Game Day: So when exactly was the last time the Blues played Ottawa?

OTTAWA, Ontario – How long has it been since the Blues played the Ottawa Senators?

Well, they hadn’t even made their White House visit after winning the Stanley Cup. On Oct. 10, 2019, the Blues came to the Canadian capital city for their fourth game of the 2019-20 season. They visited the White House as Cup champions five days later, at the end of an East Coast swing.

After falling behind 2-0 that night at the Canadian Tire Centre, the Blues rallied for a 6-4 victory. David Perron scored twice, reaching 200 career goals; Ryan O’Reilly had a four-point night on a goal and three assists.

And goalie Jake Allen, making his first start in more than six months, had some bumpy moments but still registered his 137th career victory. That tied him for second on the Blues’ career list with Curtis Joseph.

A second game against the Senators that season was scheduled for March 15, 2020, but was among the 11 Blues games canceled when the NHL shut down the regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blues have won five of their last six against Ottawa. If they’re on their game, they should win Tuesday. If not? Well, they were shut out 2-0 here during their Cup season on March 14, 2019.

The Senators are a mere 17-24-4 this season. But Sunday’s 4-1 win in Washington should get the Blues’ attention.

“They’re a very hard-working team,” Berube said. “Their coach (D.J. Smith) does a great job. He’s got great structure. His teams play hard, they compete. That’s what you’re gonna see out of the Ottawa Senators. ... And they've got a lot of good, young players on their team.

“So we’re gonna have to really work here tonight. We’re gonna have to do things right. We’re gonna have to initiate as much as we can here. We should be looking to get on our toes right away in the first period and get after this team as quickly as possible.”

Brown out

Berube considered playing Logan Brown against his former team tonight, but in the end decided against it.

“When you play somewhere and are part of an organization, you probably look forward to playing against your old players, teammates and stuff,” Berube said. “But I wanted to stick with the same lineup.”

And it’s tough to change a lineup after an impressive performance like the Blues put on in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Chicago.

“Yeah, it is for sure,” Berube said. “That (fourth) line did a good job – Dakota Joshua and Sunny (Oskar Sundqvist) and (Klim) Kostin. Got us a big goal, and they were physical.”

The Blues acquired Brown, a St. Louisan drafted in the first round (No. 11 overall) of the 2016 draft by Ottawa, for Zach Sanford on Sept. 25. The Blues also get a fourth-round pick from the Senators in the 2022 draft if Brown plays fewer than 30 games this season. So far Brown’s played in 17 games and will be a healthy scratch Tuesday for the sixth game in a row.

“I think he needed a fresh start,” Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. “He had an opportunity in St. Louis. ... But that just happens. It happens all over the league. No knock on anyone – knock on him or the organization as to why it didn’t work out here. It happens all the time. Guys go to other teams and sometimes they have success, sometimes they don’t. It’s just good that we were able to move on and give him an opportunity. We wish him nothing but the best.”

Chabot out

One of the Senators’ mainstays, defenseman Thomas Chabot, will miss the game after absorbing a hit from Washington’s Tom Wilson in the third period of Sunday’s game. Chabot, an alternate captain, leads the NHL in ice time, averaging 26:51 per game.

“He hasn’t missed any games, and he’s played through all the tough times,” Smith said. “He’s done a heck of a job, so it’s a huge hole. But we’re hoping it’s real quick.”

Walman’s chance

With Marco Scandella and Scott Perunovich out with injuries, defenseman Jake Walman will have a chance to reclaim a spot on the blueline, at least for the next few games. Walman played in the Blues’ first 14 games of the season but has been in only six since then after giving way to Nikko Mikkola. In his first action since Jan. 13 (against Seattle), Walman logged 10:39 of ice time Saturday against Chicago.

“He’s just gotta move the puck quicker, I think, more than anything,” Berube said. “He has great ability with his feet to skate pucks out, and get ‘em out of danger, get ‘em out of your zone. But he has to move it quicker to an open guy.

“He should be thinking about getting the pucks to the forwards as quick as possible and use his shot. ... He can shoot it. So when the puck goes low to high on the wing, he should be taking advantage of that and shooting. And be a good defender. Use your feet to defend and your stick and close plays out.”

Blues projected lineup

Forwards

Schenn-O’Reilly-Kyrou

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Saad-Barbashev-Perron

Kostin-Joshua-Sundqvist

Defensemen

Mikkola-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Walman-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

Projected Senators lineup

(Per TSN 1200)

Forwards

Tkachuk-Paul-C. Brown

Formenton-Stützle-Gaudette

Kelly-Tierney-Sanford

Bishop-Gambrell-Ennis

Defensemen

Mete-Zaitsev

Holden-Zub

Brannstrom-J. Brown

Goalie

Murray

Blue notes

• All four lines had at least one goal Saturday against Chicago. That’s happened only three times previously this season: Oct. 23 against Los Angeles, Nov. 4 against San Jose, and Jan. 21 against Seattle.

• After going plus-1 against Chicago, Colton Parayko was a plus-player in back-to-back games for the first time since Games 5 and 6 of the season (Oct. 25 against Los Angeles and Oct 28 against Colorado).

• The Blues had a season-high 20 takeaways against Chicago, and their 65 overall shot attempts (shots on goal, shots that were blocked, and shots that missed the net) was their fourth highest total of the season.

• The Blues had their full roster on the ice for Tuesday’s morning skate, with the exception of Scandella.

