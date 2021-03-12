Game Day: The Sundqvist effect back in play for Blues

It’s not guaranteed that the Blues will win with Oskar Sundqvist back in the lineup. But it’s pretty clear by now that they’re not the same team without him.
Here’s the rundown since Sundqvist became a full-time NHL player for the Blues in 2018-19:
— During the ’18-19 season, the Blues were 2-3-3 without Sundqvist; 43-25-6 with him.
— During the 2019-20 season, it was 5-7-2 without Sundqvist, 37-12-8 with him.
— As for this season, the Blues lost twice in overtime without him – the last two games of the just-completed California trip; they are 14-8-2 with him.
We’re not the only ones who have noticed.
“I think (athletic trainer) Ray Barile told me that the last couple days here,” Sundqvist said. “Nothing I think about really. I think they played two good games without me here, so we just need to keep going.”
Even so, it seems pretty well established that good things tend to happen when Sundqvist is on the ice. He’s set to return in Friday’s 7 p.m. start against the Vegas Golden Knights at Enterprise Center after missing the last two games with an undisclosed injury.
“I feel good,” Sundqvist said after the Blues’ morning skate. “I’m excited for tonight and to be back out there with the guys. I’m really excited.”
The Blues held an optional skate Friday at Enterprise, so they didn’t run lines. But in Thursday’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center, Sundqvist was centering the third line flanked by Zach Sanford and Sammy Blais.
HOME BLUES
The Blues enter tonight’s game with a 4-6-2 record at home, the worst home record in the NHL among any of the 16 teams currently in playoff position. Do the Blues miss having a full house of fans in Enterprise that much?
“We miss them, but it shouldn’t be that big of a difference for us,” Sundqvist said. “We just need to go back to play a little bit more simple and getting into our game right away at the start of the games. Just kinda try to treat it like a road game and play the same way we do on the road. It shouldn’t be hard.”
The Blues were 23-7-5 at home last season, when they finished the pandemic-shortened regular season with the most points overall in the Western Conference. After a slow start all-around in the 2018-19 Stanley Cup year, the Blues were 24-15-2 at Enterprise.
“We definitely do miss (the fans) but it’s no excuse for our record at home,” defenseman Marco Scandella said. “I feel like when we’re on the road we play a little bit tighter. We get pucks deep, we’re a little bit more responsible, and we definitely need to figure that out. That’s gonna go a long way once we hit the playoffs.”
WHO’S IN GOAL?
Marc Andre-Fleury is isolating in a hotel room, according to Vegas coach Pete DeBoer, after landing on the NHL’s COVID list. Robin Lehner is back in Nevada as he finishes up rehab/recovery from an upper-body injury.
So it looks like it will be either Logan Thompson or Dylan Ferguson in goal for the Golden Knights tonight.
Ferguson played nine minutes for Vegas in its inaugural 2017-18 season. That’s the extent of his NHL experience. Thompson made his NHL debut Wednesday in relief of Fleury, playing 8 minutes 15 seconds.
“We’re definitely going to check out some video and take a look,” Scandella said, referring to Vegas’ young goalies. “But I feel like they have a great team. Sometimes when a goalie comes in their first game, they’re just hot and they play really well. They rise to the occasion.
“So you can’t look at who’s in net. We know who we’re playing tonight. We’re playing Vegas. Very good hockey team. Very fast team. We’re going to have to contain them in the neutral zone.”
INJURY UPDATE
Veteran center Tyler Bozak took part in the Blues’ optional skate Friday and stayed long after the formal practice ended, skating, taking shots, and doing drill work.
“Bozy’s making some real good progress, so it’s good to see him out there and working,” coach Craig Berube said. “He’s gonna get some work here in the next few days and he could be available soon.”
Bozak hasn’t played since suffering an apparent concussion Jan. 26 against these same Vegas Golden Knights.
Berube also said that Jaden Schwartz (lower-body injury) and Colton Parayko (back) are making some progress.
For the Golden Knights, former Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo has left the team and gone back to Las Vegas for further evaluation after sustaining an upper-body injury earlier on this trip.
BERUBE ON BINNINGTON
Like everyone else in the Blues’ organization, Berube was excited to see goalie Jordan Binnington locked up with a six-year, $36 million contract.
“It’s obviously important for him personally,” Berube said. “It’s not easy to go through that. I don’t know if it’s on a daily basis but I’m certain he’s thought about it a lot. And getting that off his mind’s important.
“But it’s important for the organization to have him locked up. He’s been a great player for us, a big part of us winning a Cup here, a big part of this hockey team and this organization.”
BLUES’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Kyrou-O’Reilly-Tarasenko
Hoffman-Schenn-Perron
Sanford-Sundqvist-Blais
Clifford-Joshua-MacEachern
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Dunn-Scandella
Mikkola-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
KNIGHTS' PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Pacioretty-Stephenson-Stone
Marchessault-Karlsson-Smith
Tuch-Glass-Roy
Nosek-Kolesar-Reaves
Defensemen
Martinez-Theodore
McNabb-Coghlan
Hague-Whitecloud
Goalie
Thompson/Ferguson