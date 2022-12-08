Game Day: Greiss to make second consecutive start for Blues

Goaltender Thomas Greiss will start back-to-back games for the first time as a St. Louis Blue when the team hosts the Winnipeg Jets in a Thursday night contest at Enterprise Center.

Greiss, 36, has started just six of the first 26 games played by the Blues this season and is 3-3 with a 3.63 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 this season. He has won his last three starts.

He stopped 47 shots in a 5-4 shootout win over Washington on Nov. 17 at home. The shootout went to the sixth round before Blues came out on top. It was the team’s fifth straight win.

Greiss was in goal again on Nov. 26 when the Blues staged a three-goal, third-period rally to beat the Panthers in Florida 5-4 in another overtime game. In that one, Greiss turned away 33 of 37 shots and the Blues trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before rallying.

Tuesday at the New York Islanders, Greiss stopped 36 of 40 shots as the Blues snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-4 win.

“He’s won three in a row, right, played good against Winnipeg in Winnipeg,” Blues coach Craig Berube said following Thursday morning’s pregame workout. In his first start with the Blues on Oct. 24, Greiss stopped 39 of 42 shots as the Jets scored three third-period goals, including an empty-netter, in a 4-0 victory. “I thought he was really good in that game, had to make a lot of saves. They shot a lot of pucks, in the third period, especially, and he gave us a chance. He played well against Winnipeg.”

And with Greiss in goal, it’ll give starter Jordan Binnington a few days to prepare for this weekend when the Blues host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon at 2 and the Nashville Predators Monday at 7 p.m.

“Binner gets a few days here to work on his game, some practice time,’’ Berube said. “I think a reset more than anything right now. He’s played a lot of hockey this year, played a lot of good hockey, just needs a reset more than anything.”

Binnington has allowed 27 goals on 156 shots — an .827 save percentage — over his last six games.

Greiss welcomes the opportunity.

“It’s always exciting to get in,’’ he said after Thursday’s pregame skate. “I’m happy to help the team in whatever way I can do it. There are a lot of back-to-backs coming up and this is a busy month.”

“He’s stopped a lot of pucks,’’ Blues forward Brayden Schenn said of Greiss, He always seems to get the back-to-back, which is obviously tough on the goalies. Tonight, he gets a chance and we’ll be fresh in front of him and playing hard in front of him. He’s got that old-school, stand-up mentality, which is obviously tougher on the goalies. But he’s having a good year.”

Same lineup as Tuesday

With forward Pavel Buchnevich (lower-body injury) and defenseman Torey Krug (upper body) ailing, the Blues figure to go with the same lineup that produced Tuesday's 7-4 road win in New York over the Islanders.

Krug was on the ice for Thursday's pregame skate but didn't do a whole lot. And Buchnevich did not take part.

"Buchy is still not good to go. Krug probably is," Berube said. "I think at this point, I'd like to see (Krug) get a couple practices in first and make sure. I don't want to go with seven D tonight and that's kind of where I'm at on that."

Thursday’s practice line combinations:

Brayden Schenn-Ryan O'Reilly-Josh Leivo

Jordan Kyrou-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko

Brandon Saad-Ivan Barbashev-Will Bitten

Nathan Walker-Noel Acciari-Tyler Pitlick

On defense:

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Calle Rosen-Justin Faulk

Nikko Mikkola-Robert Bortuzzo

In goal:

Thomas Greiss and Jordan Binnington.

Torey Krug was on the ice but his participation was limited. Pavel Buchnevich did not skate.

Power-play units included Schenn-Kyrou-Thomas-Tarasenko-Faulk and Saad-Leivo-Barbashev-O'Reilly-Parayko

Winnipeg’s line combinations:

Cole Perfetti-Mark Scheifele-Blake Wheeler

Kyle Connor-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Mikey Eyssimont

Morgan Barron-Adam Lowry-Saku Maenalanen

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby-David Gustafsson-Jansen Harkins

On defense:

Josh Morrissey-Nate Schmidt

Brenden Dillon-Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg-Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal; David Rittich will be the backup