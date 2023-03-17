WASHINGTON – Goalie Jordan Binnington pled his case for 15 minutes Thursday in a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

"It felt like I was in 'Good Will Hunting' acting as Will trying to defend himself in trial,” Binnington said, referring to the popular 1997 movie that starred Matt Damon (as Will) and Robin Williams. “A new experience, for sure, and definitely not something I want to go through all the time."

About two hours after the hearing, the league got back to Binnington: He was being suspended for two games, starting with Friday’s contest against the Washington Capitals.

"I was hoping for less, for sure,” Binnington said. “But yeah, it is what it is.”

The league specifically cited Binnington for jamming his blocker in the face of Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman while Hartman was celebrating a goal with teammates in Wednesday’s contest at Enterprise Center.

During his hearing, Binnington said he told the league: "I was just reiterating that (Hartman) knows how to embellish a play. I watched the video numerous times. I never made contact with him. . .in a spot that would hurt. He saw me coming and got his hands up."

“It's a whole process. You talk about it, you go through video and you explain your case and then you hear from both sides and you wait for a thing."

Will the suspension change Binnington? Maybe. Maybe not.

"I don't know if it's going to get much better than that: having 18,000 people cheering, at center ice, at home, 'Fight For Your Right' is playing, the crowd's into it,” Binnington said. “That's a feeling that no one can take away from me.

"In saying that, I'm getting married, turning 30. You might see a new JB coming at you."

Binnington turns 30 on July 11.

Binnington said he enjoys playing with an edge, but picks his spots in terms of when to go off.

It’s never a case of him simply losing his temper; sometimes it’s more calculated.

"I think it can get blown out of proportion,” he said. “It's situational for me. I'm not reactor. Someone could run through my crease, blow me up and we're up in the game or something, I'm not doing one thing.

“I can take a hit, and I like guys playing hard. It's more of an energy, momentum kind of an ordeal and sometimes it reaches a breaking point. It's an aggressive game. I think sometimes you’ve got to stand up for yourself, and that's kind of how my approach was."

Binnington reacted the way he did because Hartman bumped into Binnington's leg from behind after scoring the goal.

In any event, the fire inside Binnington will always be there. It may be just a case of channeling it a little better.

"That's how I've been since I was 7 years old,” Binnington said. “It's gotten me to this point. I think that things are more in the spotlight when things aren't going as well as a team.

“That's the most important thing is winning, success, and what have you done for me lately, and it hasn't been a good go (this season).

“That's where my focus is and always will be, is winning games and competing and taking pride in our team and our game."

Even though he can’t play in the next two games, Binnington accompanied the Blues on this one-game road trip to Washington. He was on the ice for Friday’s morning skate at Capital One Arena, and stayed very late working on his game.

"It's different,” Binnington said. “But I'm trying to stay around the boys and around the team and not get too far away. Keep your mind off things.

"I would rather be here with the group and keeping the routine. It's a new experience testing out that suspended life."

Hofer to start

With Binnington serving his suspension, 22-year-old Joel Hofer gets the start in goal for the Blues tonight against the Capitals. He was called up Thursday from the Springfield Thunderbirds, where he had been on a tear lately.

Over his last four games in the AHL, Hofer stopped 120 of 123 shots, posted two shutouts and had a .976 save percentage.

“Definitely excited,” Hofer said. “I’ve been waiting for the call all year. It’s nice to get here and see the guys again.”

Hofer is expected to be the Blues backup next year behind Binnington. He started two games for the team last season: winning at San Jose on Nov. 4, 2021, and then losing Nov. 13 at Carolina.

“I still remember his first game in San Jose,” Blues center Robert Thomas said. “He played lights out. He had to kill a 2-minute 5-on-3. . . .That was a pretty cool story, and I'm happy for him to come back up and to get another crack at it.

“Obviously someone that's been talked about a lot in this organization, developing and getting a chance. It's good to see him get his chance."

Hofer joined the team here in Washington on Thursday, arriving from Springfield at about 4 p.m. (Eastern).

“I’m super-ready for the task and up for the challenge, that’s for sure,” he said.

Hofer said those two starts last season for the Blues are invaluable at this stage in his career. They provided an initial look at what the NHL game is all about.

“Last year, the biggest thing was the (net-front) traffic,” Hofer said. “Guys know how to get in the right lane and tip pucks. That was definitely a focus of mine over the summer and going into this year. I think I’ve gotten better with that, as well as my whole game.”

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Toropchenko-Thomas-Kyrou

Vrana-Buchnevich-Kapanen

Saad-Schenn-Blais

Walker-Brown-Leivo

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Scandella-Faulk

Krug-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Hofer