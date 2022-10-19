Game Day: Pavel Buchnevich iffy for Blues against Seattle

SEATTLE – Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich left the ice early during Wednesday’s morning skate at Climate Pledge Arena, and will be a game-time decision tonight according to coach Craig Berube.

Buchnevich, who had a goal, an assist and was plus-3 in Saturday’s 5-2 season-opening win over Columbus, took a maintenance day Tuesday and did not practice prior to the team’s departure for Seattle.

He came out on the ice for Wednesday’s morning skate at Climate Pledge Arena and took part in line rushes. But he left the ice early and Josh Leivo took his place on the power play during special teams work. It’s a lower-body issue for Buchnevich according to Berube.

“Tough to say right now,” Berube said, when asked about Buchnevich’s status. “We’ll see at game time.”

As for a possible replacement, Berube said: “It could be Leivo. I could go with seven D, too. When we get to game time we’ll see where he’s at – how he’s doing physically.”

Berube said he’s not overly concerned with Buchnevich’s ailment at this point.

“But at the same time, I’m not a doctor. I don’t know for sure,” he said. “But I don’t think it’s that bad.”

For his part, Leivo said he’s ready if called upon.

“Oh yeah,” he said. “Been ready. Just gotta keep it going from camp.”

Leivo played on a line with Robert Thomas and Buchnevich in the Blues’ Oct. 4 preseason game against Minnesota, but Vladimir Tarasenko missed that game with an illness. So at least he’s got some familiarity with Thomas. Leivo had two assists in that game, a 4-2 Blues win over the Wild.

“If I do get to go in on that line: Don’t mess up and just work hard,” Leivo said.

About the Kraken

It’ll be a different-looking Seattle team from the squad the Blues swept last year in the three-game season series. During the offseason, the Kraken added Colorado forward Andre Burakovsky, defenseman Justin Schultz and goalie Martin Jones in free agency, and traded for Columbus forward Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Burakovsky scored a career-high 22 goals for the Stanley Cup-champion Avalanche last season; Bjorkstrand had a career-high 28 goals for the Blue Jackets. Schultz, who spent the past two seasons with Washington, won two Stanley Cups previously with Pittsburgh

Forward Matty Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft out of the University of Michigan, has points in 12 of his 14 NHL games dating back to last season.

“Some new faces,” Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said. “A lot of guys that can put the puck in the net. . . .You gotta keep your antenna up defensively all night for sure.”

The Kraken are off to a good start on the power play, with a 33 percent success rate and at least one power play goal in each of their four games.

Jones, the long-time San Jose Shark, gets the start in goal for Seattle. He’s put up very good numbers against the Blues over his career with a 1.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926 in 15 games (7-6-2).

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Kyrou

Buchnevich/Leivo-Thomas-Tarasenko

Neighbours-Schenn-Barbashev

Toropchenko-Acciari-Walker

Extras: Brown (injured), Pitlick

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Extra: Rosen

Goalies

Binnington

Greiss

Power play units

Unit A: Krug-Thomas-Tarasenko-Buchnevich/Leivo-Barbashev

Unit B: Faulk-Kyrou-Schenn-O’Reilly-Saad

Blue notes

Logan Brown, who hasn’t practiced with the team in more than a week due to an upper-body injury, came out late during Wednesday’s morning skate and did some skating.

Eishockey News, a German hockey publication, was here Wednesday to interview backup goalie Thomas Greiss, a native of Fussen, Germany.

The Blues went 3-0-0 against the Kraken last season, outscoring them 11-2 in the process.