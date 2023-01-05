Game Day: Road trip continues as Blues face much-improved New Jersey Devils

NEWARK, N.J. – With a sizzling 21-4-1 start, the upstart New Jersey Devils had the most points in the NHL (43) following a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 6.

They’ve come back to the pack, going 3-7-2 since then. But they registered an impressive 5-1 win Wednesday night at Detroit, and now play host to the Blues in a 6 p.m. Central time start Thursday at the Prudential Center.

It wasn’t that long ago that St. Louis had a 12-game winning streak against the Devils, but are 0-2-1 against them in their last three meetings.

Last Feb. 10 in St. Louis, the Blues led 3-2 after two periods before allowing five goals in the third period – the last two empty-netters – in a 7-4 loss. Brayden Schenn scored twice for the Blues; Nico Hischier had two goals and an assist for the Devils.

On March 6 in Newark, the Blues trailed 2-0 entering the third period but forced overtime on goals by Torey Krug and Jordan Kyrou. Dougie Hamilton scored in OT for a 3-2 New Jersey win.

The Blues didn’t have a morning skate Thursday, but here’s the lineup they went with Tuesday against Toronto:

Forwards

Buchenvich-Thomas-Kyrou

Saad-Schenn-Barbashev

Neighbours-Acciari-Leivo

Toropchenko-Alexandrov-Pitlick

Defensemen

Mikkola-Parayko

Leddy-Faulk

Rosen-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

The expectation is that Binnington will be in goal again tonight, but if coach Craig Berube decides to give him a rest, Thomas Greiss has had success against New Jersey over his career: 7-4-0, with a 1.96 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

The Blues are catching the Devils on the second game of a back-to-back, but New Jersey is 3-1-0 in those situations this season. Vitek Vanecek was in goal last night in Detroit, so the Blues probably will face Mackenzie Blackwood who’s 5-3-0 this season with a 3.05 goals-against and a .888 save percentage. Blackwood has never faced the Blues.

The Devils have missed the playoffs in nine of the past 10 seasons, which means they’ve accumulated lots of high draft picks in recent years. Their current roster includes two former No. 1 overall picks in Hischier and Jack Hughes, a No. 7 overall pick in Alexander Holtz and a No. 12 overall selection in Michael McLeod.

Those youngster have blended in with a mix of veterans such as Hamilton, Erik Haula, Tomas Tatar and the injured Ondrej Palat.

Hughes lead the Devils in goals (22) and points (44); Hischier has 17 goals and Jesper Bratt 14. Those three players have five power play goals apiece. Hamilton is tied for fourth in the NHL in goals by defensemen with nine.

Even with their recent slide, the Devils (24-11-3) have the sixth-most points in the NHL (51) and are second to Carolina in the Metropolitan Division. Keep in mind, this is a team that accumulated only 63 points all of last season.

Despite their surprising success, the Devils are only 10-9-2 at home this season; their 14-2-1 road record is the best in the league in terms of points percentage.