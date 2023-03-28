One thing the Blues have brought to the game lately has been offense. Since March 2, or the eve of the NHL trade deadline, the Blues have averaged 4.08 goals per game.

That’s the fourth-highest total in the NHL over that stretch, exceeded only by Edmonton (4.50), Dallas (4.33) and Los Angeles (4.27).

Those three teams all are playoff-bound. Not so with the Blues, largely because of the league’s 27th-ranked defense (3.64) – but that’s another story.

As for the offense, its improved play has coincided, of course, with the arrival of Sammy Blais, Kasperi Kapanen, and Jakub Vrana.

Then again, mainstays Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich and Brayden Schenn – among others – have continued to be productive.

“We've got some good players that can make plays and that can put the puck in the net, that's the bottom line,” coach Craig Berube said. “What we try to do here for quite some time now, is getting everybody involved, getting our D involved in the play.

“The way we run our O-zone, our rush game - it's paying off.”

And they’ve done so without the power play doing a whole lot, although it produced two goals Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings.

Blais, Kapanen and Vrana have combined for 21 goals since joining the Blues, and Berube is optimistic that trio can carry it over to next year.

“I don't see why it can't,” Berube said. “Vrana's produced in this league before and so has Kapanen. Sammy Blais, he has in the past to a certain point. I think that he's playing with a lot of confidence right now and it's paying off.”

Scouting the Canucks

Scoring against Vancouver in Tuesday’s contest won’t be a cakewalk, not the way they’ve been playing lately.

The team is 16-9-2 since Rick Tocchet replaced Bruce Boudreau as coach on Jan. 22, which is tied for the 10th-best record in the NHL over that span.

And over the same span in which the Blues averaged 4.08 goals per game – the start of March - the Canucks lead the league in defense, allowing only 2.08 goals per game.

The Canucks still rank last in the league in penalty kill efficiency (70.8 percent), but it’s been a different story over the last month – they’re third on the PK at 89.7 percent since the beginning of March.

And they’re not only preventing goals late on the PK, they’re scoring them – with nine shorthanded goals over the past 18 games.

“Mike Yeo has really helped with the PK because it was obviously a sore spot in this organization, and the last month we’ve kind of turned it around,” Tocchet said. “So he’s been a big part of that.”

Yeo who was Berube’s predecessor as head coach in St. Louis, is a holdover member of Boudreau’s staff who was retained when Tocchet took over.

Joshua rising

Look who’s on Vancouver’s top line tonight, playing alongside a pair of 35-goal scorers in Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko?

None other than former Blue Dakota Joshua.

“When I got here, I knew, this organization needs big wall guys and we don’t really have a lot,” Tocchet said. “I gave him a lot of responsibility. A big part of our PK. Now, he’s becoming a finisher. He’s getting some chances and he’s finishing.

“I think there’s another level there and we’re lucky to have him another year. I told him, if he plays a big man’s game – give-and-go type of style – he’ll pay the mortgage for a bunch of years here. He can do that.”

In parts of two seasons with the Blues, Joshua had four goals and five assists in 42 games. He signed with the Canucks last offseason as an unrestricted free agent in part because of a little more security in the form of a two-year, one-way deal. And in part because he thought he’d have a better opportunity for playing time.

So far, it couldn’t have worked out any better. Joshua has played in all but three games this season with the Canucks. He’s getting 11:16 of ice time per game, or 2 ½ minutes more per game than he got in St. Louis.

And he has 11 goals and nine assists for the Canucks, both career highs.

“It's been really good,” Joshua said. “It's a good group of guys here. We really didn't get off to the start that we wanted to, but as of late, we've been coming around and building towards being a real team that competes next year.”

As for his new-found scoring touch, Joshua said: “I’ll get lucky it seems, every here and there. No, just trying to take advantage of the opportunities when they come my way, but also being ready when they come more often.”

Joshua has been a fourth-liner most of the year, but Tocchet said he put him out on the Canucks’ top line during Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Canucks.

“And it kind of turned around the third period for us,” Tocchet said. “Get Petey (Pettersson) some guys that’ll get some pucks for him.”

Berube on Hofer

Berube said Tuesday that the plan all along was to send rookie goalie Joel Hofer back to Springfield of the American Hockey League following the Blues’ just-completed three-game road trip.

“Whether I played him in Anaheim or LA, that's a choice I made, but he was playing one of those games and then he was going back down,” Berube said. “He's going back to help Springfield. They're in the playoff hunt. He's a big part of that team. He needs to play games, get down there and help them.”

Jordan Binnington is back in goal tonight against Vancouver, and Berube said he was happy with his response since the suspension – with Hofer getting a couple of extra starts.

“(Binnington) came in and did a good job for us last game,” Berube said. “He just worked. There really wasn't a lot he had to say. He just worked and got himself ready to play.”

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Neighbours-Thomas-Kyrou

Blais-Buchnevich-Kapanen

Saad-Schenn-Vrana

Toropchenko-Walker-Pitlick

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Scandella-Faulk

Krug-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

Projected Canucks lineup

Forwards

Kuzmenko-Pettersson-Joshua

Di Giuseppe-Miller-Boeser

Beauvillier-Dries-Garland

Kravtsov-Aman-Studnicka

Defensemen

Hughes-Myers

Brisebois-Hronek

Burroughs-Bear

Goalie

Demko