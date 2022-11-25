Game Day: Robert Bortuzzo, Brandon Saad back in lineup for Blues

TAMPA — Robert Bortuzzo played in his 500th career game Nov. 8 against Philadelphia, and then missed the next eight contests after suffering an upper-body injury.

“It took a few games to get off that number,” Bortuzzo joked Friday following the Blues’ morning skate at Amalie Arena.

But the veteran defenseman finally gets to 501 tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was activated off the injured reserve list Nov. 23 but was a healthy scratch against Buffalo. Now, he’s replacing Calle Rosen on the team’s third defensive pairing (with Niko Mikkola) against Tampa.

“He’s a good penalty killer,” coach Craig Berube said. “Good in the room. Veteran guy. And plays a heavy game down low, killing plays and being hard around our net.”

As for Rosen, who was plus-8 with two goals and two assists while Bortuzzo was out of the lineup, it wasn’t like he was playing poorly.

“He’s played well,” Berube said of Rosen. “He’s done a good job for us. So just a matter of getting Borts back in there tonight.”

Bortuzzo is one of the team’s best penalty-killers and best shot-blockers. And the Blues’ PK has been struggling for much of the season and currently ranks 30th in the league at 68.2 percent.

“It’s never fun missing games,” Bortuzzo said. “It was great to see the boys pull out wins. Always want that. But definitely excited to get back in here and try and contribute in any way possible. It’s a great test against a (Tampa Bay) team that’s been cream of the crop in the league for a long time here.”

As for what he can bring to the penalty kill unit, Bortuzzo said: “I think just be aggressive out there. Try and take away some of their time and space. Willingness to get in lanes and stuff like that. If we can raise our level of compete on the PK I think that’ll be big for us.”

Sizing up Tampa

The Lightning are 11-7-1 this season. Just like the Blues in the Western Conference, they entered Wednesday’s play in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Goal-scoring isn’t a problem. Tampa Bay ranks 11th, averaging 3.37 per game. Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos lead the way with 10 goals apiece. Kucherov also has 18 assists, so with 28 points he entered the day tied for sixth in NHL scoring. Six of Stamkos’ 10 goals have come on the power play, where the Lightning rank ninth at 25.0 percent.

“They’re a very good team,” Berube said. “We all know that, or they don’t do what they’ve done the last three years.”

The Lightning, of course, have won the Eastern Conference three consecutive seasons and won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

“They’ve got obviously some very high end players up front and on the back end. (Mikhail) Sergachev’s having a heckuva year right now. Kucherov’s got 28 points. So they’re a good team. They’re solid everywhere. So we’re gonna have to play a really good game.”

However, one thing that’s different about this Lightning team is that they’re giving up a lot of goals so far. They’ve allowed 3.16 goals per game, putting them at 14th in the league in defense.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, who’s scheduled to start in today’s 7 p.m. (Central) contest, is 7-6-1, with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Both are well off the career numbers of 2.52 (GAA) and .919 (save %) for the 2018-19 Vezina Trophy winner and 2021 Conn Smythe winner, who has led the league in wins for five consecutive seasons.

Binnington vs. Tampa

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington has been getting a lot of work lately, but based on his track record against Tampa Bay, it makes all the sense in the world to start him again Friday.

He’s 5-0-0 over his career against the Lightning with a 1.94 goals-against and a .938 save percentage.

Berube’s office

Berube frequently meets with players on the ice either before or after the team’s formal practice or morning skate. He was busy Friday, talking with Vladimir Tarasenko, Josh Leivo and Nathan Walker.

With Leivo and Walker, the topic of conversation was being out of the lineup: Leivo will be a healthy scratch tonight for the second consecutive game and Walker will be back out of the lineup after playing Wednesday in Buffalo.

“Just trying to keep ‘em informed of what maybe they can do better and what we expect out of ‘em,” Berube said. “Keep ‘em motivated and ready to go when we need ‘em.

“We’re gonna need ‘em. We’re gonna need everybody. Stuff happens. We got back-to-back games here, so they gotta stay ready to go (Saturday).”

As for the Tarasenko talks?

“Just talking to him about putting him with (Ryan) O’Reilly, and my thought process on it,” Berube said.

With Brandon Saad returning against Tampa after missing the Buffalo game with a non-COVID illness, the Blues will be going with Saad-O’Relly-Tarasenko as one of their forward lines.

Returning from his own illness that sidelined him for two games, Tarasenko played with O’Reilly (and Walker) Wednesday in Buffalo and had a team-high five shots on goal.

“He had some good looks,” Berube said. “I thought he played a pretty decent game for us.”

Thanksgiving. . .steak?

When you’re on the road, dining options can be limited on Thanksgiving Day. So the Blues’ team dinner was at a steak place on Thursday.

“Yeah. I enjoy (turkey),” said Berube, who’s also a fan of stuffing. “I didn’t have it though. I had steak. When you’re on the road, it’s hard. Right?

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Tarasenko

Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou

Barbashev-Schenn-Acciari

Toropchenko-Alexandrov-Pitlick

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

Blues power play units

PP1: Krug-Tarasenko-Schenn-O’Reilly-Saad

PP2: Faulk-Thomas-Kyrou-Buchnevich-Barbashev

Projected Lightning lineup

Forwards

Hagel-Point-Kucherov

Stamkos-Paul-Killorn

Colton-Namestnikov-Perry

Maroon/Barre-Boulet/Balcers

Defensemen

Hedman-Cernak

Sergachev-Perbix

Cole-Bogosian

Goalie

Vasilevskiy