.

Greiss played for the then-Phoenix Coyotes during the 2013-14 season, appearing in 25 games with 20 starts.

Jordan Binnington, who shares the league lead for starts with Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck at 37, has given up four goals in each of his past two starts and was pulled early in the second period Saturday against Chicago.

Bortuzzo activated

After missing eight games with a lower-body injury, veteran defenseman Robert Bortuzzo was removed from the injured reserve list Thursday and placed on the active roster. He’s slated to be a healthy scratch tonight.

“I think he’s ready to go though; he told me he is,” Berube said. “So we’ll look at getting him in there pretty soon.”

Bortuzzo’s activation puts the Blues at the roster limit of 23. They had a spot available with Pavel Buchnevich (ankle) on IR.

Young Coyotes

Shane Gostisbehere, who’s tied for ninth among all NHL defensemen with nine goals, is out for four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury, the Coyotes announced Thursday. Gostisbehere is second on the team in ice time at 22:38 per game.

Karel Vejmelka, a 26-year-old native of Trebic, Czechia, gets the start in goal for Arizona. He’s played the Blues only once, coming off the bench to replace Carter Hutton in a 7-4 Blues win on Oct. 18, 2021. Vejmelka gave up one goal in 23:43 of playing time – to Ivan Barbashev.

Vejmelka is 12-17-4 this season with a 3.29 goals-against and .904 save percentage. But like the Coyotes as a whole, he’s been better at home: 7-4-2 with a 3.03 GAA and .913 save percentage.

The Coyotes (15-28-5) have lost 12 of their last 14 games, but defeated Vegas 4-1 here on Jan. 22. Overall, they’re 9-8-2 at home, and 6-20-3 on the road.

“Watching ‘em on tape, they work extremely hard,” Berube said. “They’ve got a good structure to their game and they’ve got some skill over there. They’re a skating team and they’re gonna work. We gotta be ready to work.”

Twelve players on the Coyotes’ current roster are age 25 or younger; six of those 12 are former first-round draft picks.

“They’ve been picking (high) for a bit,” Berube said. “Young guys have a lot of enthusiasm and they’re gonna work and skate to try and prove what kind of a player they are in the National Hockey League. So it’ll be tough match.”

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Saad-Thomas-Kyrou

Barbashev-Schenn-Tarasenko

Neighbours-Brown-Leivo

Toropchenko-Acciari-Pitlick

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Rosen

Goalie

Greiss

Blues power play units

PP1: Krug-Tarasenko-Kyrou-Schenn-Thomas

PP2: Faulk-Brown-Neighbours-Saad-Barbashev

Blue notes

• The Blues have placed forward Matthew Peca on waivers according to CapFriendly.com. Peca led the Springfield Thunderbirds in goals last season (23) and was second on the team in points (60). But following offseason shoulder surgery, he appeared in only six games this season with no goals and five assists. He was minus-5. Peca, 29, played in five games for the Blues last season, with no goals and one assist.

• Barbashev, who has goals in each of his last two games, is scheduled to play in his 400th NHL game tonight.

• For Berube, this will be his 321st game as Blues head coach, which will move him ahead of Brian Sutter for third in franchise history.

• With two assists against Buffalo, Torey Krug has as assist in each of his last five games played – with seven assists total in that span.

• Jordan Kyrou, who has scored a goal in each of his last three games, is one assist shy of 100 for his career.

• Blues assistant coach Mike Van Ryn interviewed for the Coyotes’ head-coaching job back in June of 2021.