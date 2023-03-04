LOS ANGELES – Jakub Vrana’s Blues debut will have to wait until Tuesday in Arizona.

The veteran forward, acquired Friday in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings, had travel issues leaving snowy Detroit and will not arrive in Los Angeles in time for Saturday’s 9:30 p.m. (Central) game against the Kings.

“He gets in too late,” coach Craig Berube said after the team’s morning skate at Crypto.com Arena.

(Yes, Crypto.com Arena. It’s the same building as Staples Center, just a new naming rights deal.)

Since Vrana did not participate in the morning skate, Berube will get his first look at Vrana in a Blues uniform – he’s wearing jersey No. 15 - in Arizona.

“He’s a skilled guy,” Berube said. “Good speed. Has playmaking ability. Can shoot.

“Also, he was on the winning team in Washington when they won the Cup, so he’s got that pedigree, which is nice. He knows what it takes to win. He’s been around winners. So it’s good to have that skill and that speed coming into our lineup.”

Life without Quick

After 16 seasons in Los Angeles, goalie Jonathan Quick was dealt to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday, in a move that surprised Quick and reportedly upset some of his now-former Kings teammates. He was subsequently dealt from Columbus to Vegas – an interesting twist to be sure since the Kings and Golden Knights are going neck-and-neck for the Pacific Division championship.

“He’s a legend here,” Blues alternate captain Brayden Schenn said. “He’s part of two big Stanley Cup teams. Played his whole career here. Kinda weird how it unfolded for him. Obviously here, the guys aren’t happy about it; some guys aren’t happy. That’s the reality of the business.”

Schenn was drafted by the Kings in the first round of the 2009 draft and played a handful of games for them during the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons when Quick was early in his career.

“Quickie was always good to me,” Schenn said. “Competitive guy. A great teammate obviously. There’s a reason why he’s only been in one spot until now. Just a guy that puts it on the line for his team every night, and plays hard. He’s been a top goalie in the league for a long time.”

Korpisalo in goal

The Blues are expected to see Joonas Korpisalo, acquired from Columbus in the Quick trade, in goal tonight for LA. Korpisalo is 3-3-0 over his career against the Blues, with a 3.99 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage.

This season, he was 11-11-3 with a 3.17 GAA and a .911 save percentage for Columbus.

Rising in the West

After missing the playoffs three years in a row, the Kings were back in the playoffs last season. This season, they’ve been one of the top teams in the Western Conference, with a 35-20-8 record and 78 points.

As such, they are just two points behind Vegas in the Pacific Division and three points behind Dallas for the best record in the Western Conference.

“The leadership of (Drew) Doughty and (Anze) Kopitar leads them to play the right way every night,” Schenn said. “Even in their down times they were still building and working on something. Still playing the same system under Todd (McLellan).

“Guys are buying in, guys are playing hard. They’re getting good minutes from a lot of guys. They’re hard defensively, that’s what they focus on, which can frustrate you at times. And they’re good at it. So it’s always a tough game playing the Kings.”

In the only meeting so far this season between the teams, the Kings jumped to a 5-0 lead midway through the second period and coasted to a 5-1 win on Halloween night at Enterprise Center.

The Blues’ defense was victimized by three backdoor goals, and Binnington was pulled after allowing all five goals in 1 ½ periods.

The Kings have four 20-goal scorers: Adrian Kempe (28) Anze Kopitar (25), Kevin Fiala (21) and Gabriel Vilardi (20). The Kings rank fourth in the league on the power play at 25.1 percent.

“They’re a deep team if you look at their forward group,” Berube said. “They’re strong. Four lines. Good size. Kopitar’s still leading the way obviously. Doughty on the back end.

“They play a stingy style of hockey. Don’t give you a lot. They’re gonna play good defense, so we gotta earn everything we get. You gotta work to get to the net tonight. You have to work 1-on-1 against this team.

“And we gotta make sure we’re playing good defense. They’re a quick transition team. When they break plays up in their own end, they exit really quick.”

Projected Blues’ lineup

Forwards

Saad-Schenn-Kapanen

Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou

Blais-Brown-Leivo

Toropchenko-Alexandrov-Pitlick

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Scandella-Faulk

Krug-Tucker

Goalie

Binnington

Blues notes

• Jake Neighbours, who has been sidelined since Feb. 19 with an upper-body injury, did some skating on his own late in Saturday’s morning skate.

• Center Robert Thomas will play in his 300th NHL regular-season game tonight.

• The Blues are 6-2-2 in their last 10 trips to LA.

• After scoring a goal Thursday in San Jose, Tyler Pitlick is one point shy of 100 points for his career.