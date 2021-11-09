Game Day: It's been a while, but Blues are back in Canada

So it’s the first Blues regular-season game in Canada in 21 months.

“Yeah, it’s been a minute,” said defenseman Colton Parayko, one of 15 Canadians on the Blues roster. “We’re looking forward to it. Winnipeg’s a fun place to play. Smaller building, but loud. And they always play us hard. Good Central Division team.”

Veteran center Tyler Bozak, from the neighboring province of Saskatchewan, will have some friendly faces in the stands.

“My brother and his girlfriend,” Bozak said. “And my parents. So it’s exciting to have them back at games and also to be back in Canada. It’s been a while. ... So it’s always fun to come here and see the people that you don’t get to see as often anymore.”

Here come the Jets

Winnipeg (6-3-2) will be bolstered by the expected return of goalie Connor Hellebuyck (illness). Forward Mark Scheifele, who took a puck off the leg in Saturday’s 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders, is good to go as well. But former Blue Paul Stastny, who took a puck off his foot against the Islanders, will be out of the lineup.