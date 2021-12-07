Game Day: Shorthanded Blues try to make best of dire situation

The few, the proud, the forwards.
No one who has been around the Blues for an extended period of time can remember the team ever playing a game with just 10 forwards.
Well, tonight’s the night.
With center Robert Thomas out with a lower-body injury, the Blues face the Florida Panthers in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. contest at Enterprise Center with only 10 forwards – or two short of normal. With only seven defensemen available, they will field a lineup of only 17 skaters – or one less than a usual game-day lineup.
“It’s tough, but these are things we gotta deal with throughout the season,” defenseman Torey Krug said. “A lot of teams face different situations, and obviously this is one I’ve never faced personally in my career. . . .But you can’t really do anything about it, so time to go play.”
A combination of COVID cases and injuries have put the Blues within a couple of positive COVID tests, or a couple more injuries, from shutting down. But for now, the show goes on.
They will be able to use an emergency provision to add another forward from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL on Thursday against the visiting Detroit Red Wings.
But that doesn’t help the Blues (12-8-4) tonight against the high-flying Florida Panthers (17-4-3), does it?
Through it all, coach Craig Berube said he’s maintaining his sanity.
“Yeah, so far I’m OK,” he said. “As a coach you look at it as a challenge for sure. You present that challenge to your team and just talk about how we should approach this game. But listen, it’s the way it is and you gotta fight through this stuff.”
Lineup questions
The Blues held an optional skate Tuesday morning at Enterprise, consisting of 12 players. One of the 12 was Vladimir Tarasenko, who did not practice Monday – taking a maintenance day. So Tarasenko will be in the lineup tonight, giving the Blues 10 forwards.
Because of the optional, the Blues didn’t do line rushes Tuesday. They did so on Monday, but did so without Tarasenko. With that in mind, here’s an educated guess on how the Blues might line up tonight:
Forwards
Saad-O’Reilly-Buchnevich
Kryou-Schenn-Tarasenko
Barbashev-Brown-Sundqvist
Joshua
Defensemen
Mikkola-Parayko
Scandella-Krug
Perunovich-Bortuzzo
Walman
Goalie
Husso
So obviously, this will be a game where a defenseman – or two – will have to help out at forward.
“I’ve used (Jake) Walman before up there,” Berube said. “(Robert) Bortuzzo obviously. So I’ll be probably try to get some ice time for those guys up there.”
Power play is anyone’s guess, especially on the second unit without Thomas. The Blues didn’t run their power play Monday or Tuesday in practice.
“We gotta move some guys around and put some units together that we think are gonna be successful,” Berube said. “And there might be some in-game adjustments that we have to make with personnel.”
Either Logan Brown or Colton Parayko could be in line for duty on the second power play unit tonight.
Panther power
The Blues can’t depend on 48 saves from Ville Husso every night. That was the case in Saturday’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla. So logic dictates minimizing the Panthers’ shot total is important if the Blues are going to have any chance at a victory in tonight’s rematch.
“I think we can play more of a territorial game,” Krug said. “Probably a little bit faster, too. They obviously hemmed us in in some moments (Saturday) and they were throwing a lot of things at the net, so blocking shots and then quick transition to force them to play defense.
“And once you do get down there (in the Blues’ offensive zone), hold onto pucks and make it harder for them to break out pucks and their D to join. So there’s definitely a lot more that we can do better.”
The task will be more difficult, however, because Panthers star forward Aleksander Barkov (knee) and defenseman Gustav Forsling (lower-body) are returning to the lineup from injury.
The Blues will, however, miss goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, with Spencer Knight getting the start instead. The 20-year-old Knight was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft and has played just 15 games in the big leagues.
The Blues have never faced him, and that’s not necessarily a good thing. On their Thanksgiving road trip, they lost to a pair of goalies they had not faced previously – Detroit’s Alex Nedeljkovic and Chicago’s Kevin Lankinen.
Knight is 6-3-1 this year with a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.