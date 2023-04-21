The Blues had a strong season on the business side, filling the Enterprise Center night after night. The sales and marketing staffs can take a bow. On the ice, though, the Blues were a major disappointment.

General manager Doug Armstrong made some encouraging moves ahead of the NHL trade deadline and the coaching staff got better results down the stretch. But the full-season grades for the hockey staff will reflect the whole picture. And the whole picture was not great.

Ownership

Tom Stillman’s group runs a first-rate operation. The Blues spent to the salary cap again this season and it appears the group will maintain that commitment going forward. The group stepped up to fund the appropriately large contracts for cornerstone players Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas. The ownership has continued to make improvements to the Enterprise Center and the franchise’s game day presentation.

Grade: A

Front office

This season was a failure. The Blues had enough talent to stay in the playoff chase and didn’t, so any judgement of the hockey operation must start there. That said, Armstrong and his staff did what had to be done ahead of the trade deadline. The Blues gathered two additional first-round picks plus old friend Sammy Blais and forward prospect Zach Dean while moving out players with expiring contracts. Acquiring Jakub Vrana from Detroit was huge plus, especially with the Red Wings picking up half of his remaining money. Claiming Kasperi Kapanen off waivers also paid off. Blais, Vrana and Kapanen brought some life to the group down the stretch and raised hope that the 2023-24 transition season won’t be as painful as feared.

Grade: D-plus

Head coach

For a host of reasons, the Blues started bad and stayed bad this season. With most of the guys back from a 109-point team, they suddenly lost their edge. Craig Berube believes the issue was poor mindsets, not wrong systems. But he and his staff failed to improve the team’s mindset in time to make a playoff run. As a result of that failure, Armstrong sold off core players and hit the reset button. Berube and Co. did a nice job blending in the new guys down the stretch. They did not let the team quit on the season, which could have happened. And the team did pile up some points against a soft portion of it scehdule, creating more hope for next season. Still, the damage was done. Armstrong has asked Berube to gain fresh insights on how to motivate younger players, since the team hopes to retool with young veterans and prospects.

Grade: D

Assistant coaches

Armstrong brought in former NHL player, coach and executive Craig MacTavish to provide insights on how to make a championship push. But as Armstrong noted, the team never got out of the blocks so MacTavish never got to share those thoughts. MacTavish was unable to offset the loss of Jim Montgomery, who oversaw the penalty kill before moving on to become head coach of the Boston Bruins. Mike Van Ryn oversaw the defensemen, who suffered a massive breakdown on his watch. And he, too, failed to help the penalty kill get back on track. Losing has consequences and both MacTavish and Van Ryn lost their jobs. Steve Ott survived the staff purge, given his communication skills and his competent work with the power play. But he needs to do a better job of connecting with players.

Grade: F