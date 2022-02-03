Gordo’s midseason Blues report card: The forwards

Jordan Kyrou

This season Kyrou's potential turned into production. After scoring at a 52-point pace last season, he has soared to an 86-point pace this season while punching his ticket to the All-Star Game. Kyrou is the team’s best pure scoring forward, combining speed, shiftiness, playmaking skills and a nice shot while driving play. He is neither a physical player nor a great defender, but he is a one-man rush attack who has thrust the Blues onto the NHL’s offensive fast lane. Kyrou was plus-6 with good possession metrics in the first half while playing nearly two minutes more per game than last season.

Grade: A

Ivan Barbashev

He became this team’s most pleasant surprise. After scoring at a 26-point pace last season in his usual checking line role, he has graduated into regular scoring line work and produced at a 65-point clip. He is playing 17 minutes per game, up from 13:21 last season. He has fit especially well with Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko on the productive Russian line. He earned his first significant power-play time (1:26 per game) since his rookie season in 2016-17 and he maintained his penalty-killing duties as well. He earned his only demerit for winning just 37.6 of his faceoffs, which would be a career low.

Grade: A

Pavel Buchnevich

He should have been a cornerstone player with the New York Rangers, given his skill and heady all-around game. Instead he became the most complete winger on the Blues thanks to GM Doug Armstrong’s larcenous trade. Buchnevich is scoring at a 78-point pace, shouldering a penalty-killing load (32.2 percent), and posting strong possession metrics. He can click on any line thanks to his elite playmaking ability. He occasionally overpasses, so coach Craig Berube wants him to look for his own shot more often.

Grade: A

Vladimir Tarasenko

Many of us in the media expected to see a pouty Tarasenko when Armstrong failed to meet his trade request. We’ve seen happy Vladdy instead. He is scoring at an 82-point pace, up from last season’s 48, and he went into the break with 17 points in his last 12 games. Tarasenko finally added a one-time shot to his arsenal and he earned a primary power-play role (61 percent usage). He is not a defensive stalwart, but Berube keeps him out of harm’s way (68.5 percent offensive zone starts). Armstrong may grant his trade request during the offseason, but for now he is a key element in the team’s winning formula.

Grade: A

Robert Thomas

He might be the NHL’s most improved player. After languishing as a non-factor last season — 30-point scoring pace, not much happening on the forecheck — Thomas matched Kyrou with his breakout season. He is scoring at a 71-point pace while playing 19:02 per game, up from last season’s 13:36. He boosted his penalty-killing load to 43.1 percent and lifted his faceoff percentage to 49.1 percent, up from 42.6. He is not a physical player, but he has 34 takeaways in 37 games after getting just 10 in 33 games last season.

Grade: A

Brayden Schenn

Remember all of that hand-wringing over Schenn’s decline? You can forget that. After struggling with broken ribs earlier this season, he went on an offensive tear (15 points in 13 games) to lift his scoring pace to 62 points — up from last season’s 53. Schenn can play all three forward spots, hold his own in the faceoff circle (49.8 percent), score on the power play (five goals in 21 games) and play a robust game when healthy. He is plus-11 with solid possession metrics despite bouncing all over the front lines.

Grade: A-minus

Ryan O’Reilly

Berube always juggles his forward lines, but injuries and COVID-19 protocols really scrambled them this season. And while the Blues found many combinations that worked well, the pandemic took its toll on the O’Reilly-David Perron partnership. Amid the shuffling O’Reilly has slipped to a 59-point pace, down from 79. His possessions metrics are trending down as well. But O’Reilly remains reliable in the faceoff circle (56.4 percent) and he's still an elite matchup checker against top opposing centers.

Grade: B

Brandon Saad

He has done exactly what Armstrong hoped after arriving as a free agent. Saad is a skate-and-shoot forward who gets to the net and plays a reliable all-around game. Berube loves reliability. Saad has 15 goals in 40 games and his 51-point pace is meeting expectations. He is averaging about 2 ½ minutes more ice time the he did last season in Colorado with more deployment on the power play (39.9 percent usage) and penalty kill (20.6 percent). Saad doesn’t drive play, but he fits in on any line and makes it work.

Grade: B

Nathan Walker

After arriving from the AHL the energetic Walker scored a hat trick to power the Blues past the Detroit Red Wings 6-2. He also had a two-point game against the Anaheim Ducks. Walker gave the team a spark when it was running low on healthy players. The Blues has gone 6-2-1 in the nine games he has played this season, so he has done his part to keep the team moving forward despite adversity. This is why the Blues paid a premium to have him in reserve.

Grade: B

Dakota Joshua

He is a classic fourth line center. Joshua skates well, loves to hit people (47 in 18 games), wins faceoffs (52.3 percent) and manages the puck well (just four giveaways). He may not have much offensive upside, but he could offer future value on the penalty kill. Right now he is caught up in the numbers game, but Joshua seems likely to earn regular NHL work here or elsewhere as the Blues clear some of their surplus up front.

Grade: B

Jake Neighbours

He made a strong impression in training camp, then stuck around for nine games (one goal, one assist, minus-2) before getting sent back to junior hockey. As expected, the 26th overall pick in 2020 is working on the offensive side of his game (eight goals, 21 assists in 18 games) for the Edmonton Oiler Kings in the WHL. The Blues hoped that playing in the World Junior Championships would help advance his game, but that event was aborted due to COVID-19 issues. Neighbours will be a NHL regular next season.

Grade: B

David Perron

He must be looking forward to a second-half reset after his injury- and COVID-marred first half. After scoring six goals in the Blues’ first five games, he has scored just twice since then. In his last 11 games he has produced just two points. His scoring pace has slowed from 85 points to 56 and his ice time is down 1 ½ minutes. But Perron has remained a forechecking pest through this adversity, while some of his fancy stats still sparkle.

Grade: C-plus

Klim Kostin

He embraces his fourth-line role, for now. Kostin hits often (79 in 30 games) and with leverage. For the most part he has kept the puck going north and south. For the most part he has avoided undisciplined penalties. He has produced just six points in 30 games, but he is averaging less than 10 minutes in ice time. Kostin skates well and has a nice shot, so there is still growth potential here.

Grade: C

Oskar Sundqvist

Injuries have taken their toll. He is not the dynamic two-way player that we saw in 2018-20. But he remains solid defensively, earning a plus-6 rating despite getting a career-high 71.0 percent of his zone starts in the defensive end. But his faceoff efficiency (41.5 percent), power-play usage (3.1 percent), ice time (14:11), hit rate (1.0 per game) and blocked shot rate (0.54) are all well off last season’s numbers.

Grade: C

Logan Brown

He made a splash early after his arrival from the AHL. Brown scored a goal in his Blues debut and he had five points in his first six games. This big, skilled forward showed why Ottawa drafted him 11th overall in 2016. But after that fast start he has produced just one goal and a minus-4 rating in 11 games. Brown is not terribly physical and he can’t help on faceoffs. He is a classic case of a skilled player who hasn’t earned scoring line work at the NHL level and who doesn’t fit the fourth-line role.

Grade: C-minus

James Neal

As it turned out, he wasn’t quite the real deal. The likable veteran earned a job in training camp and he contributed two goals and two assists in 10 games. But he didn’t register a point in his next seven games, then injury and COVID issues shelved him for nearly two months. Other Blues stepped up to fill roles and Neal was left on the outside looking in.

Grade: C-minus

Tyler Bozak

The Blues brought the well-respected Bozak back for another season and he has struggled. His scoring pace has dropped from 45 to 20. His faceoff efficiency has plunged from 56.8 to 44.1. His ice time is down from 14:55 to 12:32. His power-play usage has shrunk from 31.8 percent to 6.8. His penalty kill share is down to 27.3 percent from 38.9. Bozak has gravitated to the fourth line and no longer seems capable of filling in effectively higher in the lineup.

Grade: D

