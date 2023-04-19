The Blues allowed 298 goals this season, the sixth-most in the NHL this season. They suffered consistent breakdowns in team defense while playing 5-on-5 and their penalty-killing unit crumbled down the stretch.

To some degree, each individual defenseman and goaltender was a victim of this collective failure. With that in mind, each player is graded on how his performance measured up to his individual expectations.

Defensemen

Calle Rosen

On a unit lacking pleasant surprises, Rosen stood out. This American Hockey League veteran played just 38 NHL games in parts of four seasons before this campaign, then he filled in admirably when injuries hit. His puck-moving remained poised even as his workload increased. Rosen finished plus-19 in his 49 games on a team featuring some gruesome plus-minus ratings. He averaged 15:36 in ice time with his third-pairing deployment and scored at a 30-point pace. Rosen also saw his most significant penalty-killing usage (19 percent of shorthanded time) in the NHL.

Grade: A-minus

Marco Scandella

He turned back the clock and regained much of his previous mobility after recovering from hip surgery. Scandella gave the unit a badly needed penalty killer, playing 51 percent of the shorthanded minutes when he dressed. He regained his shutdown role while taking 76.3 percent defensive zone starts 5-on-5. He blocked 26 shots in his 20-game return. While his underlying metrics were suspect, Scandella somehow finished plus-2. Overall he provided hope that he could provide value for his $3.275 salary cap hit for next season after additional training this summer.

Grade: B-minus

Nick Leddy

For the first time in his NHL career he got wedged into a defensive role. Leddy got significant penalty-killing duty (35.9 percent time share) for the first time. His 60.7 percent defensive zone starts was by far a career high. He also finished with a positive takeaway/giveaway ratio (43/34) for the first time since breaking into the league in 2010. Leddy finished minus-33 in 55 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season, but he finished plus-4 on this defensively challenged team this season. He was not great in this role, but he held up better than many expected.

Grade: C-plus

Tyler Tucker

He made a strong impression with his body-checking (50 hits in 26 games) and his eagerness to stand up for aggrieved teammates during his call-ups from the AHL. The Blues need more grit on the blue line and Tucker can add that. But he remains rough around the edges, as indicated by his minus-9 rating despite careful usage (57.1 percent offensive zone starts). He had a strong season at Springfield with 21 points and a plus-16 rating in 41 games. The Blues staff loves Tucker’s work ethic and his willingness to be coached, so he is an ascending player.

Grade: C-plus

Justin Faulk

He finished minus-4, not bad for this team but a far cry from his plus-41 the previous season. Faulk got 58.6 percent of his 5-on-5 zone starts in the offensive end. His 352 shot attempts by far his most since coming to the Blues and he finished with a career-high 50 points. He was a willing defender who blocked a career-high 140 shots. Faulk earned a bigger role on both the power-play (47.5 percent share) and penalty-killing (43.6 percent share) units. But the PK was terrible this season and Faulk’s possession and 5-on-5 expected goals metrics were poor.

Grade: C-plus

Robert Bortuzzo

In 42 games he earned his lightest workload (12:34 per game) since his rookie season. Bortuzzo remained a willing shot-blocker (49) and penalty-killer (45.1 percent load share) who brought a physical presence (64 hits) to the group. His possession and expected goals-against metrics were, um, not good -- but he escaped the season with a plus-9 rating. The NHL has increasingly become a rush offense league and Bortuzzo lacks the mobility to flourish in a fast back-and-forth game. On the other hand, he is a respected teammate who can add to team chemistry on his modest $950,000 salary.

Grade: C-minus

Colton Parayko

After finishing with a minus-21 rating in his first 48 games, Parayko was plus-2 for his last 31 games. He says he did more reading and reacting down the stretch while thinking less about his options. The Blues leaned heavily on Parayko for a shutdown role, giving him a career-high 61.3 percent defensive zone starts 5-on-5. He had a positive takeaway/giveaway ratio of 59/49. He also picked up his physicality with 1.46 hits per game, up from last season’s 0.90. But he shouldered a 44.9 percent share of the shorthanded minutes and the Blues finished with the NHL’s second-worst net penalty-killing percentage (75.6).

Grade: D-plus

Torey Krug

He had a season to forget. The Blues sheltered him with 73.6 percent of his 5-on-5 zone starts coming in the offensive zone. Yet his possession metrics still weren’t great and he earned a minus-26 rating after finishing plus-23 last season. Krug scored at a 42-point pace, his worst rate since 2014-15. His power play share (54.9 percent) and average time on ice (18:35) were his lowest since 2013-14. He carries a $6.5 million cap hit, which is a big number for a power-play specialist with a diminished role at even strength.

Grade: D-Minus

Goaltenders

Joel Hofer

He is a big goaltender (6-foot-5) who stays up and remains square to the shooter. He projects confidence with his economical crease movements. Hofer’s trial run as Jordan Binnington’s backup started well enough; he went 3-0-1 with a .915 save percentage in first four NHL starts this season. But in his last two outings he allowed 10 goals in less than 76 minutes on the ice while suffering a harsh reality check. The big story with Hofer was his uncommon success in the AHL at the age of 22: He went 27-15-5 with a 2.50 goals-against average, five shutouts and a .921 save percentage. The Blues believe he is ready to push Jordan Binnington for playing time next season.

Grade: B

Jordon Binnington

Coach Craig Berube said he will never doubt Binnington’s competitiveness. Binnington (27-27-6) shouldered a heavy workload behind a hapless defensive team while playing a career-high 61 games. That was a notable accomplishment coming back from a major knee injury. Also, his aggressive puckhandling helped a defensive corps that needed all the assistance it could get. But Binnington paid a price for the Blues ranking among the NHL’s worst teams in scoring chances allowed per 60 minutes and high-danger chances allowed per 60. And down the stretch, the Blues penalty killers were virtually helpless against the enemy onslaught. How many back-door tap-ins did this team allowed uncovered players to score this season? Still, Binnington’s dismal ratios (3.31 GAA, .894) ranked among the league’s worst, as did his goals saved above expected (minus-9.2). And GM Doug Armstrong noted that Binnington’s hotheaded antics, such as going after Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman, will make him a target for agitation during the rest of his career.

Grade: D-plus

Thomas Greiss

He had a tough assignment as the backup, for all the reasons listed above. But like Binnington, Greiss delivered a bad bottom line (7-10-0, 3.64 GAA, .896 save percentage). He inspired little confidence from Berube before a lower-body injury ended his season prematurely. Greiss finished underwater with a minus-5.4 goals saved above expected. Greiss, 37, heads into unrestricted free agency facing an uncertain NHL future.

Grade: D