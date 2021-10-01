Gordo on the NHL: Brady Tkachuk digs in as the last unsigned young star

And then there was one big-time restricted free agent unsigned: Our Town’s Brady Tkachuk.
With center Elias Pettersson and defenseman Quinn Hughes nearing new deals with the Vancouver Canucks, Tkachuk is the last big RFA to remain without a contract.
He is upholding the Tkachuk family tradition of being really hard to sign.
Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk foreshadowed this outcome with candid comments to the media a while back. Brady is the cornerstone the Ottawa Senators are building upon, so he’s going to get paid.
Brady is a bulldozing power forward who impacts games many way. He likes it in Ottawa and is willing to settle there. He is expected to serve as the Senators’ captain for many years to come.
So it’s just a matter of when he gets paid and how. Speculation has centered on his desire to be paid significantly in lump-sum bonuses versus salary, which adds real-dollar value to the deal and protects him from a work stoppage.
As for the Canucks, they are nearing deals for Hughes (six years, $7.75 million average annual value) and Pettersson (three years, $7.7 million AAV).
The Hughes deal could become a team-friendly contract if he rounds out his game and becomes more reliable in his own zone. Offensively, he is already one of the NHL’s top puck-moving defensemen.
Pettersson scored a win-win contract, getting big money in the near term plus quicker access to the larger dollars down the road. He was more than willing to bet on himself with those terms, even coming off of an injury-ruined campaign.
If he realizes his full potential and the NHL's salary cap finally loosens, his next contract could feature a $10 million AAV.
AROUND THE RINKS
Teams interested in acquiring Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel are at least getting access to his medical information. Eichel insists on having disc replacement surgery and the Sabres insist that he doesn’t. The Sabres will have to trade Eichel as is to a team willing to let Eichel chose his medical course. But the team acquiring will have to make some of its trade package conditional on Eichel’s recovery. All of this makes completing a deal very difficult.
The Toronto Maple Leafs gave Sheldon Keefe a two-year contract extension, but he is still in win-or-else mode there. All the contact ensures Keefe is better severance if the Leafs take another postseason powder.
The Detroit Red Wings already knew they were in for a tough season as the rebuilding continues. But they didn’t need to lose key winger Jakub Vrana for at least fourth months to a major shoulder injury suffered a few minutes into his first practice.
Canucks defenseman Travis Hamonic has been pondering opting out of this season due to concerns about COVID-19 and the league’s vaccination push.
Columbus Blue Jackets president John Davidson wasn’t joking about his vaccination mandate. Ask Zac Rinaldo about that. He landed on waivers after declining to get vaccinated.
Elsewhere on the vaxxing front, New Jersey Devils goaltender McKenzie Blackwood is still mulling over whether to take the shot while Detroit Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi remains a holdout – which prevents him from playing games in Canada.
New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov missed their first week of training camp with a minor injury, which has allowed Ilya Sorokin to make is push for a 1A or 1B role this season.
Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom would miss the start of the season, which will give center Evgeny Kuznetsov a chance to get his career back on track. He has working on the top line with Alexander Ovechkin and Anthony Mantha.
Winger Evander Kane’s woes in San Jose are only getting worse. The NHL cleared him of gambling allegations, but now his estranged wife has made domestic violence claims and the NHL is checking into COVID-19 protocol issues. Meanwhile there is a strong sense that other Sharks want him gone.
Defenseman Oliver Ekman Larsson has impressed in the Vancouver Canucks camp after allowing his game to erode the last few seasons in Arizona. The scenery change is doing him good.