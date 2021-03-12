Game Day: The Sundqvist effect back in play for Blues

The Blues held an optional skate Friday at Enterprise, so they didn’t run lines. But in Thursday’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center, Sundqvist was centering the third line flanked by Zach Sanford and Sammy Blais.

HOME BLUES

The Blues enter tonight’s game with a 4-6-2 record at home, the worst home record in the NHL among any of the 16 teams currently in playoff position. Do the Blues miss having a full house of fans in Enterprise that much?

“We miss them, but it shouldn’t be that big of a difference for us,” Sundqvist said. “We just need to go back to play a little bit more simple and getting into our game right away at the start of the games. Just kinda try to treat it like a road game and play the same way we do on the road. It shouldn’t be hard.”

The Blues were 23-7-5 at home last season, when they finished the pandemic-shortened regular season with the most points overall in the Western Conference. After a slow start all-around in the 2018-19 Stanley Cup year, the Blues were 24-15-2 at Enterprise.