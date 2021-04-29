Game Day: Tarasenko a late scratch with lower-body injury

ST. PAUL - This has been a season of last-minute lineup surprise for the Blues and Thursday was no exception.
Just an hour after coach Craig Berube told the media on a Zoom call there would be no lineup changes other than the possibility of Colton Parayko returning, Vladimir Tarasenko was not on the ice for pregame warmup.
A few minutes later, the team announced that Tarasenko was out with a lower-body injury. At least by the "lower-body designation, it means Tarasenko has not sustained any additional damage to his left shoulder - which has undergone three separate surgeries.
Tarasenko played 14 minutes 5 seconds Wednesday, a little less than usual but was on the ice in the final minute of play. So it's not known when the injury occurred.
It's the first game he's missed since his season debut March 6 against Los Angeles.
Kyle Clifford played in Tarasenko's absence.
Also, Colton Parayko returned to the lineup, with Jake Walman sitting and Niko Mikkola staying in the lineup.
KYROU'S SEASON
When Jordan Kyrou was recalled from the San Antonio Rampage on Dec. 9, 2019, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong told him he had nothing left to prove in the American Hockey League. He was an NHL player — that was Armstrong’s message.
There have been some hurdles along the way, some learning moments, but Kyrou is proving his GM right. At age 22, Kyrou certainly has established a beachhead in hockey’s best league.
“This is like my first real full season — you know, full year — so there’s gonna be ups and downs,” Kyrou said. “You just gotta stick with it and play hard.”
Kyrou’s progression has been beyond steady since entering the league:
Sixteen games, three points and 9 minutes 40 seconds of ice time per game in 2018-19, the Blues’ Stanley Cup season.
Twenty-eight games, nine points and 10:54 of ice time last season.
And so far this season, 46 games, 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) and 14:33 of ice time.
Entering this season, Kyrou had never gone more than 10 NHL games without being a healthy scratch. This season, he’s only missed one game — April 17 at Arizona because he had a stomach virus. So no matter what happens the rest the way, this season marks a big step forward for the Toronto native.
Even with a 14-game goal drought that ended with Wednesday’s clutch goal in the Blues 4-3 win against Minnesota, Kyrou still ranks fifth on the team in points behind four pretty big names: David Perron (47), Ryan O’Reilly (45), Mike Hoffman (32) and Brayden Schenn (31).
Kyrou hadn’t scored since March 20, so when he scored with 12:19 left to tie the game at 3-3, it was obviously a huge relief.
“It’s awesome,” said Kyrou, usually a man of few words. “I’ve kind of been in a little slump for scoring myself, but obviously feels good to get that one.”
Earlier, he had a prime chance for a first period goal on a breakaway, but couldn’t lift the puck over Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot’s pads.
“I was just kind of overthinking it a little bit,” Kyrou said. “Like I said, I was like in a rut so it’s just what happens sometimes.”
STREAKING
The Blues will be seeking their fourth straight victory in Thursday’s 7 p.m. game against the Wild, which would match their longest winning streak of the season — achieved twice previously.
If they do it this time it will be without the benefit of the Anaheim Ducks. They won four in a row from Jan. 26 through Feb. 2, with the second and third wins coming in Anaheim. That streak began with a shootout win in Vegas and concluded with Game 1 of the seven straight games against Arizona.
The second time it happened, from Feb. 27 through March 5, the Ducks also were the opposition in the second and third wins. That streak began with the Jordan Binnington “temper tantrum” game in San Jose, a 7-6 Blues victory, and concluded with a 3-2 overtime win in Los Angeles in the last game prior to Vladimir Tarasenko’s return.
FAULK’S TIME
Justin Faulk logged 29 minutes 19 seconds of ice time Wednesday against the Wild, his most as a member of the Blues and his sixth-highest total in 675 career NHL regular-season games.
The last time Faulk topped 29:19 came on Oct. 8, 2015 for the Carolina Hurricanes against Nashville when he logged 29:28. Faulk’s career-high of 29:57 came March 15, 2015 against Columbus, again with Carolina.
PROJECTED BLUES’ LINEUP
Forwards
Schenn-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Bozak-Tarasenko
Kyrou-Thomas-Hoffman
Sanford-Barbashev-Blais
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Scandella-Walman
Mikkola-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington/Husso
PROJECTED WILD LINEUP
Forwards
Greenway-Eriksson Ek-Foligno
Kaprizov-Rask-Zuccarello
Fiala-Hartman-Johansson
Parise-Sturm-Bonino
Defensemen
Suter-Spurgeon
Brodin-Dumba
Soucy-Cole
Goalie
Talbot
BLUE NOTES
Talbot is in goal again tonight for Minnesota. Over his career, he’s 7-5-3 against the Blues with a 2.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.
The Blues are 4-4-1 this season in the second game of back-to-backs; Minnesota is 6-1-1.
Nine of Kyrou’s 11 goals have come on the road this season.
Minnesota has converted just two of 31 power play opportunities over its last 10 matchups with the Blues