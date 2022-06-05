Gordo’s year-end Blues report card: The goaltenders

Charlie Lindgren

Chuckie Sideburns quickly became a fan favorite this season. With the Blues grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak and salary cap issues, he escaped the AHL for a memorable run in goal for the Blues: 5-0-0, 1.22 goals-against average, .958 save percentage. Prior to that he had made just 24 NHL appearances after breaking in with the Montreal Canadiens back in 2015-16. Lindgren dominated at the AHL level this season, going 24-7-1 with a 2.21 GAA and a. 925 save percentage. After Nazem Kadri went bowling into Jordan Binnington, Lindgren returned to the Blues to back up Ville Husso for the remainder of the Colorado series. Alas, he never got past the warmups in postseason play.

Grade: A+

Ville Husso

For a large chunk of the season he was arguably the team MVP. He stepped into the lead role when Binnington faltered and he went 25-7-5 overall with a 2.56 GAA and a .919 save percentage. He was especially strong in January (6-1-0, 1.37, .956) and February (4-0-1, 2.39, .195). He was good enough in March and April to keep the Blues rolling into the postseason. And then the trouble began. After shutting out Minnesota in his first playoff start, he allowed four or more goals in his next five starts. He lost his starting role to Binnington, then he wasn’t nearly good enough after Binnington got hurt against Colorado. Husso’s potentially great year ended on a sour note.

Grade: B+

Jordan Binnington

His season started well. It was ending well, too, until Kadri’s collision left him with a season-ending knee injury. Binnington looked like his old self back in October when he went 5-1 with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. He was pretty good in April, too, winning five straight starts before taking the loss in the final game of the regular season. Then he really got his swagger back in the postseason while going 4-1 with a 1.72 ERA and a .949 save percentage. But in between...what happened? Starting with a 4-3 overtime loss against Nashville on Nov. 11, Binnington fell into a months-long performance rut. The Blues hope they don’t see that again.

Grade: B-

Joel Hofer

Salary cap issues limited his opportunity earlier this season when the Blues developed an emergency need in goal. COVID-19 messed with his AHL work as well. Hofer did OK filling in at the NHL level earlier this season, splitting his two decisions while allowing six goals in those two games. With the Springfield Thunderbirds he went just 18-14-6 with subpar ratios (2.96, .905) before stepping up in the AHL playoffs. He won his first four postseason starts while posting a 1.15 GAA and a .962 save percentage. With Husso headed toward unrestricted free agency after this season, Hofer’s progress became a bigger front office topic.

Grade: C

