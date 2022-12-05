Game Day: Jordan Kyrou back in the lineup and back with Ryan O'Reilly line

NEW YORK – After missing the Pittsburgh game with a non-COVID illness, Jordan Kyrou is back in the Blues’ lineup. And in a bit of a surprise, back with the Ryan O’Reilly line for Monday’s game against the New York Rangers.

Coach Craig Berube opened the season with O’Reilly and Kyrou together on a line for seven games. (There were rotating left wingers because of Brandon Saad’s upper-body injury in Game 3 against Edmonton.)

But chemistry never seemed to develop between O’Reilly and Kyrou – the line went without a point in four of the seven games – and Berube split them up. Until tonight that is.

“We’re hoping (it goes better),” Berube said. “I got him with (Brayden) Schenn, too, so it’s a little different look that I haven’t had. It gives us a little bit more balanced scoring I believe. So we’ll see what happens.”

Saad has been dropped to a new-look third line that is centered by Ivan Barbashev and has Josh Leivo on right wing.

As for playing once again with Kyrou, O’Reilly said: “He’s such a good player. Little details and build the game from there. But I think as a group though, we’re all kind of fighting it right now, struggling. We need to build something, plus getting on the board, produce some points. It’s gotta start with being hard to play against.

“I think all of our lines in general have to defend well, and build our game from there. And then offense comes after that. We can be very effective, but at the same time it’s about putting in the hard work and doing the right thing.”

After a slow start, Kyrou had come on strong prior to his illness, recording six goals and nine assists in 12 games dating back to the start of the team’s seven-game winning streak Nov. 10 against San Jose.

“Oh yeah, he’s playing great,” O’Reilly said. “Doing a lot of great things out there. I just hope I can help complement that, help create in all areas of the ice and give him good support.”

Having Kyrou with O’Reilly means Vladimir Tarasenko is on the Robert Thomas line. For much of the season, Berube has gone back and forth with either Kyrou or Tarasenko playing right wing with Thomas.

“It is tough,” Berube said. “Again, it’s about balance a little bit, too. I’ve had different combinations with Thomas going back to last year, whether it’s Thomas-Tarasenko-Kyrou or Thomas-Tarasenko-(Pavel) Buchnevich. We move guys around a little bit. But it’s just about some balance with lines and scoring.

“The way I got it set up today, we have two lines that should be able to produce and do a good job, and I got two lines that need to do a good job with being good forecheckers, playing some heavy hockey, doing a good job there and making it tough on the other team.”

O’Reilly hasn’t played that much with Schenn over the years, although he did so during the 2018-18 Stanley Cup year – O’Reilly’s first season with the Blues.

“It’s nice to have another center out there,” O’Reilly said. “I think it helps defensively and such. Schenner, he’s a guy that does everything well. He’s physical, he defends well. He makes good plays. I think it’ll be a good line. But again, with Schenner and myself and Rousy, we gotta lead the way.”

Struggling Rangers

After reaching the Eastern Conference finals last season, expectations were high for the Rangers this season. But not unlike the Blues, they are currently scuffling along with an 11-10-5 record and have won only one of their last six contests (1-4-1).

Things reached the point where defenseman Jacob Trouba slammed his helmet against the boards while leaving the game with a five-minute fighting major, looking at his teammates on the bench and yelling: “Wake the (bleep) up!”

That came during Saturday’s 5-2 Rangers loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

So there should be two desperate teams on the ice Monday in Madison Square Garden, with puck drop shortly after 6 p.m. Central.

“It should be a highly competitive game is the way I look at it,” Berube said. “Two teams that want to get going in the right direction, and they’re not happy right now. When you match up like that, a lot of times it’s gonna be a competitive, hard game. That’s what I think.”

The Rangers have a lot of high-end talent and a young, mobile defenseman corps. Leading the way up front is Mika Zibanejad, with 13 goals and 15 assists. His eight power play goals are tied for fourth in the NHL.

Artemi Panarin has six goals and 22 assists – with the assist total ranking seventh in the league. Chris Kreider, a 52-goal scorer last season, has 12 goals and 10 assists.

On the back end, Adam Fox – the 2021 Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman – has six goals and 21 assists.

Former Blue Sammy Blais, who was part of the trade that brought Buchnevich to St. Louis, has zero goals and five assists in 23 games, averaging a modest 9:54 of ice time per game.

Men without hats

Last season, for Buchnevich’s first game against the Rangers since the trade, every Blues player came out for pregame warmups without a helmet. (Usually, it’s about five or six.) Buchnevich was generally credited as the brainstorm for that idea, but he said otherwise following the Blues’ morning skate Monday.

“Team decision,” Buchnevich said. “That was not me.”

Those words notwithstanding, he remains a leading suspect.

“It was kind of like the Russians had the idea, to make it kind of special for him in his first time back,” O’Reilly recalled. “But it was kind of funny we all did it. . . .I don’t think we have anything planned tonight. (With Buchnevich) you never know. He’s a character.”

Binnington in goal

Jordan Binnington was first off the ice Monday morning at Madison Square Garden, meaning he will be the starting goalie tonight against the New York Rangers. In three career games against the Rangers, Binnington is 2-1-0 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

So that makes Thomas Greiss the expected starter Tuesday in the second game of a back-to-back, against the team he played more than half of his NHL games with – the New York Islanders.

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Schenn-O’Reilly-Kyrou

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Saad-Barbashev-Leivo

Walker-Acciari-Pitlick

Extra: Bitten

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Extra: Rosen

Goalie

Binnington

Power play units

(Barbashev and Leivo rotated at the net-front position.)

PPa: Faulk-Schenn-Kyrou-O’Reilly-Barbashev/Leivo

PPb: Krug-Thomas-Tarasenko-Buchnevich-Saad