Goals by Kyrou, Schwartz for Blues in 2-2 game after 2 periods

Goals by Jordan Kyrou and Jaden Schwartz gave the Blues a 2-1 lead in the second period, but Stefan Noesen's goal with 4:24 left in the period tied it at 2-2 for San Jose on Saturday at SAP Center.

Noesen seems to be following the Blues around and tormenting them this month. On Dec. 4, in his first game after being called up by Pittsburgh, Noesen scored in the second period of a 3-0 Penguins victory.

That was Noesen's first goal of the season. Claimed on waivers from Pittsburgh on Thursday, Saturday marked Noesen's first game as a member of the Sharks. His goal was his second of the season.

A power play goal by San Jose's Brent Burns early in the second period broke a scoreless tie. But just 1:22 later, Kyrou skated down the slot and sent a backhand through the legs of Sharks goalie Martin Jones. It was Kyrou's second goal in six games with the Blues this season.

And 3 1/2 minutes later, Schwartz scored a power play goal, taking a pass from Brayden Schenn right on his stick for a backside tap-in. It was Schwartz's 10th goal of the season. And for Schenn, the assist gave him 400 career points.

The ice was tilted in San Jose's favor for most of the first period. But due in large part to impressive work by Jake Allen in goal, the Blues kept the Sharks off the scoreboard.

Allen turned aside 15 shots in the first period, including several tough chances in this rematch of Western Conference finalists from last season's playoffs. The Blues managed only six shots on goal and didn't have much possession time.