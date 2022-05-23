Gamer: Kadri's hat trick puts Blues on the brink

The plan was to stay focused, worry about winning and not retribution on Nazem Kadri. Instead, it was Kadri who got the last laugh — in triplicate.

On the strength of a hat trick by Kadri, he Colorado Avalanche took firm control of this series with a 6-3 win over the Blues on Monday at Enterprise Center. As a result, the series heads back to Denver with the Avs up three games to one in the best-of-seven series and in position to clinch with just one more victory.

A collision caused by Kadri, the Colorado forward, on Saturday knocked goaltender Jordan Binnington out of this series with a lower-body injury. Ville Husso stepped in Monday but couldn’t even the season in his first postseason start since Game 3 of the opening round against Minnesota.

With former Blues fan favorite Oskar Sundqvist in the stands — wearing a “Robert Thomas is elite” T-shirt — the Blues were outplayed in the first period, but still managed to head into the intermission with the lead.

In the opening moments of play, Brayden Schenn skated by Kadri near the Colorado bench and had some words with him. Just a guess: He wasn’t setting up dinner plans. But there were no fights — with the Blues stating several times leading up to the game that they were interested in winning, not immediate retribution. Every time Kadri had the puck, he was roundly booed by the 18,096 at Enterprise.

Not long after that the Schenn-Kadri “dialogue,” Binnington was seen walking in the back of the press box, limping noticeably and wearing a brace on his left leg. He waved to a reporter and kept moving. Slowly.

For the fourth time in as many games in this series, the Blues scored first. This time, it was David Perron, taking a pass from Pavel Buchnevich from behind the net, and then doing a little shake and bake to get a backhand past Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper.

It was Perron’s team-leading eighth goal of the postseason; only Edmonton’s Evander Kane has more in the NHL. Buchnevich is still looking for his first playoff goal — not just this season, but in his career — but the assist was his team-leading eighth of the postseason.

But the Blues had only three shots on goal in the period — only one after the Perron goal at the 5:07 mark and none over the final 9:03 of the period. The Blues didn’t get much possession time. Colorado didn’t have many high-danger chances but still tested Husso with 15 shots on goal.

Husso left some rebounds, but the Avs couldn’t get to them, so the Blues took the lead into period No. 2. The lead didn’t last long.

But the floodgates opened, and opened in a big way, for Colorado in the second period. Colorado scored four goals over a stretch of 4:53 in the opening 7½ minutes of the period. Making matters worse, two of the four goals were scored by Kadri, St. Louis’ No. 1 hockey villain. (No one else is even close at the moment, right?)

Former Blues No. 1 overall drafg pick Erik Johnson got Colorado on the board with a shot from distance and through traffic just 2:44 into the period. A mere 83 seconds later, Kadri scored down right wing on a 2-on-1 created when Scott Peruonovich went for a steal, crossing in front of Kadri but missed.

The Avalanche were feeling it. Just 19 seconds after the Kadri goal, Devon Toews scored from the slot to make it 3-1.

Kadri continued to live his charmed life when he cross-checked Perron from behind. Buchnevich went after Kadri and got a roughing penalty. Then Perron came in and cross-checked Kadri.

Make no mistake, Buchnevich and Perron deserved their penalties. But how Kadri escaped a penalty is a mystery. Must have been a “hockey play.” You know, ask Binnington about that.

The Blues did yeoman’s work killing off two minutes of a 5-on-3 Colorado power play. But just seven seconds after the 5-one-3 ended, with Buchnevich and Perron back on the ice but scrambling to get in position, Kadri scored again — beating Husso near side.

In what seemed like the blink of an eye, Colorado was up 4-1, and all eyes turned to the St. Louis bench and Charlie Lindgren, aka “Chucky Sideburns.” Called up Sunday to replace Binnington, would he be sent into the game and Husso pulled?

Didn’t happen. But just as things looked pretty hopeless for St. Louis, the Blues got two power plays late in the period and scored on both. First it was Perron ¯ who else? — with a blistering shot from the left circle after Darren Helm was sent off for hooking. And with just 33.6 seconds left in the second, Buchnevich scored the first NHL postseason goal of his career after Johnson was sent off for interference.

The puck appeared to go in off Buchnevich’s skate and the play was briefly reviewed. But it counted. So it was a 4-3 game, Colorado, entering the third period.

The Blues had trouble getting their 5-on-5 game going all night, with Colorado stifling them in the neutral zone and forechecking. Nonetheless, as the game reached the midpoint of the third period, the Blues remained one shot away from tying it.

Until that is, Kadri — who else? — to make it a 5-3 game. Jordan Kyrou lost a puck battle along the boards, setting up Kadri in the right circle. He beat Husso near side for his first career hat trick. The Avs were back in control at the 9:38 mark of the period. And yes, a couple of hats found their way onto the ice.

An empty net goal made it a 6-3 final.

