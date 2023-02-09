The St. Louis Blues’ work off the ice has also drawn scrutiny, given the team’s failure. Here is an assessment:

Previously: The offense; the defense

Ownership

Tom Stillman’s group continued doing everything it can to give Blues fans a great product. Besides spending to the salary cap in a market that struggles to support such aggressive spending, the ownership continued excelling on the business side. Further upgrades to the Enterprise Center, improvements to the game presentation and the Blues Hall of Fame initiative were some of the highlights. Stillman’s group hires good people and turns them loose. Fans can take strong ownership for granted, but that should never happen in St. Louis considering the franchise’s checkered history.

Management

It’s easy to blame the collapse of the Blues this season on the loss of forward David Perron to free agency. His leadership, competitive edge and deadly one-time blast on the power play were sorely all missed as the team fell apart. Doug Armstrong tried, and failed, to create more salary cap room so that he could keep him. So once Armstrong decided to re-sign defenseman Nick Leddy (who has done a decent job, under tough circumstances) there was no money for Perron. Then this team became surprisingly fragile this season, forcing Armstrong to map a new course that will exclude additional members of the Stanley Cup-winning team. Given that, perhaps it was best not to give Perron additional years and dollars on a team needing to forge a new path. By avoiding even bigger legacy costs, the team should be able to retool more quickly. And there is much work to do. Armstrong biggest failure was constructing a defensive corps that gave Justin Faulk, Torey Krug and Leddy too much shutdown responsibility. Replacing stalwarts like Jay Bouwmeester and Alex Pietrangelo is difficult and Armstrong fell short while adding the offensive-minded Krug and Leddy and re-upping the limited Marco Scandella. Armstrong will need to realign his defensive corps while infusing youth and seeking better balance.

Grade: D-minus

Coaching staff

It’s easy to blame Jim Montgomery’s departure to become head coach of the Boston Bruins for the failings of this season. Yes, Montgomery was missed. But head coach Craig Berube and assistants Steve Ott, Mike Van Ryn and David Alexander did fine work the year before. The Blues finished with 109 points and played well in the postseason until losing Jordan Binnington to his knee injury. Obviously these four coaches had a strong connection with the players, who are largely the same group as last year. And newcomer Craig MacTavish brought decades of playing, coaching and management experience to his role. So this group should have overcome the loss of Montgomery. For whatever reason, though, this staff has not been able to inspire this team to play well for 60 minutes at a time, game after game. Injuries alone can’t explain this. The Blues lost their collective commitment to team defense. They lost the shift-to-shift tenacity that allowed them to sustain pressure on opponents during the 2019 Stanley Cup run and for much of last season as well. Their on-ice chemistry went bad and their confidence evaporated. So the Blues will be forced to hit the reset button and changes to the coaching staff could be part of that transformation.

Grade: D-minus