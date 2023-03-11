COLUMBUS, Ohio — The last time the Blues faced the Blue Jackets, St. Louis was undefeated.

For the first time since Opening Night, the Blues will face the league-worst Blue Jackets on Saturday night in Columbus in a matchup of teams outside the playoff picture. Columbus enters the game with the fewest points (47) and the worst points percentage (.367) in the NHL.

On Opening Night on Oct. 15, the Blues won 5-2, but only one player that scored a goal for St. Louis will be in the lineup on Saturday night. Vladimir Tarasenko (two goals) and Ivan Barbashev (one) were traded before the deadline, and Jake Neighbours (one) is currently out with an upper-body injury.

“It’s a long time ago,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “We probably wouldn’t go back that far and look at it. Recent stuff, their team’s different a little bit now, too.”

Both teams sold off pieces at the trade deadline, and so the team makeups are pretty different.

Tarasenko, Barbashev, Ryan O’Reilly, Noel Acciari and Niko Mikkola were traded off the Blues roster. The Blue Jackets traded Gustav Nyquist, Joonas Korpisalo and Vladislav Gavrikov. They even flipped Jonathan Quick to Vegas after receiving him from Los Angeles.

Goaltender Michael Hutchinson is expected to start for the Blue Jackets.

“Still, they’ve got weapons: Laine, Johnny Hockey (Gaudreau) and you’ve got (Jack) Roslovic down the middle,” Berube said. “They’ve got some good young players. They’re a very good transition team. They play fast, so we’ve got to be on our toes. Going back to the game we played them, we were on our heels for the first part of that game. They come hard.”

The Blues will start backup Thomas Greiss, with Jordan Binnington expected to face Vegas at home on Sunday night.

It will be Greiss’ 15th start of the season. With three more sets of back-to-backs on the schedule, he’s expected to reach at least 18 starts. He will receive a $250,000 bonus if he makes 20 starts.

St. Louis will make just one lineup change on Saturday night, inserting Robert Bortuzzo on defense in Calle Rosen’s place.

Rosen committed a turnover on the second San Jose goal on Thursday night in his first game after he was a healthy scratch for six straight games.

“Just want to keep the D moving, going,” Berube said. “I don’t want them to sit out too long. (Borutzzo has) always a good penalty killer for us. We’ll need that tonight with Laine’s shot over there, it’ll be important.”

Blues projected lineup at Columbus on Saturday, 6 p.m. CT

Alexey Toropchenko – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou

Jakub Vrana – Pavel Buchnevich – Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad – Brayden Schenn – Sammy Blais

Nathan Walker – Nikita Alexandrov – Josh Leivo

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko

Marco Scandella – Justin Faulk

Torey Krug – Robert Bortuzzo

Thomas Greiss

Jordan Binnington

Scratches: Logan Brown, Tyler Pitlick, Tyler Tucker, Calle Rosen

Injured reserve: Jake Neighbours (upper-body).