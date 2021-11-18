Game Day: Husso's back and in goal tonight for Blues

When we last saw Ville Husso, he was as good as he’s ever been in a Blues uniform – recording 34 saves in a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.
That was 3 ½ weeks ago, Oct 25, to be exact. Husso landed on the COVID list Oct. 31 and hasn’t played since. But he returns to action Thursday, getting the start against the San Jose Sharks in a 7 p.m. puck drop at Enterprise Center.
“I feel fine now,” Husso said. “I only had like just a couple days – more like cold symptoms. Like I said, it’s so nice to be back and to play hockey again. Looking forward to tonight.”
When you’re a backup goalie, games can be few and far between, especially when Jordan Binnington is the starter. Husso missed a couple of starts while sidelined, with Joel Hofer getting the win the last time the Blues played San Jose – a 5-3 victory Nov. 4 in San Jose.
Hofer also started last Saturday in Carolina, a 3-2 Blues loss to the Hurricanes.
“It was good to see him get a win right away,” Husso said of Hofer, who was sent back to Springfield and the AHL on Nov. 15. “I’m happy for him. He’s a good kid. He works hard.
“When I came back and the boys came back from the trip, I saw him and I said congrats and all that stuff.”
Now that he’s back, Husso wants to pick up where he left off. He’s actually working on back-to-back shutouts – with a scoreless streak of 135 minutes 21 seconds. Prior to the LA game, Husso’s last regular-season appearance was a 31-save shutout in a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Wild on May 12 of last season.
Although it’s been a while since that Los Angeles shutout, Husso is hopeful he can draw from the good things that took place against the Kings.
“I know that last game was good, and I just need to keep playing like that, and putting all the stuff from that game and try to get a win,” Husso said.
Husso has been on the ice since at least Nov. 12, doing work on his own with goalie coach Dave Alexander – plus a couple of shooters. And he’s had a couple of practices/morning skates with the full squad.
“He’s had a number of practices, so he’s good to go,” coach Craig Berube said. “He feels good, so he should be ready.
“We need both our goalies, we know that. With the schedule, and a lot of games. His last outing was excellent, so hopefully he can again give us that outing tonight.”
Team concept
It’s not like the Blues have played terrible hockey during their four-game winless streak (0-3-1).
“But I think we defeated ourselves in a way a little bit in those three games,” Berube said. “Late goals and things like that.”
Berube said he saw something else creep in during Tuesday’s 3-2 setback to the lowly Arizona Coyotes.
“We weren’t that team unit,” he said. “Kind of like when things aren’t going well, you tend to look inside and become individuals a little bit. That was the big conversation (Wednesday) and we’re trying to just get that team atmosphere and that team-first mindset.”
Shark warning
When the Blues played San Jose two weeks ago at the SAP Center, the Sharks were missing some key pieces - and seven players all told - due to COVID
But that won't be the case tonight. The Sharks have cleared their COVID hurdle and will have their full roster available. And despite their woes of the past couple of seasons, the Sharks still have some high-end talent. Their performance in a 4-1 win in Minnesota on Tuesday certainly caught Berube's eye.
"They’re a real quick team," Berube said. "They’re gonna get on you with numbers. They really attack well, go to the net hard. They’re a hard-working team.
And they got some high-end players _ Couture, Hertl, Karlsson and Burns on the back end. So they’re a good team. They went into Minny the other night and beat ‘em in Minny. Minny’s a good team. So we’ll have our hands full."
Billikens in the house
As a good-luck gesture, the Blues are hosting the St. Louis University men’s soccer team at tonight’s game against the Sharks. Head coach Kevin Kalish and the unbeaten Billikens open NCAA Tournament play on Sunday.
Projected Blues lineup
Forwards
Kyrou-O’Reilly-Perron
Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko
Saad-Sundqvist-Barbashev
Kostin-Bozak-Neal
Defensemen
Krug-Parayko
Perunovich-Faulk
Scandella-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Husso
Projected Sharks lineup
Forwards
Dahlen-Couture-Meier
Barabanov-Hertl-Balcers
Nieto-Bonino-Cogliano
Weatherby-Labanc-Gadjovich
Defensemen
Burns-Ferraro
Karlsson-Middleton
Vlasic-Hatakka
Goalie
James Reimer
Blue notes
Troy Brouwer, now scouting the west and northwest for the Bles has officially announced his retirement as a player.
Justin Faulk will play his 700th career game tonight, become the 33rd U.S.-born player to reach that plateau.
With two assists Tuesday against Arizona, Ryan O'Reilly reached 400 career assists.