Game Day: Vladi's back and Torey Krug's a 'go' as well for Blues against Sabres

BUFFALO — The gang’s all here. Well, almost all of it anyway.

Blues coach Craig Berube pronounced Vladimir Tarasenko (illness), Torey Krug (upper-body injury), Colton Parayko (upper-body) and Pavel Buchnevich (undisclosed) all fit to play Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

“They all should be good to go,” Berube said.

In addition, Robert Bortuzzo (upper-body) has been removed from the injured reserve list, with Tyler Tucker sent back to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL. Although he’s available for duty tonight, Bortuzzo stayed on the ice very late during the team’s morning skate, which normally is an indication that a player is not in the lineup.

“Probably not tonight,” Berube said of Bortuzzo’s status against the Sabres.

Even so, with the exception of forward Logan Brown, who remains on IR with an upper-body injury, Berube has the entire roster at his disposal for one of the few times this season.

“That’s the way it goes – right? – throughout the season,” Berube said. “Things happen.”

Tarasenko has missed the past two games due to illness, but said he was feeling better as he left the locker room.

Krug missed Monday’s 3-1 victory over Anaheim with after tweaking something during that day’s morning skate. But he took part in the entire optional skate Wednesday at KeyBank Center, which included most of the roster (16 players.)

After missing three games with an upper-body injury that Berube said was unrelated to back issues experienced during the 2020-21 season, Parayko sat out Tuesday’s practice back in St. Louis. Buchnevich, who missed about half of the second period Monday against the Ducks, also had sat out Tuesday’s practice.

Streak snapped

The Blues aren’t the only NHL team to endure an eight-game losing streak this season. The Sabres (8-11-0) snapped an eight-game losing streak of their own, and did it in style Tuesday in Montreal with a 7-2 victory. Buffalo scored three goals in the first 2:13 of play – the seventh-fastest three goals scored by a team at the start of the game in NHL history. So they will take some momentum into tonight’s game, which is scheduled to start shortly after 6 p.m. Central.

“They’re gonna be fired up, that’s for sure,” Berube said. “They played well last night, deserved the win, and we just gotta be ready to go.”

With the return of Mattias Samuelsson from injured reserve, the Sabres had their top four defensemen all in the lineup for the first time since Game 3 of the season.

Forward Tyson Jost, claimed off waivers from Minnesota on Sunday, made his Buffalo debut and played 3:59 on a penalty kill unit that went 6-for-6 against the Canadiens. In their previous eight games, the Sabres had given up 10 power goals.

High-powered Sabres

Buffalo has one of the NHL’s most potent offenses, ranking sixth in the league in scoring at 3.68 goals per game.

The line of Jeff Skinner-Tage Thompson-Alex Tuch leads the way – they combined for 12 points against Montreal on four goals and eight assists.

“Tage has the middle of the ice, and is great with the puck in one-on-one play,” Berube said. “He’s got unbelievable speed and good hands. And then you got Skinner, too, who’s a crafty player. Been around a long time, knows how to score goals. Tricky around the net. It’s a good line. It’s gonna be tough to handle.

“We gotta check well tonight as a five-man unit out there. They have a lot of high-end players (with) one-on-one ability. You got (Rasmus) Dahlin and (Owen) Power on the back end, they’re very good players, high-end defensemen. So we’re gonna have to check well tonight, we’re gonna have to stay out of the penalty box, and manage the puck extremely well.”

Montreal goalie Jake Allen, the former Blue, grew so frustrated at the Sabres’ goal-scoring Tuesday that he broke his goalie stick taking a hard swing at the post following a Skinner goal that made it a 7-2 game.

The Sabres are effective on the power play, with a 24.7 percent success rate that ranks ninth in the league. They scored a pair of power play goals against Montreal.

But they have been accommodating on defense, allowing 3.58 goals per game, which ranks 26th in the league. Even with that 6-for-6 performance against the Canadiens, they rank 28th on the penalty kill at 73.0 percent.

Youngster in goal

Craig Anderson faced 31 shots Tuesday night against Montreal, and at age 41 no longer is built to handle back-to-backs. So with Eric Comrie on injured reserve, the Blues are expected to face Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, a 23-year-old native of Espoo, Finland, in goal.

Luukkonen has played only one NHL game this season, and over his career is 3-9-2 with a 3.15 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. He has yet to face the Blues.

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Tarasenko

Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou

Barbashev-Schenn-Acciari

Toropchenko-Alexandrov-Pitlick

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Rosen-Mikkola

Goalie

Binnington

Projected Sabres lineup

Forwards

Skinner-Thompson-Tuch

Peterka-Cozens-Quinn

Olofsson-Mittelstadt-Hinostroza

Asplund-Girgensons-Jost

Defensemen

Samuelsson-Dahlin

Power-Jokiharju

Bryson-Lyubushkin

Goalie

Luukkonen

Blue notes

• Jordan Kyrou takes a five-game point streak (two goals, six assists) into tonight’s game.

• Jordan Binnington is 6-0-0, with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage during the team’s winning streak. He’s just one win shy of becoming the sixth goalie in Blues history with 100 career wins.

• During the winning streak, Buchnevich has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and is plus-5.

• Monday against Anaheim, Brandon Saad had no shot attempts for the first time this season.