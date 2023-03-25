ANAHEIM, Calif. – After missing Thursday’s game in Detroit for entirely different reasons, mainstays Robert Thomas and Torey Krug are back in the Blues’ lineup Saturday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

“Krug for sure,” coach Craig Berube said following the team’s morning skate at Honda Center. “Thomas is fine, I think. Just gotta see how he feels later on.”

And speaking of mainstays, goalie Jordan Binnington returns after sitting out the last four games – two of them because of a league suspension for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct March 15 against Minnesota.

Thomas, who is second in scoring for the Blues with 60 points on 16 goals and 44 assists, missed Thursday’s contest due to illness. He took part in the morning skate and pregame warmups that day, but was a late scratch.

Krug’s wife gave birth to a son – Kingston – on Tuesday, and although Krug played in that home game (also against the Red Wings) he did not accompany the team to Detroit for the rematch, rejoining them Friday in Anaheim.

“They create a lot of stuff offensively for us – power play and things like that,” Berube said of Thomas and Krug. “Thommer’s been a very good two-way center for us.”

So one game later than anticipated, Berube – and Blues fans – will get to see a line of Jake Neighbours, Thomas and Jordan Kyrou.

“Looking forward to that,” Berube said. “I know (Neighbours) played with Kyrou last game but I think it’ll be a good line. They’re all three young guys with a lot of energy.”

Without Thomas on Thursday, Brayden Schenn was the primary center between Neighbours and Kyrou.

As for the goalie situation, it has been nine days between starts for Binnington since his ejection against the Wild. Joel Hofer went 3-0-1 in his four consecutive starts, with a 1.74 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage.

Duck hunting

The Blues are 9-1-0 against Anaheim in their last 10 visits to Honda Center. In their previous meetings this season, the Blues defeated the Ducks 6-2 on Nov. 19 and 3-1 on Nov. 21 – with both games in St. Louis.

Pavel Buchnevich matched his career-high total in points with two goals and two assists in the Nov. 19 game. Two days later, now-former Blue Noel Acciari scored twice – once in the first minute of play and then an empty-netter in the last minute of the game.

That 3-1 victory was the last game of a season-high seven-game winning streak for the Blues, who were in wild-card position at the time. Ah, those were the days.

During the winning streak, Binnington went 6-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against and a .940 save percentage. Since then, he’s 13-19-3, with a 3.62 goals-against and a .885 save percentage.

Currently 23-39-10 for 56 points, the Ducks are in a four-way “race” for the No. 32 spot in the overall standings along with Chicago (54), Columbus (53) and San Jose (53). The team that finishes last in the standings will have the best chance to land Connor Bedard in the NHL draft.

Despite their struggles the Ducks do have some good, young talent, led by Trevor Zegras (22 goals).

“Young talent, good team offensively off the rush,” Berube said. “They can create plays and make plays. So we’re gonna have to check tonight. That’s gotta be our goal, and make it hard game.”

Anaheim currently ranks 30th or worst in goals for (2.54), goals against (4.00), power play (16.5 percent) and penalty kill (72.6 percent).

No more full visor

The full visor that covered Jakub Vrana’s face after taking a skate to the nose in practice from teammate Nikita Alexandrov (who’s now in Springfield) is now gone.

He needed 25 stitches, but they’ve fallen out Vrana said. There’s a small staple now along the area as a final precaution. Vrana was skating with a regular visor at Saturday’s morning skate.

“It wasn’t that big of a difference,” Vrana said. “It was just very hard to breath sometimes.”

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Neighbours-Thomas-Kyrou

Saad-Buchnevich-Kapanen

Blais-Schenn-Vrana

Toropchenko-Walker-Pitlick

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Scandella-Faulk

Krug-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

Blues power play

PP1: Krug-Thomas-Buchnevich-Schenn-Kyrou

PP2: Faulk-Kapanen-Vrana-Saad-Blais

Blue notes

• Kyrou has a team-high 31 goals and has done most of his damage away from Enterprise Center. He ranks seventh among NHL players this season in road goals, with 20.

• The Blues are 0-for-11 on the power play over their last four games, following a 3-for-5 performance against Minnesota.

• With 11 games to play entering tonight’s contest, the Blues already have used 96 line combinations to open games – matching their total for the entire 2021-22 season.