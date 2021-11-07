Game Day: Rosen to make Blues' debut

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Few would’ve expected Calle Rosen in the Blues’ lineup just 10 games into this season. But here he is. With Torey Krug and Nikko Mikkola on the COVID list, Rosen will make his Blues debut against Anaheim.
“He’s a good skater,” coach Craig Berube said. “I call it a head’s-up (skater). His head’s up, he makes plays with the puck. Smart player. But his feet are really good. I thought he had a real good camp.
“I really liked the one (preseason) game he played — he was excellent (Sept. 27 against Dallas).The second game (Oct. 6 at Minnesota) was just OK. But the whole team was just OK that game, so I think that had something to do with it. But he’s a heady player, the way I look at it.”
A native of Vaxjo, Sweden, the 27-year-old Rosen has played in 20 NHL games. But none since March 6, 2020, as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He spent the entire 2020-21 season in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies before signing with the Blues as a free agent this past offseason. The Blues’ pro scouts liked his game.
“He’s been around for a while,” Colton Parayko said. “He reads the play well, makes some great plays. Good with the puck, good puck-mover.
“He’s just consistent. Smart. He makes the right play. Always in the right spot. When you have that, that’s exactly where you want to be.”
Based on Saturday’s practice, Rosen will be paired with Robert Bortuzzo tonight.
Sidelined Schenn
Sunday’s contest with the Anaheim Ducks is expected to be the Blues’ first with captain Ryan O’Reilly in the lineup since his positive COVID test Oct. 26.
But it’s also their first without alternate Brayden Schenn since the Stanley Cup season of 2018-19. Schenn crashed into the boards in the first period of Thursday’s 5-3 victory in San Jose and did not return to the game.
He may not return — period — for a while. He was sent back to St. Louis for further evaluation after that game — and that’s never a good sign. For example, Vladimir Tarasenko was sent back to St. Louis from the Edmonton bubble during the 2019-20 postseason, and the result was a third shoulder surgery.
Berube didn’t sound optimistic when asked about the Schenn injury on Saturday.
“It’s a tough loss,” Berube said. “I feel for Schenner. He’s one of our guys that fights through anything, whether it’s injuries or things like that. He’s a battler. It’s unfortunate that we lost him here. So hopefully he’s back sooner than later but it’s a tough loss.”
Which doesn’t sound like a player who’s going to return in a few games. Schenn’s ailment has been described only as an upper-body injury, an aggravation of something that occurred Oct. 30 against Chicago. In that game, Schenn left the ice appearing to be favoring his hand or wrist after slamming into the boards. (He was also checked for a concussion that night, but returned to the game.)
Schenn has been among the most durable Blues since joining the team via trade with Philadelphia in the offseason in 2017, appearing in 290 of a possible 300 regular-season games. The only contests missed came during Cup season:
- Four games with an oblique muscle injury between Nov. 3 and Nov. 16.
- Six games with an upper-body injury between Feb. 19 and March 6.
This season, Schenn has three goals and three assists in nine games.
The only silver lining here: If Schenn, with a $6.5 million salary cap count, ends up on long-term injured reserve, that would at least temporarily solve the team’s cap woes.
Duck tales
The Blues have won eight straight at Honda Center, including four last season. In the first meeting last year, Jordan Kyrou scored 20 seconds into the game and Zach Sanford scored 57 second in — the fastest two goals to start a game in franchise history.
When Kyrou scored again at the 2:06 mark, it became the fastest three goals to start a game in franchise history — and the fifth-fastest in NHL regular-season history. The Blues won that Jan. 30 game 5-1.
The next night, Ville Husso gained his first NHL victory in a 4-1 triumph with Schenn scoring twice.
A little more than a month later, things were tighter but the outcomes were the same for the Blues in a 5-4 victory March 1 followed by a 3-2 win March 3.
In the 5-4 win, Dakota Joshua scored his first NHL goal in his first NHL game; Marco Scandella finished plus-2 in the game but minus-2 in teeth after taking a stick to the mouth in the first period. In the 3-1 victory two days later, Oskar Sundqvist scored the first (and only) power play goal of his career; Sanford stayed hot, scoring his sixth goal in nine games.
Projected Blues lineup
Forwards
Saad-O’Reilly-Perron
Kyrou-Thomas-Tarasenko
Kostin-Barbashev-Buchnevich
Neighbours-Bozak-Neal
Defensemen
Walman-Parayko
Scandella-Faulk
Rosen-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
Blue notes
• A victory tonight ties the franchise record for best 10-game start: the Blues went 8-1-1 to start the 2002-03 season. That team finished with 99 points, was second in the Central Division, and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Vancouver.
• Berube will coach his 200th Blues game tonight, becoming the eighth coach in franchise history to do so; he’s 114-59-26 in his first 199.
• David Perron will play in his 616th game for the Blues tonight, tying the late Bob Plager for 10th in team history.
• The return of O’Reilly should help the Blues end their faceoff slump. They won only 41 percent of their faceoffs Wednesday against Los Angeles and weren’t much better Thursday in San Jose (42 percent). Those are the team’s two worst faceoff outings of the season.
• Vladimir Tarasenko’s seven-game point streak ended in San Jose, but he still leads the team in scoring with 11 points (four goals, seven assists).
• Parayko played only 19 minutes 30 seconds against the Sharks, his season low and first time under 20 minutes this season.