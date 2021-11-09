Game Day: It's been a while, but Blues are back in Canada

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The last time the Blues had a hockey game here, Alexander Steen was still playing. And the arena had a different name.
So yes, it’s been a while since the Blues played in Winnipeg — or anywhere in Canada, for that mater.
Tuesday’s 7 p.m. puck drop at what is now known as the Canada Life Center marks the Blues' first game in Canada since Edmonton bubble hockey in August 2020. Remember that?
Most Blues and Blues fans would like to forget that 2-6-1 experience that including an 0-2-1 record in round-robin play to determine playoff seeding and the 4 games to 2 series loss to the Vancouver Canucks.
You have to go back pre-COVID for the last regular-season game in Canada for the Blues, right here in Winnipeg against the Jets on Feb. 1, 2020 — a 5-2 Blues loss. The now-retired Steen happened to be playing his 1,000th career game that night in his hometown.
With family and friends in the stands, the PA announcer introduced Steen midway through the opening period, a video tribute was shown on the scoreboard, and the fans at what was then called Bell MTS Place gave him a standing ovation.
Tonight, the Winnipeg product on the Blues’ roster is backup goalie Joel Hofer. He won’t get a standing ovation, and his parents aren’t able to make the game — not a big deal since Jordan Binnington is in the net. But Hofer will have lots of friends in the stands.
So it’s the first Blues regular-season game in Canada in 21 months.
“Yeah, it’s been a minute,” said defenseman Colton Parayko, one of 15 Canadians on the Blues roster. “We’re looking forward to it. Winnipeg’s a fun place to play. Smaller building, but loud. And they always play us hard. Good Central Division team.”
Veteran center Tyler Bozak, from the neighboring province of Saskatchewan, will have some friendly faces in the stands.
“My brother and his girlfriend,” Bozak said. “And my parents. So it’s exciting to have them back at games and also to be back in Canada. It’s been a while. ... So it’s always fun to come here and see the people that you don’t get to see as often anymore.”
Here come the Jets
Winnipeg (6-3-2) will be bolstered by the expected return of goalie Connor Hellebuyck (illness). Forward Mark Scheifele, who took a puck off the leg in Saturday’s 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders, is good to go as well. But former Blue Paul Stastny, who took a puck off his foot against the Islanders, will be out of the lineup.
“They’re a dangerous team off the rush,” Blues defenseman Marco Scandella said. “We’re gonna have to limit their chances, get pucks deep. I feel like it’s gonna be a team game. We have to be responsible with the puck and try not to give them those transition chances. But we know they've got a lot of high-end skill.”
The Jets are averaging 3.27 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor, who’s among the league scoring leaders with 16 points on eight goals and eight assists. They had an eight-game points streak (6-0-2) prior to the loss against the Islanders — the longest since the franchise relocated from Atlanta.
“They can score goals; power play’s always been dangerous,” coach Craig Berube said. “So it’s important that we understand what we need to do when we’re out there in terms of checking and managing pucks. We gotta play our game. We gotta forecheck hard, we gotta attack the offensive zone and put pucks on net, get some goals against this team.”
Blues projected lineup
Forwards
Saad-O’Reilly-Perron
Kyrou-Thomas-Tarasenko
Kostin-Barbashev-Buchnevich
Neighbours-Bozak-Neal
Defensemen
Scandella-Parayko
Walman-Faulk
Rosen-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington