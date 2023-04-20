The Blues’ forward corps got a new look ahead of the NHL trade deadline, as Ryan O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ivan Barbashev moved on to new teams. All three had expiring contracts and all three suffered notable regression from last season. Noel Acciari also departed after performing at a high level in his checking role.

Sammy Blais, Kasperi Kapanen and Jakub Vrana arrived as replacements. All three capitalized on their fresh starts by delivering strong finishes that helped the Blues finish on a positive note — and earn more favorable grades here.

Pavel Buchnevich

OK, so he looked a bit lost at center during his experimental usage in the middle. He hadn’t regularly played in the pivot since he was a kid. Predictably, he got killed in the faceoff circle while winning just 29.9 percent of his draws. But Buchnevich enjoyed a stellar all-around campaign despite laboring with a painful foot issue for much of the campaign. He scored at a career-best 1.06-per-game pace. He finished plus-14 on a team with some horrendous plus-minus rankings. He set career highs for time on ice (19:27 per game) and power-play load (59.9 percent time share). Buchnevich had poor possession metrics like most of his teammates on this failed team, but he outperformed them.

Grade: A

Sammy Blais

Returning to the Blues after a disastrous run in New York revived his career. After producing no goals and five assists in 40 games with the Rangers after recovering from a major knee injury, he had nine goals and 11 assists in 31 Blues games. He earned an additional five minutes of ice time per game and got time on the power play. Blais landed 119 hits while playing his usual bulldozing style, making Craig Berube happy, but he did take too many career penalties while battling for pucks. He is another Blues forward who outperformed his predictive metrics.

Grade: B-plus

Jakub Vrana

He made the most of his fresh start in St. Louis after spending the bulk of the season in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. He moved on to Detroit’s AHL affiliate while trying to regain his legs and timing. Vrana brought speed and skill while scoring 10 goals and adding four assists in 20 games after the Red Wings gifted him to the Blues in a trade and picked up half of his remaining contract. He finished plus-2 playing 15:10 per game. Vrana, who previously scored 49 goals in a two-year span for the Washington Capitals, should he highly motivated next season in the “walk year” of his contract.

Grade: B-plus

Robert Thomas

After scoring 1.06 points per game last season, he slipped to 0.89 per game this season despite getting more ice time (19:21 per game) and a bigger share of the power play time (60.1 percent, up from 45 percent). Thomas needed to shoot more, but he actually shot a tad shot less (1.5 per game). He finished minis-8 after finishing plus-17 the season before. On the plus side, Thomas made great strides in the faceoff circle while winning 52.9 percent of his draws. As an excellent play driver, he produced some of the team’s best possession and expected goals metrics. Thomas will have a brighter spotlight on him next season as his salary cap hit jumps to $8.125 million.

Grade: B

Kasperi Kapanen

Rescued from the waiver wire and given scoring-line deployment, Kapanen got his career back on track. After scoring seven goals in 43 games in Pittsburgh, he scored eight in 23 games for the Blues. Playing 4:43 more per game than he did with the Penguins, Kapanen also earned six assists and recorded an even plus-minus rating. The Blues gave him 54 percent of his zone starts in the offensive zone, compared to the 40.6 percent he got in Pittsburgh, and they used him in all game situations.

Grade: B

Alexey Toropchenko

He earned the regular minutes that fellow Russian winger Klim Kostin failed to secure here. Toropchenko is a big fellow (6-foot-6, 218 pounds) who played big while landing 122 hits in 69 games. He picked up a 24.5 percent share of the penalty-killing load while putting his huge wingspan to work. Toropchenko proved effective off the rush as well as in the cycle game while scoring 10 goals -- with nine coming in the last 43 games. He finished plus-6 despite his negative expected goals metric. He gained Berube’s trust and made his case to join the long-term nucleus.

Grade: B

Nikita Alexandrov

He took a giant offensive step at Springfield of the AHL this season, producing 19 goals and 19 assists in 41 games after totaling 12 goals and 18 assists in 67 games the season before. That earned him 28 games at the NHL level this season and he did OK in mostly a fourth-line role: three goals, four assists, 28 hits, 13 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating with fourth-line minutes (9:49 per game). Alexandrov struggled in the faceoff circle (35.3 percent) for the Blues and he saw some time on the wing in the AHL.

Grade: B-minus

Josh Leivo

He was a rarity on the Blues this season: a player with good Corsi and Fenwick possession metrics and a positive expected goals metric (52.6 percent share). Why? Leivo will shoot from anywhere and shot activity drives those metrics. He attempted 163 shots and got 91 of them got on goal. Trouble is, his shot is not all that great — so he scored just four times and earned 12 assists in 51 games. But he had an excellent takeaway/giveaway ratio (30/10) and he landed 55 hits, so he held up OK as a fill-in forward in a bottom six role.

Grade: C

Nathan Walker

After scoring eight goals in 30 games in 2021-22, he followed up with just two goals (and eight assists) in 56 games this season. But he finished strong with five points and a plus-10 rating in his last 18 games. Walker shifted to center on an effective fourth line and won 53.7 percent of his draws. He did less hitting this season (1.46 per game, down from 1.93) but he was as ready as ever to drop his gloves. Walker did a bit of penalty killing, too, adding to his value as a low-cost ($750,000) depth forward.

Grade: C

Tyler Pitlick

He landed a job after passing his professional tryout in training camp. He produced just one goal and one assist in his first 24 games while playing sporadically during the season’s first three months. Then, like Walker, he gained footing on an effective fourth line down the stretch. Pitlick produced 14 points in his last 37 games while earning more playing time. Overall he landed 1.69 hits per game, earned a 19/6 takeaway/giveaway ratio and finished with a positive expected goals metric.

Grade: C

Jake Neighbours

He played his physical style (1.47 hits per game) and suffered an upper-body injury that cost him significant time. Neighbours had one memorable fight and a few eye-catching offensive plays, but his plus-minus rating (minus-19) and his 5-on-5 Corsi For (42.5) Fenwick For (43.4) and expected goals (41.7) percentages all suffered. He produced just six goals and four assists in 43 games despite getting power-play time. He produced just two goals and no assists in his last 16 games. Neighbours, the 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft, showed his upside earlier this year at Springfield of the AHL with nine goals and seven assists in 23 games.

Grade: C

Brayden Schenn

He capped a tough February by scoring no points and earning a minus-2 rating in a 5-3 loss at home to the Seattle Kraken. At that point he had 43 points in 60 games and a ghastly minus-32 rating. His subpar play was one more reason why the Blues ended up in sell-off mode. Schenn finished out his campaign with 22 points and a plus-5 five rating in 22 games while helping fill the leadership void left by the O’Reilly trade. General manager Doug Armstrong envisions a third-line role in Schenn’s future, but circumstances forced him into a bigger role this season with more playing time and a bit more penalty killing.

Grade: C

Jordan Kyrou

He became the poster boy for the team’s lost commitment to team defense. His plus-minus kept plunging after the All-Star break. Kyrou was minus-14 during one ugly six-game span. He sank to minus-36 after 58 games before finally stabilizing. In his last 21 games he was minus-2. That’s not Frank Selke territory, but it’s notable improvement. On the plus side, Kyrou scored 12 goals in his last 22 games to finish with 37. He attempted 470 shots and got 272 of them on goal, so that crazy volume gave him good possession metrics. Kyrou assumed a bigger power-play role (59 percent) and earned more ice time overall (18 minutes per game). No player will face greater scrutiny next season as his hefty contract (eight years, $65 million) kicks in.

Grade: C-minus

Brandon Saad

After scoring at a 52-point pace last season, he slipped to a 43-point pace this season – his second-worst rate since settling into the league in 2012-13. He struggled early on, scoring just 11 points in his first 30 games before scoring five goals and earning two assists during a four-game surge in early January. Overall Saad got slight increases in power play and penalty killing time. But he scored just three goals in his last 22 games while the team was on an upswing. Saad finished with a minus-8 rating and his possession metrics and expected goal metrics were underwater. The Blues need more consistent production for his $4.5 million salary cap hit.

Grade: D-plus

Logan Brown

This season might have been his last crack at staking his place in the NHL. And he failed. The 11th overall pick of the 2016 draft never got his game up to speed. He wasn’t offensively dynamic enough to play on a scoring line and he couldn’t check well enough to fill that role. Brown produced just two goals and four assists while averaging 10:54 in ice time in 30 games. He was a liability in the faceoff circle (34.5 percent success rate) and he didn’t make the most of his size (6-foot-6, 218 pounds) in wall battles.

Grade: F