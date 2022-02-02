Gordo's midseason Blues report card: The defense

Defenseman

Justin Faulk

In Carolina, Faulk was an offensive defenseman and power-play quarterback. With the Blues, he’s been asked to become a well-rounded defenseman capable of excelling in all scenarios. And Faulk has succeeded. He was plus-25 in his first 38 games, which is astounding. Coach Craig Berube has used him more in an offensive role — 55.5 percent offensive zone starts, up from 41.2 percent last season — and his possession metrics improved accordingly. He has played a bit more on the power play this season and somewhat less on the penalty kill (38.1 percent usage, down from 55.6 last season). He is on pace for 41 points, which is on target for his career norm. Where would the Blues be without him?

Grade: A

Torey Krug

It took him a while to settle in last season, but now he is comfortable as the team’s top power-play quarterback and puck-rushing defenseman. Krug is a unique talent. He can wheel around the offensive zone and create opportunities for himself and his teammates. Krug is getting 62.8 percent power-play usage and 68.8 percent offensive zone starts. He is plus-19 and on pace for a 53-point season. He has scored six goals after scoring just twice last season. Krug can play with an edge, too, despite his slight stature. He has improved defensively, but Berube keeps him off the penalty kill and away from the toughest matchup scenarios.

Grade: A-

Niko Mikkola

After starting the season as the odd man out, Mikkola grew into a Top 4 role when the Blues needed somebody to step up. He cleaned up his outlet passing and he put his big wingspan to work in a shutdown role. His playing time grew to 19:01 in the last 10 games, up from his overall usage of 14:31 per game last season. Despite spending a lot of time in the defensive zone — where he gets 75.2 percent of his starts — his possession metrics have improved from last season. He is minus-7, but most of that came in one forgettable game. Mikkola contributes to the penalty kill (29.2 percent usage) and he has stepped up physical play (2.14 hits per game). He has some sandpaper in his game, something the Blues need on the back end.

Grade: B

Robert Bortuzzo

He is effective in his specific roles: physical third-pairing defender at even strength (1.86 hits per game) and a willing shot blocker on the penalty kill (48.5 percent usage, up 10 percent from last season). Bortuzzo is on the short list of Blues ready to fight as needed, which adds to his popularity with teammates. With Berube sheltering other defensemen, Bortuzzo has been getting 64.9 percent of his starts in the defensive zone, which is a career high. He plays it safe with the puck; he has just eight giveaways in 37 games.

Grade: B

Scott Perunovich

Berube has been extra careful with this elite prospect, giving him 81.1 percent of his zone starts in the offensive zone. That deployment allowed him to post decent possession metrics before he got hurt. Perunovich split the power-play quarterback duty with Krug when healthy, getting 42.9 percent usage. But in 19 games he put just 14 shots on goal and he didn’t score a goal. He did produce six assists, with half of them coming with the man advantage. Perunovich dominated at the AHL level (20 points in 12 games), so the Blues are expecting major production in the future.

Grade: C

Jake Walman

He can rush the puck up ice, but the Blues have other defensemen who can do that — and those players are more productive. He is not especially physical, nor is he a shutdown defender. So Walman has fallen out of the rotation after playing extensively during the first two months of the season. Mikkola stepped up to replace him and defensive-minded Marco Scandella seems to have stabilized. Rust has become an issue since he's played just twice since Dec. 7 for less than 14 total minutes on ice. Overall he has three points and a plus-3 rating in 19 games, with decent possession metrics in sheltered usage.

Grade: C-

Colton Parayko

The Blues are asking a lot of Parayko in his age 28 season. He is on pace for career highs for ice time per game (23:49), defensive zone starts percentage (65.8) and penalty-killing usage (44.4 percent) as he tries to make it all the way back from last season’s back injury. He has struggled in his shutdown role, primarily with Scandella and Mikkola. Parayko’s basic statistics are bad (minus-16 rating in 42 games) and his fancy stats are grim, too. His Corsi and Fenwick possession metrics are on pace to decline for the fourth straight season. On the positive side, his offensive pace (0.43 points per game) is on par with his career average despite his limited power-play time (career low 7.7 percent usage).

Grade: D+

Marco Scandella

He opened the year in a Top 4 role and played his way into third-pairing usage by failing to handle the heavy shutdown workload. Berube has scaled back his playing time each quarter, down to 15:35 in the last 10 games. Last season he finished with overall usage of 19:57. But he remains a key penalty killer, with 50.2 percent usage, and his 76.1 percent defensive zone starts is a career high. That deployment helps explain his awful possession metrics, but so does his poor takeaway-giveaway ratio of 9/32.

Grade: D

Goaltenders

Ville Husso

He was unremarkable when he got his first NHL chance last season, posting a 9-6-0 record with a 3.21 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage. He was closer to losing his backup role to Joel Hofer than pushing Jordan Binnington for the starting job. But that all changed this season when he caught fire while filling in as the starter. Husso went 6-1-0 in January with great ratios (1.37, .956). He exuded calm confidence in the net while making big stop after big stop. He is 9-3-1 overall with a 1.90 GAA, numbers that raise the bar for Binnington as he tries to earn back his No. 1 role.

Grade: A+

Charlie Lindgren

With the Blues grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak and salary cap issues, he escaped the AHL for a memorable run in goal for the Blues: 5-0-0, 1.22 GAA, 9.58 save percentage. Prior to that he had made just 24 NHL appearance since breaking in with the Montreal Canadiens back in 2015-16. If the Blues reach postseason play, they can thank Lindgren for his flawless performance holding the fort when the team was vulnerable.

Grade: A+

Joel Hofer

COVID-19 and related salary cap issues limited his opportunity and messed with his AHL work as well. Hofer did OK filling in at the NHL level earlier this season, splitting his two decisions while allowing six goals in those two games. But with the Springfield Thunderbirds he is just 10-8-2 with subpar ratios (3.17, .901). With Husso headed toward unrestricted free agency after this season, the Blues will closely monitor Hofer’s progress during the season’s second half.

Grade: C

Jordan Binnington

He was fine back in October while going 5-1-0 with solid ratios (2.52, .926). Then he slipped in November (3-4-3, 2.96 GAA), spent the bulk of December on the shelf, then took a nasty fall in January — going 2-3-0 with hideous ratios (5.02, .869) and some ugly fancy stats as well. He became visibly frustrated during a 6-5 loss to Toronto and he followed that fiasco by allowing seven goals in two periods at Calgary. With Husso on fire, Binnington drifted into the team’s 10-day break without getting a chance to redeem himself and win back his role. It’ll be interesting to see if he can refocus during this time off and regain his own sharpness.

Grade: D

Tomorrow: The forwards get their grades.

