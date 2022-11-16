Game Day: Parayko status 'iffy' for Blackhawks

CHICAGO — Conspicuous by his absence during Wednesday’s morning skate at the United Center was defenseman Colton Parayko.

Not surprisingly, Blues coach Craig Berube played it coy when asked about Parayko’s status for tonight’s 6:30 p.m. contest with the Chicago Blackhawks.

“He’s getting some work done,” Berube said. “We didn’t have anything yesterday with the travel and everything, so we kept him off (the ice) today and he’s getting some work done.”

What kind of work?

“I don’t know,” Berube said. “I wasn’t in there.”

But Parakyo obviously is banged up, with Berube saying his availability for the Chicago game is “wait and see.”

Robert Bortuzzo, still officially on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, took line rushes with Nick Leddy in Parayko’s place, but will not be in the lineup tonight.

“He’s not ready,” Berube said.

That leaves rookie Tyler Tucker, called up when Bortuzzo went on IR, as the next man up if Parayko can’t go against the Blackhawks. It would be Tucker’s NHL debut, and Tucker was off the ice relatively early (with the regulars). Healthy scratches usually stay much later on the ice to get extra work in since they’re not playing that night.

“This could be his first game, right?” Berube said of Tucker. “He’s played exhibition games. But in camp he got better as camp went along. Down the stretch he played a couple good exhibition games. He keeps it simple. He plays a physical game. He’s pretty direct with the puck. He’s got a pretty good head for the game, though. He’s got good intelligence out there in my opinion.

“And down in the American League (with Springfield) he’s one of their top defensemen every night. He gets tons of minutes down there, playing against top opponents on the other team. Penalty kill, things like that. So that’s the type of player he is.”

Parayko is coming off arguably his best game of the season. He had an assist, was plus-2, and was on the ice for the entire 1:44 when the Blues killed off a 5-on-3 power play by Colorado in the Blues’ 3-2 victory. He delivered a big hit on Nathan MacKinnon in the closing seconds.

“He’s a big man,” Berube said. “When he’s physical, he’s a hell of a player. He did a great job. He had a hell of a game. I thought he did a great job against that top line with Leddy. He was physical and hard. He’s played some good hockey lately. He was huge at the end obviously with 5-on-3 and then 6-on-3.”

Former teammates

Once upon a time, Berube and Chicago coach Luke Richardson were teammates as players with the Philadelphia Flyers.

“He was a great teammate,” Berube said. “Very good friend at the time when we played together. I hung out with him quite a bit. He gave you everything he had every night. Was a physical, tough defenseman. But also very intelligent.

“Defensively was very good, and he could provide a little offense. In my opinion, you don’t find many teammates like him. He’s one of the best I’ve been around. I’m very happy for him as a head coach. He put a number of years in as an assistant coach and it’s great to see him get an opportunity as a head coach.”

However, Richardson and Berube didn’t get along as well when they played for different teams.

“We had a couple fights,” Berube said, laughing. “I don’t know how many but we got at it a couple times playing against each other playing over the years.”

Like mother like son

Bortuzzo’s mother Susan showed up today for the Moms’ trip in a wheelchair. She’s “playing hurt,” with a lower-body injury that’s believed to be a heel ailment. Her husband Oscar was pushing her around at the morning skate.

“She’s tough as him for sure,” Berube said. “That was great she’s here. It’s her birthday today, so it’s awesome.”

Blues projected lineup

Forwards

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Saad-O’Reilly-Leivo

Barbashev-Schenn-Kyrou

Alexandrov-Acciari-Pitlick

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko/Tucker

Krug-Faulk

Rosen-Mikkola

Goalies

Binnington

Blues power play

PP1: Krug-Thomas-Tarasenko-Buchnevich-Kyrou

PP2: Faulk-Leivo/Barbashev-Schenn-Buchnevich-Saad

Bring on the ‘Hawks

The Blues are 7-0-2 over their last nine games against the Blackhawks, who enter tonight’s game with a 6-6-3 record. The Blackhawks have been struggling lately, winning only two of their last nine games (2-4-3). They’ve scored only four goals in their last four games and have been shut out twice.

Chicago is 30th in goals per game (2.53) and 31st in shots on goal per game (25.8). They are, however, the league’s top faceoff team with a 58.5 percent win rate.

“They’re a structured team under Luke,” Berube said. “He’s got ‘em playing fairly good defense. They’re gonna try to play good defense. (Jonathan) Toews is back to his old form, it seems like he’s playing pretty well. And obviously (Patrick) Kane’s a dangerous player.

“Their penalty kill’s been outstanding this year, so our power play’s gonna have to be really good. We’re gonna have to compete. They’re gonna compete really hard and they’re gonna play hard.”

And they’ve got a bunch of young, hungry players.

“Yeah, there’s guys out there that are trying to prove themselves of what they are, of what they want to be,” Berube said.

Toews lead the team in goals (seven); Kane leads the team in points (12, on two goals and 10 assists).

Rookie in goal

Chicago is starting 23-year-old rookie goalie Arvid Soderblom, from Goteborg, Sweden. Soderblom, 23, is 2-4-1 as an NHL goalie in eight games over two seasons. This year, he’s 2-2-1 with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

The Blackhawks held an optional skate Wednesday morning, so they did not have line rushes. Richardson said he wouldn’t know his lineup until warmups.