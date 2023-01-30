Game day: Winnipeg has had its way with the Blues lately

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — With the notable exception of that first-round playoff series in April of 2019, the Winnipeg Jets have had their way with the Blues lately.

They Jets are 18-4-2 against St. Louis over their last 24 regular-season matchups and are currently riding an eight-game point streak against the Blues (7-0-1).

So there are easier ways for the Blues to snap their four-game losing streak than against the Jets in Monday’s 7 p.m. puck drop at Canada Life Centre. It’s the last game for both teams before the All-Star game/bye week break.

“The two games that we played (this season), they were better than us for sure,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “They got a lot of good players that are hard to handle in the offensive zone. So we gotta do a good job of checking ‘em tonight.

On Oct. 24 in Winnipeg, just the sixth game of the season for St. Louis, the Blues lost 4-0. On Dec. 8 at Enterprise Center, the Jets got the best of it in a 5-2 triumph that featured two goals by Pierre-Luc Dubois. Cole Perfetti, the 10th overall pick in the 2020 draft, had an empty-net goal in both contests.

“This is a game before the break where you have to be mentally ready, right?” Brayden Schenn said. “You don’t take this one off and say you have 10 days off after. Both teams, whoever’s more mentally sharp and mentally prepared in going out there to expect to win, is probably gonna have a better chance.

“We’ve gotta earn our ice out there.”

One of the reasons why Winnipeg has dominated the series is its best players have done some of their best work against the Blues.

Forwards Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor all have been point-per-game scorers over their careers against the Blues.

In goal, Connor Hellebuyck has had great regular-season success against the Blues with a 12-4-2 record, 1.98 goals-against average, .935 save percentage and four shutouts over his career.

It should be noted, however, that the Blues are catching the Jets in the midst of a little slump of their own. Although second in the Central Division at 31-19-1 for 63 points, Winnipeg has lost its last three games — matching its season-long losing streak — and has dropped five of its last seven.

Hellebuyck was pulled for the first time this season on Saturday, after allowing four goals in the Jets’ 4-0 loss to Philadelphia.

No Thomas

Center Robert Thomas came out on the ice for Monday’s morning skate, but did only minimal skating before leaving after just a few minutes. So he’s a no-go for tonight’s game.

“He’s still not feeling good enough yet,” Berube said. “He came out just to skate and see how it felt. He’s just not even walking very well. He’s gonna get a week here to rest up and he’ll probably be good to go (after the break).”

Thomas has not played since taking a puck to the groin area in Thursday’s contest against the Arizona Coyotes.

Remember the 'Golden Jet'

Berube came into the NHL several seasons after Bobby Hull retired, but he spent some time with the hockey legend over the years. Hull, the father of Blues great Brett Hull, died at age 84, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday.

"I had met him several times," Berube said. "Obviously a very sad day. Condolences go out to the Hull family. Brett's a good friend of mine, so tough day for him and his family.

“He was someone you want to be around all the time. Just a fun guy. Stories and great to talk to about things. He’s just one of those guys, that when he walked into a room, everybody wanted to be around him. Just a lot of fun.”

Weather or not

In the span of a few days, the Blues have gone from the comfortable, sunny 60-degree weather of Phoenix to minus-20 degrees in Winnipeg. So who made up this schedule?

You might think the drastic change in temperature would be a shock to the system, but not for Schenn.

“It just feels like home, I guess,” he shrugged. “This is like Saskatoon weather that you grew up around. It’s exactly what we grew up in. And I played in Brandon (Manitoga), two hours down the road up until I was 18 or 19 years old.”

Schenn played three seasons of junior hockey for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League before starting his pro career.

Blues projected lineup

Forwards

Saad-Schenn-Kyrou

Barbashev-Acciari-Tarasenko

Neighbours-Brown-Leivo

Toropchenko-Alexandrov-Pitlick

Defensemen

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

Jets projected lineup

Forwards

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Dubois-Perfetti

Barron-Lowry-Kuhlman

Maenalanen-Stenlund-Gagner

Defensemen

Morrissey-Pionk

Samberg-Dillon

Capobianco-Schmidt

Goalie

Hellebuyck