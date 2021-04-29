Game Day: Tarasenko a late scratch with lower-body injury

Kyrou hadn’t scored since March 20, so when he scored with 12:19 left to tie the game at 3-3, it was obviously a huge relief.

“It’s awesome,” said Kyrou, usually a man of few words. “I’ve kind of been in a little slump for scoring myself, but obviously feels good to get that one.”

Earlier, he had a prime chance for a first period goal on a breakaway, but couldn’t lift the puck over Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot’s pads.

“I was just kind of overthinking it a little bit,” Kyrou said. “Like I said, I was like in a rut so it’s just what happens sometimes.”

STREAKING

The Blues will be seeking their fourth straight victory in Thursday’s 7 p.m. game against the Wild, which would match their longest winning streak of the season — achieved twice previously.

If they do it this time it will be without the benefit of the Anaheim Ducks. They won four in a row from Jan. 26 through Feb. 2, with the second and third wins coming in Anaheim. That streak began with a shootout win in Vegas and concluded with Game 1 of the seven straight games against Arizona.