This is not a well-constructed defensive unit and its cracks worsened this season. Coach Craig Berube kept shuffling his pairings looking for better balance, but this team had to put offensive-minded defensemen into unfamiliar shutdown roles and difficulties ensued.

Up next: Ownership, management and coaches

Here is the assessment at the All-Star break:

Calle Rosen

He has spent the bulk of his North American pro career playing in the AHL. So his solid contributions this season (five goals, eight assists, plus-14 rating in 32 games) stand out as one of the pleasant surprises. His 3.2 point share metric at the break was fifth-best among Blues skaters. But his success came in sheltered usage: just 15:01 playing time per game with 55.5% offensive zone starts. He got a taste of special teams play this season, but the coaching staff wisely limited his exposure.

Grade: A-minus

Nick Leddy

He is a career offensive defenseman unfortunately cast in a shutdown role. His defensive zone starts (64.%) and penalty-killing load (35.5%) would be career highs. His 1.21 blocked shots per game would be his highest average since 2017-18 with the Islanders. Leddy contributed just 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 47 games with a minus-11 rating, but he had a positive takeaway/giveaway ratio (28/20). And his 45.9 expected goal percentage 5-on-5 was the least terrible among the team’s defensemen. His re-signing drew understandable scrutiny, but his solid play kept things from getting much worse.

Grade: C-plus

Tyler Tucker

He has already exceeded his draft projections by getting steady fill-in work in the NHL. In 12 games he landed 24 shots, blocked 12 shots, and earned two major penalties while averaging 14:58 in playing time. Like Robert Bortuzzo, he lacks mobility, but like Bortuzzo, he plays with an edge. Tucker has also shown the confidence to step up offensively and pound shots on goal. The Blues lack prospect depth on defense, so this breakthrough is most welcome.

Grade: C-plus

Justin Faulk

His monstrous 2021-22 offensive season (16 goals, 31 assists, 9.6 shooting percentage, plus-41) was followed by ordinary production (six goals, 20 assists, 4.9 shooting percentage, minus-11) this season. That regression came despite a bigger role on the power play (50% of quarterback load) and 59.2% offensive zone starts, his highest percentage as Blue. Faulk’s usage this season more resembled his role with the Hurricanes. He was underwater with this takeaway/turnover ratio (31/38) and his expected goals metric (40.5 percent).

Grade: C-minus

Robert Bortuzzo

He returned to his familiar pattern of moving in and out of the lineup and on and off the injured list. He averaged just 11:59 when he played, his lowest playing time as a Blue. Bortuzzo has remained physical, averaging 1.65 hits per game, and he blocked 29 shots in his 31 games. He earned 42.5 percentage of the penalty killing time when he played and his 70.5% defensive zone starts is a career high. But his lack of mobility leaves him struggling to defend the rush and thwart sustained defensive pressure by top opposing lines.

Grade: C-minus

Colton Parayko

The Blues leaned hard on him again this season. His 64.8% defensive zone starts would be a career high. He also shouldered a 45.8% penalty-killing load. And Parayko buckled, earning relegation to the third pairing in one game and earning rare postgame criticism from Berube is a media session. After earning a plus-16 rating last season, Parayko was minus-21 at the break. After producing 0.44 points per game last season, his rate slipped to 0.31. After earning a 5.9 point share last season, he was down to 1.2 at the break. But his expected goal percentage (46.1) was actually up slightly from last season.

Grade: D-plus

Niko Mikkola

Injuries forced him to play a shutdown role in some games — and that’s asking too much. Mikkola is a willing hitter (1.92 per game) who also blocks shots (1.36 per game). But he struggles with his outlet passing and his lack of mobility often leaves him a step behind in the defensive zone. His takeaway/giveaway ratio (5/20) tells a story, as does his 40.3 expected goal percentage. He has taken 15 penalties and drawn just four. Mikkola is willing to step up into the offense, but he has just one goal and zero assists in his 31 games.

Grade: D

Torey Krug

He got less playing time (19:37, down from 22:33 in his Blues season) and a lesser time share (56.3%) with the man advantage before the break. Krug is an excellent power-play quarterback and can also trigger the transition game at even strength. But his defensive play has suffered this year. His 49-point scoring pace is not far off last season’s 55-point pace, but he is minus-26 this season after finishing plus-23 last season. Krug’s 39.0 percent expected goal metric is the worst among regular Blues D-men.

Goal: D-minus

GOALTENDERS

Given the not-so-terrific defensive play of those in front of them, Blues goaltenders have had a predictably rough year.

Here is the assessment:

Thomas Greiss

He got off to a rough start while allowing five goals in two of his first three starts. And the Blues played some terrible games in front of him, allowing 35 or more shots in nine of his 12 starts. He was 5-7-0 with a 3.22 goals-against average and .909 save percentage, but his 1.21 goals-saved above average suggests he did OK under bad circumstances. Also, his 37 even-strength goals allowed lined up with his 36.6 expected goals metric.

Grade: C-minus

Jordan Binnington

This has been a rough year for goaltenders NHL-wide. Binnington, 18-18-3, had a 3.27 GAA — and there were 11 players with 20 or more games played with a higher average. That offers some context. Also, most Blues skaters are way underwater with their expected goals percentage. Still, Binnington’s minus-15.3 goals saved above average is ugly, as is his .899 even-strength save percentage. A netminder counting $6 million against the salary cap must make more key saves to bail out teammates.

Grade: D