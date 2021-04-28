Game Day: This will be a Wild week for the Blues

“So it’s gonna be a good challenge on both ends of the ice to create offense, and at the same time stop some of that high-end offense they’re playing with right now.”

As for the Blues, they’re fighting for postseason survival at 21-19-6 for 48 points. True, the Blues are one point ahead of fifth-place Arizona with three games in hand.

But they also have a much tougher remaining schedule than the Coyotes.

With five of their remaining 10 contests against the high-flying Wild, whether the Blues qualify for the postseason or miss the playoffs for the second time in four years will be decided to a large degree on how they fare in those five games – three in Minnesota this week and two in St. Louis on May 12-13.

“This is the fun time of the year,” Bortuzzo said. “The temperature of the game rises and the intensity and battle-level just goes to another level, gearing up for playoffs. We’re fighting for our lives here. We all know how much getting into the playoffs means to this organization.”

Like Colorado, whom the Blues beat twice in their most recent games, Minnesota has not had a losing streak longer than two games this season.