Game Day: No Schwartz, no Parayko again for Blues

Forward Jaden Schwartz (lower-body injury) and defenseman Colton Parayko (undisclosed) will not play tonight against the San Jose Sharks. It will mark the fourth straight game missed by Schwartz, and the second in a row missed by Parayko, who has battled through his nagging injury for most of the season.

“He’s a freak of nature,” defenseman Torey Krug said of Parayko. “So he’s got the ability to overcome a lot of things and still have a very positive impact on a game for us. So to see him just battle on a nightly or daily basis, it’s important for the team to respect that.

“Hopefully, he can get better soon so we can get his presence back on the blueline. He’s a very important player for us.”

It will also be the first of many games without forward Ivan Barbashev, who was placed on injured reserve Friday. He took a shot from David Perron off his left ankle on the first shift of the third period Thursday against San Jose and is expected to miss at least six weeks.

“It’s definitely tough, not only for him but for us,” coach Craig Berube said. “We lose another guy for a significant amount of time. He was playing well. But you just move on. You gotta move on from it.”