Game Day: Shorthanded Blues try to make best of dire situation

The few, the proud, the forwards.

No one who has been around the Blues for an extended period of time can remember the team ever playing a game with just 10 forwards.

Well, tonight’s the night.

With center Robert Thomas out with a lower-body injury, the Blues face the Florida Panthers in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. contest at Enterprise Center with only 10 forwards – or two short of normal. With only seven defensemen available, they will field a lineup of only 17 skaters – or one less than a usual game-day lineup.

“It’s tough, but these are things we gotta deal with throughout the season,” defenseman Torey Krug said. “A lot of teams face different situations, and obviously this is one I’ve never faced personally in my career. . . .But you can’t really do anything about it, so time to go play.”

A combination of COVID cases and injuries have put the Blues within a couple of positive COVID tests, or a couple more injuries, from shutting down. But for now, the show goes on.

They will be able to use an emergency provision to add another forward from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL on Thursday against the visiting Detroit Red Wings.