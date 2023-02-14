At the start of the New Year, the Blues actually had a better record than Florida, albeit a modest 17-17-3. But starting with a Jan. 3 victory over Arizona, the Panthers have gone 11-5-2.

Entering Tuesday's slate of games, that's tied for the most points (24) in the league over that span.

They’re making a playoff push, and with a victory over St. Louis tonight can move into a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference if either Washington or Pittsburgh loses. The Capitals and Penguins also are playing Tuesday.

The Blues, meanwhile, are stuck in neutral – having gone 7-8-0 in the New Year and currently sitting 10 points out of playoff position in the Western Conference.

If you could boil the Panthers’ surge down to two items, it would be goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and St Louisan Matthew Tkachuk.

After a slow start this season, Bobrovsky has gotten hot – with a 7-2-1 record and a .927 goals-against average during Florida’s 11-5-2 run.

Meanwhile, Tkachuk has 10 goals and 20 assists over those last 18 games, leading the NHL in assists and points (30) over that span.

“They’ve been playing really well for a while now,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “Close game (Monday) night, but they’re playing good hockey right now. Their big guys are playing well.”

For the season, Tkachuk is tied for fourth in the NHL in scoring with 73 points on 27 goals and 46 assists. Carter Verhaeghe has 28 goals; Aleksander Barkov scored the shootout winner in Monday’s 2-1 victory at Minnesota.

The Panthers are seventh in the league in scoring, averaging 3.43 goals per game, and it’s not just coming from up front. They rank second in the league in goals by defensemen (33), led by Brandon Montour (10) and Aaron Ekblad (nine). Ekblad will play in his 600th career game for Florida tonight.

Florida averages a league-high 36.1 shots on goal per game, so Jordan Binnington can expect a busy night in goal for the Blues.

“First and foremost, we gotta make sure we’re doing a good job with the puck – controlling the puck that way,” Berube said. “And getting in shooting lanes and taking away time and space on them and not giving them a lot of opportunities.”

Bobrovsky was in goal Monday night against Minnesota, so the expected starter against the Blues is Spencer Knight. Knight was in goal in the earlier meeting between the teams, a 5-4 Blues overtime victory Thanksgiving weekend in Sunrise, Fla.

Florida led 4-1 after two periods in that one, but the Blues got goals from Ryan O’Reilly, Jordan Kyrou and Vladimir Tarasenko to send the game into overtime, and then got the OT winner from Kyrou 68 seconds into extra time.

Thomas Greiss was in goal for the Blues in that game.

“We did some really good things after the first period in that game,” Berube said. “First period, we were on our heels and they scored a couple goals, and we got down. But we fought our way back in the game, and thought that we took the game over the second half of the game.”

Despite their strong defensive effort in the shootout win against Minnesota, the Panthers have the third-worst road defense in the league this season, allowing 3.73 goals per game away from home. They’re 2-4-2 in the second game of back-to-backs.

Milestone for Leddy

Blues defenseman Nick Leddy will play in his 900th NHL game Tuesday, a career that has included stints with Chicago, the New York Islanders, Detroit and now St. Louis.

“He’s had a great career,” Berube said. “He’s been on winners and played a lot of good hockey and playoff hockey over his career. His game’s been very steady over that time.”

Leddy will be the 528th NHL player to reach 900.

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Schenn-Thomas-Kyrou

Saad-O’Reilly-Buchnevich

Blais-Acciari-Barbashev

Toropchenko-Walker-Pitlick

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Tucker-Rosen

Goalie

Binnington

Blues power play units

PP1: Krug-Thomas-Kyrou-Buchnevich-Schenn

PP2: Faulk-Blais-Barbashev-O’Reilly-Saad

Blue notes

• Pavel Buchnevich matched his career high with three assists in Saturday’s 6-5 overtime victory over Arizona. It marked the fifth time he’s reached that milestone – three times with the Blues and twice with the New York Rangers.

• The Blues had a season-high 9:57 of power play time against the Coyotes, but went 0-for-5 and are just 4-for-31 over their last 10 games. Buchnevich’s 7:06 of PP time was a season-high for a Blues player.

• The Blues’ 68 overall shooting attempts against Arizona was a season high; their 37 shots on goal was their third-highest total of the season.