ST. PAUL, Minn. – The last time these teams met, just 3 ½ weeks ago, all heck broke out at Enterprise Center. The Blues took a 3-1 lead after one period and then allowed a season-high five goals in the second period of what became an 8-5 loss.

Pavel Buchnevich had his second career hat trick and Jakub Vrana scored twice in the game. Jordan Binnington got a match penalty – and a subsequent two-game suspension – going after Ryan Hartman and giving him a face full of blocker after Hartman “accidentally” tripped over Binnington following a goal.

“I never made contact with him. . .not in a spot that would hurt,” Binnington told the Post-Dispatch after the suspension. “He saw me coming and got his hands up.”

Binnington is back in net Saturday for the final game in the season series between the teams.

Will things be calmer this time?

“You never know,” Robert Thomas said.

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” added Brayden Schenn. “That was just heat of the moment thing.”

And from coach Craig Berube: “Things happen sometimes in games. It’s over with now. We’ve moved on.”

Speaking of moving on, the Wild will be moving on to the postseason, while the Blues are done for the year following their regular-season finale Thursday in Dallas.

Minnesota (44-24-10) has 98 points and is in a three-way tussle with Colorado and Dallas – who both entered Saturday with 100 points – for the Central Division crown.

After missing 13 games with a lower-body injury, star forward Kirill Kaprizov returns tonight for the Wild. Even with that missed time, Kaprizov leads Minnesota in goals (39) and points (74).

“He’s a great player,” Berube said. “Hard to handle 1-on-1. He does a lot. He’s got everything, you know, the full package. So he’s tough to handle.”

The Wild will be minus Joel Eriksson Ek and former Blue Oskar Sundqvist due to injury.

Filip Gustavsson gets the start in goal; the 24-year-old native of Skelleftea, Sweden, has faced the Blues only once in his career – allowing two goals in a 3-0 Wild loss at Xcel Energy Center on Jan. 8.

So if Marc-Andre Fleury wants to fight Binnington, which was nearly the case in the March 15 game, he’ll have to come off the bench to do so.

Thomas returns

After missing five games with an upper-body injury, Robert Thomas returns to the lineup Saturday against Minnesota. He’s the team’s fourth-leading scorer this season with 63 points on 17 goals and 46 assists in 70 games.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him,” Berube said. “Very good player for us – all situations - so it’s good to get him back.”

Thomas will center a ling flanked by Sammy Blais on left wing and Jakub Vrana on right wing.

“Excited to get back in the lineup,” Thomas said. “These games are always fun against Minny, so looking forward to it. We’ve had some tight series and a bunch of pretty emotional, fun games.”

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Saad-Schenn-Kyrou

Neighbours-Buchnevich-Kapanen

Blais-Thomas-Vrana

Toropchenko-Walker-Pitlick

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Rosen-Samurokov

Goalie

Binnington

Blues power play

1st Unit: Krug-Thomas-Kyrou-Schenn-Buchnevich

2nd Unit: Faulk-Vrana-Kapanen-Saad-Blais

Projected Wild lineup

Forwards

Kaprizov-Hartman-Zuccarello

Johansson-Gaudreau-Boldy

Nyquist-Steel-Foligno

Duhaime-Dewar-Reaves

Defensemen

Middleton-Spurgeon

Brodin-Dumba

Merrill-Klingberg

Goalie

Gustavsson