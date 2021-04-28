Game Day: This will be a Wild week for the Blues

ST. PAUL, Minn. _ Not that long ago, the Blues won their third straight game in dramatic fashion with Ryan O’Reilly scoring the latest regular-season overtime goal in franchise history.
His wicked backhand came with two seconds left in OT, giving the Blues a 3-2 triumph over the Minnesota Wild on April 10 at Enterprise Center. Just one night earlier, the Blues had handed Minnesota its most lopsided defeat in franchise history – 9-1.
After the OT win, the Blues were only seven points behind the Wild in the West Division. With five games remaining against the Wild, maybe the Blues could catch them for third place in the division.
How things have changed over the next 2 ½ weeks. While the Blues went 2-3-0 over that span, Minnesota has gone Wild. Not only have they won seven in a row, the third-longest winning streak in franchise history, they’ve outscored the opposition 32-14 in the process.
As a result, the Blues will take the ice for today’s 6 p.m. contest at Xcel Energy Center 17 points behind the Wild in the West. The Wild, 31-13-3 for 65 points, are only one point back of second-place Colorado and five points back of division-leading Vegas.
They’re thinking about catching the division leaders, not holding off St. Louis.
“They’re a well-structured team who has one of the higher-end amounts of depth in the league in front and in the back end,” defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said. “They defend well and it seems to me like they’re putting the puck in quite easily right now.
“So it’s gonna be a good challenge on both ends of the ice to create offense, and at the same time stop some of that high-end offense they’re playing with right now.”
As for the Blues, they’re fighting for postseason survival at 21-19-6 for 48 points. True, the Blues are one point ahead of fifth-place Arizona with three games in hand.
But they also have a much tougher remaining schedule than the Coyotes.
With five of their remaining 10 contests against the high-flying Wild, whether the Blues qualify for the postseason or miss the playoffs for the second time in four years will be decided to a large degree on how they fare in those five games – three in Minnesota this week and two in St. Louis on May 12-13.
“This is the fun time of the year,” Bortuzzo said. “The temperature of the game rises and the intensity and battle-level just goes to another level, gearing up for playoffs. We’re fighting for our lives here. We all know how much getting into the playoffs means to this organization.”
Like Colorado, whom the Blues beat twice in their most recent games, Minnesota has not had a losing streak longer than two games this season.
The Wild don’t have the offensive sizzle of a Colorado or Vegas, yet they’re eighth in the NHL in scoring at 3.19 goals per game. Calder Trophy favorite Kirill Kaprizov already has sent franchise rookie records for goals (22) power play goals (eight) and points (41).
“I think the main thing is just being patient” center Tyler Bozak said. “They play so well defensively as a five-man unit. You gotta wait for your opportunities; you can’t force things and turn the puck over and give them opportunities.
“It might not be the most exciting game to watch, but these are fun ones to play in.”
In goal, Cam Talbot is enjoying a renaissance year with a 17-6-3 record, 2.33 goals-against average and .926 save percentage. He’s supported by a seasoned defenseman corps that includes Mike Dumba, Jared Spurgeon, Ryan Suter and Jonas Brodin – who have a combined 2,941 games of NHL experience.
“That D-corps has been together for some time now,” coach Craig Berube said. “Besides (Ian) Cole this year , who’s a new addition. . . .And they all skate well and they have good sticks and they’re smart players.
“So it’s important that we have good puck possession tonight in the offensive zone, not get impatient and throw things away because they’re a good transition team. They take off the other way and they do a good job with that.”
One more thing. When the Blues lost 2-0 here on March 25 despite outshooting Minnesota 37-11, the Wild were 29th in power play efficiency at a measly 10 percent. April has been altogether different, with the Wild tops in the NHL with a 42.5 percent success rate this month – scoring 17 power play goals in 13 games.
“Their power play's hot right now, for sure," Berube said. "They got some real good players out there on the PP with Kirill and (Kevin) Fiala – those guys are pretty high-end players.”
PARAYKO? MAYBE
It worked in victories Saturday and Monday over Colorado, so why not try it again? With that in mind, Berube would like to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen again tonight.
“If Parayko plays, yes,” Berube said.
Colton Parayko, who missed Monday’s game with an upper-body injury, took part in the morning skate.
“He looked good, so I think it’ll be a game-time decision,” Berube said. “See how he reacts this afternoon.”
Based on what transpired in the morning skate, Parayko will be the seventh defensema. If not, it looks like Zach Sanford is back in the lineup at forward after being a healthy scratch the previous two games and the Blues go with just six D-men.
But again, Berube’s preference is to go with seven D-men, and play Parayko. He just wants to see how Parayko feels closer to game time, which is 6 p.m.
“Yeah, you never know,” Berube said. “Things happen. So we gotta cover ourselves and make sure.”
Long after the morning skate had ended, forward Kyle Clifford and defenseman Steven Santini were skating with members of the taxi squad, so they look to be healthy scratches tonight.
POWER PLAY STEADY
The Blues have scored at least one power play goal in a season-high seven consecutive games entering tonight’s contest with Minnesota. They are eight for 21 on the power play during that span and rank 14th in the league at 20.7 percent.
Here’s how the Blues lined up on the power play Wednesday morning:
PPI: Krug-Perron-Hoffman-O’Reilly-Tarasenko
Once again, Vladimir Tarasenko lined up net front, which is where he scored a power play goal in Monday’s 4-1 win over Colorado. And once again, Mike Hoffman is on the first unit; he hasn’t spent much time there this season even though he is second on the team in power play goals (four).
PPII: Faulk-Bozak-Schenn-Schwartz-Kyrou/Thomas
Brayden Schenn has moved down to the second unit with Hoffman moving up. Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas rotated on the second unit.
“Slow start for the power (this season),” Bozak said. “We’ve turned it around lately. Sometimes it just takes a bounce here and there to get you in a groove. . . .We gotta keep that up.”
PK SLIPPAGE
The Blues got some key kills in their two victories over Colorado but have allowed at least one power play goal in a season-high six consecutive games. The opposing team has scored on seven of 22 power plays in that span.
The Blues have fallen to 28th in the NHL, killing only 75.3 percent of the opposition’s power plays.
“I think we took too many penalties against Colorado,” Bozak said. “Obviously, you’re gonna get scored on every now and again on the penalty kill. It’s inevitable. Especially against a team like Colorado, who has the talent they do.
“But yeah, we just have to block as many shots as we can, take away their time and space, and hopefully limit more chances.”
WHO’S HOT
Since his first healthy scratch March 28 against Anaheim, Hoffman has nine points in nine games (six goals, three assists.
WHO’S NOT
Kyrou has no goals over his last 14 games. He has two assists during that span and is minus-1.
BLUES’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Schenn-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Bozak-Tarasenko
Barbashev-Thomas-Kyrou
Blais-Hoffman
Defensemen
Scandella-Faulk
Krug-Walman
Mikkola-Bortuzzo
Parayko
Goalie
Binnington
(This lineup assumes Parayko plays. If he doesn’t, Sanford is expected to join Blais and Hoffman.)
WILD PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Greenway-Eriksson Ek-Foligno
Kaprizov-Rask-Zuccarello
Fiala-Hartman-Johansson
Parise-Sturm-Bonino
Defensemen
Suter-Spurgeon
Brodin-Dumba
Soucy-Cole
Goalie
Talbot
BLUE NOTES
The Wednesday and Thursday games against Minnesota mark the Blues' 10th back-to-back of the season. They are 6-2-1 on the front end and 4-4-1 on the back end of back-to-backs.
The Blues, Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings are the only teams in the NHL yet to register a shutout this season.