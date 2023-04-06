Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich said he is “ready to go” ahead of Thursday’s game against the Rangers.

Buchnevich missed four games with an upper-body injury suffered late in the third period of last week’s win over Vancouver, but will return to the lineup against his former team. Buchnevich was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, and was one of six players on the ice for Blues optional morning skate on Thursday.

Buchnevich will go back in as the team’s second-line center with Jake Neighbours and Jakub Vrana on his wings.

The 27-year-old Russian has 66 points in 59 games this season.

In addition to welcoming Buchnevich back in the lineup, the Blues will have a new face on defense on Thursday night. Dmitri Samorukov will make his Blues debut after he was recalled on Thursday morning from AHL affiliate Springfield.

Samorukov was recalled in January when the Blues were without Torey Krug, Nick Leddy, Marco Scandella, Robert Bortuzzo and Scott Perunovich, but he was a healthy scratch in two games.

It will be Samorukov’s second career NHL game as he made his NHL debut with Edmonton in St. Louis on Dec. 29, 2021. He only played four shifts in that game for the Oilers and logged 2:28.

“It’s a long road, but it’s what we live for, opportunities,” Samorukov said. “That’s how you can try to make the best of it. My job is pretty simple, just work and opportunities come. Got to make sure I do the right things.”

Samorukov was acquired from Edmonton in October for Klim Kostin. He has played 66 games for Springfield this season.

“It’s fun and I know there’s a little bit left, but my energy is ready to go,” Samorukov said. “So I’m excited and it’s fun. Hockey is fun.”

Injured Blues forward Robert Thomas (upper-body) was on the ice for morning skate, but Blues coach Craig Berube said Wednesday that Thomas would be out Thursday. Neither Robert Bortuzzo (upper-body) nor Thomas Greiss (lower-body) were on the ice.

Projected Blues lineup vs. NY Rangers on Thursday, 7 p.m.

Brandon Saad – Brayden Schenn – Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours – Pavel Buchnevich – Jakub Vrana

Sammy Blais – Kasperi Kapanen – Josh Leivo

Alexey Toropchenko – Nathan Walker – Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko

Torey Krug – Justin Faulk

Calle Rosen – Dmitri Samorukov

Jordan Binnington

Vadim Zherenko

Scratches: Logan Brown, Robert Thomas (upper-body), Robert Bortuzzo (upper-body), Marco Scandella (lower-body), Thomas Greiss (lower-body).