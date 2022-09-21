Gordo: Blues must fortify their supply chain to ensure enduring success

Jeff Gordon Jeff Gordon is an online sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Jeff Gordon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Blues have remained in the NHL’s upper tier during general manager Doug Armstrong’s highly successful tenure.

Remaining there for much longer will be challenging.

They must get key young veterans to take the next step in their careers, and they must redouble their player development efforts to keep cost-efficient talent coming.

If they don’t, they will face a major falloff in the not-so-distant future.

EP Rinkside ranks the Blues prospect pool at 26th in the league. The Athletic’s Corey Pronman ranks the team’s pipeline at 29th — down from 24 in 2021.

His grading did not include 24-year-olds Jordan Kyrou, Scott Perunovich and Logan Brown or 23-year-olds Robert Thomas, Klim Kostin and Alexei Toropchenko, so it’s not like this franchise is devoid of youth.

But the point is well-taken. After making blockbuster trades to build a Stanley Cup champion, the Blues aren’t brimming with emerging talent.

That was evident at the Traverse City prospects tourney when the Blues contingent suffered a couple of lopsided losses.

Forwards Jake Neighbours and Zachary Bolduc will the prospects of interest when the Blues open training camp Thursday. The Blues need both to grow into Top 9 roles within the next few years to offset the inevitable salary cap casualties.

Fans got their first look at Neighbours, the 26th overall pick in 2020, during his nine-game NHL trial last season. The Blues returned him to the Western Hockey League to continue developing the offensive side of his game, but a shoulder injury cost him valuable playing time.

Neighbours plays the sort of game Blues coach Craig Berube loves. He bangs bodies. He wins board battles. He controls the puck. He reads the play well at both ends of the ice, and he makes smart passes.

He needed to improve his skating, and judging from the positive reviews of his work in Traverse City, he did just that.

Can he become a more effective playmaker and finisher? Can he convert his hard work into more points? Neighbours has a high performance floor, but let’s see if he can raise his ceiling.

With Toropchenko likely sidelined to start the season while recovering from shoulder surgery, Neighbours will have every opportunity to earn a spot.

David Perron’s exit via free agency put more focus on Bolduc, the 17th overall pick in 2017. He is the team’s one skilled forward prospect anywhere near the NHL, so the Blues must make certain that he develops.

Bolduc tore up the Quebec Major Junior League last season, He has an excellent shot, great ice vision and terrific playmaking instincts — but now he must make the quantum leap to pro hockey.

While he can process the game at NHL speed, he must learn to play at that speed. He must improve his skating, add strength and improve his play away from the puck.

This can take some time, as Kyrou can attest. So while Bolduc would love to get his first NHL trial run this season, the Blues will need to see further growth first.

His development is paramount for this franchise. Not only is Perron exiled to Motown with various other former Blues, but Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly are heading into their final contract year.

The Blues face some well-documented salary cap challenges beyond this season. Moving forward, they will retool on the fly around Kyrou and Thomas. They hope defenseman Peronovich will work his way into that nucleus.

They hope the same for Toropchenko, Neighbours, Bolduc and winger Jimmy Snuggerud, the 23rd overall pick this summer.

Like Neighbours, Snuggerud is a sturdy two-way forward. Like Bolduc, he can shoot the puck and drive play.

Like Bolduc and Neighbours, his skating is an issue — something his will work on during the next few years at the University of Minnesota.

Forwards Brown and Kostin still have size on their side, but they are running out of time to secure a place in the franchise’s future.

Goaltender Joel Hofer tracks pucks and moves well, but he must take better command of the crease. Goaltender Vadim Zherenko is an acrobat, but his tracking and positioning must improve.

Forward Nikita Alexandrov has the skills to reach the NHL, but his ability has yet to translate into AHL production. Forward Hugh McGing must convert that speed into effective forechecking to land a fourth-line role.

Defenseman Leo Loof is a vigorous defender, but he must improve his puck-moving skills. Michael Buchinger looks like a promising two-way defenseman on some shifts — then he looks utterly lost on others.

Defenseman Matt Kessel can really shoot the puck, but he remains underdeveloped in other ways. Winger Simon Robertsson has the wheels and defensive instincts to reach the league as a checker, but he will need at least another season in Sweden to blossom offensively.

The Springfield Thunderbirds, the team’s AHL affiliate, made a deep playoff run last season. But they did so with mostly veteran players, including several (such as Dakota Joshua) who have moved on.

That puts more focus on developing what remains in pipeline and adding more to the supply chain. That critical process continues this week.