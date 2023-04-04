Blues forward Robert Thomas will be a game-time decision for Tuesday night’s game against the Flyers, coach Craig Berube said Tuesday morning.

Thomas has not played since March 28 against Vancouver due to an upper-body injury, but was on the ice for morning skate on Tuesday. He, however, did not participate on the Blues power play.

Berube said that forward Pavel Buchnevich would miss Tuesday’s game with an upper-body injury. It will be his fourth straight game missed with the injury, but he was also on the ice for morning skate on Tuesday and, like Thomas, was not part of the power play units.

Defenseman Marco Scandella will miss the remaining five games of the season, Berube said, with a lower-body injury suffered Sunday in Nashville while blocking a shot in the second period of a 6-1 loss. Scandella was wearing a walking boot on his left foot Sunday at Enterprise Center.

Berube said defenseman Robert Bortuzzo would be out again Tuesday night with an upper-body injury. He has not skated with the team since practice last Wednesday, and Berube said Bortuzzo’s injury was “not a lot better.”

Goaltender Thomas Greiss had a procedure done (lower-body) on Monday and was unable to back up Jordan Binnington on Tuesday night.

“He’s looking at his options right now, with what he has going on injury-wise,” Berube said of Greiss.

The Blues recalled Vadim Zherenko from AHL affiliate Springfield to back up Binnington. Should Zherenko play an NHL game, it will be his first one.

This season in Springfield, Zherenko has a .918 save percentage and 2.96 goals against average in 24 games played.

“He’s done a real good job down there coming in as a first-year goalie out of Russia,” Berube said. “He’s played pretty well down there. He’s done a lot of growing as a goalie with different areas that he needed to grow in. He’s got great size and ability. He’s got a good future. We’re excited that he’s up here.”

Projected Blues lineup vs. Philadelphia on Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Brandon Saad – Brayden Schenn – Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours – Kasperi Kapanen – Jakub Vrana

Sammy Blais – Logan Brown – Josh Levio

Alexey Toropchenko – Nathan Walker – Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko

Torey Krug – Justin Faulk

Calle Rosen – Matt Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Vadim Zherenko

Scratches: Robert Thomas (upper-body), Pavel Buchnevich (upper-body), Robert Bortuzzo (upper-body), Marco Scandella (lower-body), Thomas Greiss (lower-body).