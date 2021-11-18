Game Day: Husso's back and in goal tonight for Blues

When we last saw Ville Husso, he was as good as he’s ever been in a Blues uniform – recording 34 saves in a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

That was 3 ½ weeks ago, Oct 25, to be exact. Husso landed on the COVID list Oct. 31 and hasn’t played since. But he returns to action Thursday, getting the start against the San Jose Sharks in a 7 p.m. puck drop at Enterprise Center.

“I feel fine now,” Husso said. “I only had like just a couple days – more like cold symptoms. Like I said, it’s so nice to be back and to play hockey again. Looking forward to tonight.”

When you’re a backup goalie, games can be few and far between, especially when Jordan Binnington is the starter. Husso missed a couple of starts while sidelined, with Joel Hofer getting the win the last time the Blues played San Jose – a 5-3 victory Nov. 4 in San Jose.

Hofer also started last Saturday in Carolina, a 3-2 Blues loss to the Hurricanes.

“It was good to see him get a win right away,” Husso said of Hofer, who was sent back to Springfield and the AHL on Nov. 15. “I’m happy for him. He’s a good kid. He works hard.

“When I came back and the boys came back from the trip, I saw him and I said congrats and all that stuff.”