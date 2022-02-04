Gordo’s midseason Blues report card: The front office and ownership

Sports columnist Jeff Gordon gives out grades for how well the Blues front office and ownership is doing so far this season.

Ownership Group

To appreciate what the Tom Stillman group has done, one must reflect on the franchise’s ownership instability over the years.

Ralston Purina was a great owner until it wasn’t. A change at the top of the corporate ladder nearly resulted in the franchise’s attempted sale to a Saskatoon group. The NHL blocked that move, so the Blues stayed put under cost-conscious owner Harry Ornest. That adventure mercifully ended with the sale to a group led by Mike Shanahan, who took fans on a wild ride that turned the Blues into a star-driven franchise that thrilled fans, built revenues and earned a new downtown arena.

But the Civic Progress guys got woozy during that ride, booted out Shanahan, and ultimately sold to Bill and Nancy Laurie. They were great owners until they weren’t. They spent money until they decided to bail completely. That ushered in the well-meaning but underfunded Dave Checketts group. Those guys got tired of losing money they really didn't have, which is where the Stillman group came in.

These owners have invested heavily in the franchise tp help the Blues become a consistent winner and finally won a Stanley Cup. In the face of massive revenue losses due to the pandemic, Stillman and Co. stayed the course and kept spending to the NHL salary cap and beyond. Imagine how some of the previous ownership groups would have responded to this crisis.

Grade: A+

Management Team

Stillman’s group locked in general manager Doug Armstrong and gave him the resources to build an elite hockey operation. Armstrong rewarded that confidence by making bold moves to fortify the team. Dealing Sammy Blais and draft picks to the New York Rangers for winger Pavel Buchnevich was another masterstroke. Buchnevich is a well-rounded, prime-aged talent who fit neatly into the team chemistry.

Armstrong also added free agent winger Brandon Saad, replacing the departed Jaden Schwartz with a reliable supplemental scorer. Both additions have brought production/price value.

But Armstrong’s best move was not trading winger Vladimir Tarasenko after he asked to be moved. Rival GMs declined to make compelling offers for Tarasenko given his history of shoulder surgeries and his on-ice decline. Armstrong stood pat and Tarasenko rewarded that decision by reporting to training camp in great physical and mental shape. He regained his love of the game and his old scoring form, giving the Blues arguably the best scoring line depth in the league.

The Blues’ amateur scouting and pro personnel staff built impressive depth at the minor league level, which helped the Blues navigate through injuries and COVID-19 outbreaks. At some point Armstrong will need to shuffle assets, create cap space, and fortify his blue line. Given Armstrong’s track record, fans should have confidence he will get that job done.

Grade: A

Coaching Staff

The post-Cup playoff flops put extra focus on Craig Berube and his staff coming into this season. They have done a brilliant job in the face of adversity, which included roster depletion due to injuries and COVID-19 and the struggles of No. 1 goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Berube and Co. have overseen the breakouts of young forwards Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas. They handled the Tarasenko Situation well. They gave Niko Mikkola his opportunity to progress into a Top 4 role and top defensive prospect Scott Perunovich to continue his progression as well. When Binnington struggled, Berube gave Ville Husso his chance to step up and Husso excelled.

While the Blues have integrated more speed and skill into their lineup and improved their ability to score off the rush, they can still be difficult to play against. The coaching staff’s challenge for the stretch run is to emphasize that latter element as the playoffs near without sacrificing explosiveness. Also, getting Binnington back on track will be paramount. The Blues will want both goaltenders in a good place for postseason play.

So Berube, who is in the “walk year” of his contract, will have work to do when the Blues resume play. This team has done a fine job so far, but the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights are setting a high bar on this side of the league.

Grade: A

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.