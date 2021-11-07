Game Day: Rosen to make Blues' debut

Based on Saturday’s practice, Rosen will be paired with Robert Bortuzzo tonight.

Sidelined Schenn

Sunday’s contest with the Anaheim Ducks is expected to be the Blues’ first with captain Ryan O’Reilly in the lineup since his positive COVID test Oct. 26.

But it’s also their first without alternate Brayden Schenn since the Stanley Cup season of 2018-19. Schenn crashed into the boards in the first period of Thursday’s 5-3 victory in San Jose and did not return to the game.

He may not return — period — for a while. He was sent back to St. Louis for further evaluation after that game — and that’s never a good sign. For example, Vladimir Tarasenko was sent back to St. Louis from the Edmonton bubble during the 2019-20 postseason, and the result was a third shoulder surgery.

Berube didn’t sound optimistic when asked about the Schenn injury on Saturday.

“It’s a tough loss,” Berube said. “I feel for Schenner. He’s one of our guys that fights through anything, whether it’s injuries or things like that. He’s a battler. It’s unfortunate that we lost him here. So hopefully he’s back sooner than later but it’s a tough loss.”