Game Day: Season debut for Logan Brown; Blues debut for Thomas Greiss

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Thomas Greiss makes his Blues regular-season debut, and Logan Brown is in the lineup for the first time since being sidelined with what’s believed to be a left shoulder injury.

Those are just a couple of the changes in what will be a different-looking Blues lineup for Monday’s 7 p.m. contest against the Winnipeg Jets.

Forward Pavel Buchnevich will miss his third consecutive game due to a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, left winger Brandon Saad will miss his first contest of the season due to an upper body injury that coach Craig Berube said took place Saturday against Edmonton. Berube said Saad is day-to-day; he said there’s nothing new on Buchnevich’s condition.

With both Buchnevich and Saad sidelined, Josh Leivo draws into the lineup, playing his second game of the season. Leivo replaced Buchnevich in the team’s 4-3 Oct. 19 overtime victory in Seattle. In Edmonton, Berube went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen – so Leivo was a healthy scratch.

The absence of both Buchnevich and Saad means the Blues will be without two power play regulars. In their absence, both Brown and Neighbours will play on the second power play unit – the group quarterbacked by Justin Faulk.

Brown hasn’t played since Oct. 1 against the Dallas Stars in Independence, Mo. That was the team’s fifth game of an eight-game exhibition season.

“He had a good camp,” Berube said, following the team’s morning skate at Canada Life Centre. “He looked good out there today, he’s been looking good. So, he’s gonna get a chance tonight.”

Prior to the injury, Brown was perhaps the team’s most impressive performer in camp, with four goals and one assist in three games. And now he’s back.

“Very excited,” Brown said. “You never want to have an injury like that. It sucked missing some games, but I’m glad it wasn’t too many and I can get back in the lineup.”

Greiss’ preseason included two good games – encompassing a total of three periods – against Dallas and Columbus. They were followed by a disaster of a second outing against the Blue Jackets. Due to plane issues, the Blues arrived late from St. Louis, causing the starting time of the game to be pushed back.

The Blues started a young, inexperienced lineup that night (Oct. 6). The Blue Jackets started basically their “varsity,” and the result was a 7-0 loss with Greiss giving up all seven goals before being pulled midway through the third period.

The Blues, obviously, hope that game was an outlier. Nothing more, nothing less. Monday night is what counts as the Blues try to remain the league’s only unbeaten team.

“First game of the year especially, I think you have a little extra nerves and you’re excited to get back out there,” Greiss said. “It should be a good game. There’s always a good crowd here.”

Even as well as Jordan Binnington is playing – 3-0-0, with a 1.65 goals-against average and .940 save percentage – Berube said he didn’t want to wait too long to get Greiss into a game.

“That’s part of it. And then we got a lot of games coming up,” Berube said. “You don’t want to overuse one goalie. Greiss has been sitting and he’s ready to go.”

After playing only twice in the first 11 days of the season, Saturday’s 2-0 win over Edmonton began a string of six games in 10 days.

Greiss, 36, has been around long enough – usually in a 1B role in goal – that he knows how to stay ready without the benefit of consistent playing time.

“It’s just having good practice, being sharp in practice,” Greiss said. “Watching the games, obviously paying good attention there, how certain plays are being made and stuff like that.

“Sometimes, mostly, it’s good habits in practice – I think that’s very important.”

Trouble vs. Jets

With the notable exception of that memorable playoff series in 2019, the Blues haven’t had a ton of success against Winnipeg lately. The Jets have a six-game point streak against the Blues (5-0-1) and are 16-4-2 against St. Louis over their last 22 meetings.

“They have some good players that have been here for quite some time that are very capable of producing a lot of offense,” Berube said. “They’ve got good size, so it’s gonna be a tough challenge. We gotta work together out there. We gotta be tight with five-man units in all three zones and limit their rush attack.

“They got good players off the rush and we gotta make sure we’re not giving up odd-man rushes.”

The Jets are 2-3-0 this season playing a rugged schedule against five teams that are likely to make the playoffs or be leading playoff contenders: the New York Rangers, Dallas, Colorado, Vegas and Toronto.

So far this season, defenseman Neal Pionk and forward Mark Scheifele share the team lead with three goals apiece, followed by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Sam Gagner with two apiece.

Kyle Connor had 93 points (47 goals, 46 assists) and won the Lady Byng Trophy last season.

Veteran Connor Hellebuyck gets the start in goal against the Blues; he’s 10-4-2 against them over his career, with a 2.11 GAA and .931 save percentage.

Blues projected lineup

Forwards

Schenn-O’Reilly-Kyrou

Barbashev-Thomas-Tarasenko

Neighbours-Brown-Leivo

Toropchenko-Acciari-Walker

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Greiss

Jets projected lineup

Forwards

Connor-Scheifele-Appleton

Perfetti-Dubois-Wheeler

Barron-Lowery-Gagner

Jonson Fjallby-Gustafsson-Maenalanen

Defensemen

Morrissey-Pionk

Dillon-Schmidt

Stanley-DeMelo

Goalie

Hellebuyck

Blues power play

First unit: Krug, Tarasenko, Thomas, Schenn, Barbashev

Second unit: Faulk, Kyrou, Neighbours, O’Reilly, Brown

Bowness ill

Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness cut his media session short Monday morning after experiencing dizzy spells, and was being checked out by a doctor. He missed the first four games of the Jets’ season due to COVID, returning for Saturday’s contest against Toronto.