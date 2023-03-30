CHICAGO — For the first time in his NHL career, Kasperi Kapanen can add “center” to his resume.

Kapanen, a career winger throughout his eight years in the NHL, will shift inside for the Blues on Thursday as they visit the Blackhawks. The move was necessitated by upper-body injuries to Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich that will keep them out of the game in Chicago.

Kapanen will center the second line between Sammy Blais and Jordan Kyrou.

“I just think it’s his whole game, his awareness, the ability with the puck and things like that,” Blues coach Criag Berube said. “His skating, that’s a big part of it playing the middle position. It’s going to be a little bit of a challenge for him because he hasn’t done it. It’s tough, reads and timing at center ice. I feel like he’s the right guy for the job.”

Since the Blues claimed Kapanen on waivers from Pittsburgh on Feb. 25, he has seven goals and four assists in 15 games.

With Thomas and Buchnevich out of the lineup, Josh Leivo and Logan Brown will be back in the lineup.

On defense, Calle Rosen will be in the lineup for Robert Bortuzzo. Jordan Binnington will start in goal.

Scouting the Blackhawks

Chicago enters riding a six-game losing streak as it battles for last place in the league with San Jose, Columbus and Anaheim. In those six games, the Blackhawks have been outscored 26-7.

Since the trade deadline — when the Blackhawks shipped Patrick Kane to New York, Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty to Toronto, Jack Johnson to Colorado and Max Domi to Dallas — Chicago has fielded a roster devoid of offense.

“Yeah, they’ve made some moves, so they’ve got different players, young guys in there, looking at things,” Berube said. “A lot like us.”

Among current Blackhawks, Taylor Raddysh leads the team with 20 goals and 33 points. Defenseman Seth Jones is second with 32 points. For comparison, Brandon Saad (32 points) would be close to challenging for the scoring lead in Chicago. The Blues have five players with more than 33 points this season, though Buchnevich (66) and Thomas (63) will be out of the lineup.

The Blues are 2-1-0 against the Blackhawks this season, but lost the most recent meeting 5-3 on Jan. 21.

Projected Blues lineup at Chicago on Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Brandon Saad – Brayden Schenn – Jakub Vrana

Sammy Blais – Kasperi Kapanen – Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours – Logan Brown – Josh Leivo

Alexey Toropchenko – Nathan Walker – Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko

Marco Scandella – Justin Faulk

Torey Krug – Calle Rosen

Jordan Binnington

Thomas Greiss

Scratches: Robert Bortuzzo, Robert Thomas (upper-body), Pavel Buchnevich (upper-body).