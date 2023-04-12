Goaltender Joel Hofer will make his last NHL start of the season on Wednesday night when the Blues host the Stars on Wednesday night.

Hofer started five games in March (including four in a row), a stretch that began with Jordan Binnington’s two-game suspension. He posted a .915 save percentage and 2.79 goals against average as the Blues went 3-1-1 in his starts.

Since the Blues finish the season with a back-to-back against the Stars, the plan was for Hofer to start one game and Binnington to start the other.

Because AHL affiliate Springfield plays three games in three days this weekend, starting Hofer on Wednesday allows the Thunderbirds to also play him on Friday and Sunday. Had Hofer started Thursday in Dallas, he would have likely only started Saturday.

Hofer will begin next season as the backup goalie, and he signed a two-year contract extension earlier this season, a one-way contract worth $775,000 annually.

McGing to make NHL debut

Recently recalled forward Hugh McGing will make his NHL debut on Wednesday on the fourth line with Nathan Walker and Alexey Toropchenko. McGing, 24, was originally a fifth-round pick in 2018.

“I’ve thought about it a lot,” McGing said. “Just excited to get out there and actually do it, actually watch it come to fruition.”

This is his third full professional season — all spent in the AHL — and he has 35 points in 68 games for Springfield this year.

McGing is originally from Chicago, and said he would have around 10 family and friends in town to watch him make his NHL debut.

“It’s great to see Hugh get the opportunity to come up and play,” Berube said. “Like I said yesterday, he’s put in some real good time down there in the minors and he’s earned it. We’re looking forward to it, and I’m sure he is, too.”

What’s at stake

The Blues are guaranteed to finish with a lottery position between No. 8 and 11, but a win on Wednesday night would ensure St. Louis has the 11th worst record in the NHL.

That would give the team 3% odds of landing the No. 1 pick, and 3.3% odds of landing the No. 2 pick.

The Stars clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs with Minnesota’s loss on Tuesday night, but Dallas can still win the Central Division as it entered Wednesday one point behind Colorado.

Projected Blues lineup vs. Dallas on Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Brandon Saad – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou

Sammy Blais – Pavel Buchnevcih – Kasperi Kapanen

Jake Neighbours – Brayden Schenn – Jakub Vrana

Alexey Toropchenko – Nathan Walker – Hugh McGing

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko

Torey Krug – Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker – Calle Rosen

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratches: Josh Leivo, Logan Brown, Tyler Pitlick, Robert Bortuzzo (upper-body), Marco Scandella (lower-body), Thomas Greiss (lower-body).