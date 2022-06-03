Gordo's year-end Blues report card: The forwards

Vladimir Tarasenko

A year ago he produced just four goals and 10 assists in 24 games while struggling with chronic shoulder injuries. His camp made a trade request last summer, but GM Doug Armstrong did not honor it. Tarasenko set aside the issue by reporting in great shape physically and mentally. His latest surgical repair finally fixed his shoulder and he roared back to his old form: 34 goals, 48 assists in 75 games for a 90-point pace. He followed that by scoring six times in the playoffs.

Grade: A

David Perron

He got healthy for the stretch run and the postseason and played some of the best hockey of his career. Perron scored 18 goals and added 17 assists in the last 32 games of the regular season, then he scored nine goals and had four assists in 12 playoff games. His one-time shot from the left circle became the team’s best power-play weapon. He remained a high-end checker and his heady, aggressive play 5-on-5 set a tone for his team in the playoffs. So what if he took a few too many penalties?

Grade: A

Pavel Buchnevich

Armstrong didn’t have to ask coach Craig Berube for his assessment of Buchnevich. He got that information by watching Berube rely on Pavel heavily in all game situations. Buchnevich averaged more than 18 minutes while shouldering big power-play and penalty-killing workloads during his impressive 30-goal season. He finished fast (nine goals, 16 assists in 16 April games) and enjoyed a productive postseason (11 points in 12 games) too. Sometimes he overpasses, but the Blues can live with that.

Grade: A

Ryan O’Reilly

His bout with COVID-19 really set him back. After scoring at nearly a point-per-game pace last season, he slipped to 58 points in 78 games this season. But he looked more like his old self in the playoffs while scoring seven goals (four on the power play) and adding four assists. He remained a force in the faceoff circle, winning nearly 57 percent of his draws in the regular season and 54.6 percent in the playoffs. His takeaway/giveaway ratio of 50/26 was typically strong as well.

Grade: A

Brayden Schenn

When healthy, he played at a high level this season after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign (16 goals, 20 assists in 56 games). Schenn suffered broken ribs on three different occasions this season. After scoring just 10 points in his first 19 games, he scored 48 in his last 39 outings of the regular season while excelling in all phases of the game. He played hurt during the postseason, which helps explain why he didn’t score a goal — but he managed to contribute eight assists.

Grade: A

Jordan Kyrou

He made the quantum leap from 35 points in 55 games in 2020-21 to 75 points in 74 games this season. He earned an additional 2:10 per game and ice time and boosted his shot rate. He represented the Blues at the All-Star Weekend and he sustained his point-per-game pace from month to month. Kyrou also stepped up in the playoffs while scoring seven times. His lack of strength along the boards is still an issue, though, and he was credited with just six hits all season.

Grade A

Robert Thomas

After his virtual no-show in 2020-21 (three goals, nine assists in 33 games), Tomas broke out with 20 goals and 56 assists in 72 games while playing 5:10 more per game. He improved dramatically in the faceoff circle (49.9 percent win rate, up from 42.6 percent) and finished the regular season with a plus-17 rating. But he learned hard lessons during the postseason when he produced no goals, three assists and a minus-7 rating in his first 10 games. There’s still room for growth.

Grade A-

Brandon Saad

He did precisely want the Blues expected. He averaged 23.8 goals and 48.1 points per 82 games over 9-year span and he produced 24 goals and 49 points for the Blues this season. Berube likes predictable players and THAT is predictability. Saad shouldered a 22.1 percent penalty-killing load and overall he delivered a 45/25 giveaway/takeaway ratio. But his production came in hot streaks and no such streak occurred in the postseason as he produced five points in the 12 games.

Grade: A-

Ivan Barbashev

Prior to this year he never scored at a greater than 31-point pace. So his 20 goals and 34 assists with a 23.4 shooting percentage in his sixth NHL season screamed “outlier.” Berube gave him every chance in the regular season, increasing his offensive zone starts, giving him 31.9 percent of the power-play time and boosting his average ice time by 3 minutes. But Barbashev played his way back into a lesser postseason role while producing no goals, two assists and a minus-6 rating in 12 games.

Grade: B+

Alexei Toropchenko

He quickly became a Berube favorite with his straight-line play and exploitation of his size. He skated well, managed the puck, won board battles, added net front presence and avoided bad penalties. It’s notable that he arrived as a midseason call-up and played in all 12 postseason games. He scored just two goals and two assists in 40 regular season and playoff games, so he must learn to generate more scoring chances with his fourth-line role.

Grade: B+

Nathan Walker

He turned 28 this season and finally earned his first sustained usage at the NHL level. After playing just 25 games in parts of five seasons for the Capitals, Oilers and Blues, this veteran minor leaguer got in 30 games for the Blues this season after dominating (47 points in 44 games) at the AHL level. He scored five of his 12 points this season in his first three Blues games, but speed and energy in a fourth-line role kept Berube’s attention and earned him a postseason look.

Grade: B+

Dakota Joshua

He earned another 30 games at the NHL level, contributing eight points and landing 77 hits in his fourth-line role. He got in a few playoff games as well. Joshua did his usual solid job in the faceoff circle (53.3 percent win rate) and he also picked up his scoring pace in the AHL (24 points in 41 regular season and playoff games) for a very good Springfield team. Joshua is 26 and an unrestricted free agent, so is due to get a one-way contract somewhere.

Grade: B

Tyler Bozak

After an utterly disastrous first half, when he struggled in every way imaginable, Bozak came off the injured list in April and centered the fourth line during the closing games of the regular season and the entire postseason. His veteran presence was welcomed. He won 56.4 percent of his faceoffs during the playoffs, landed 19 hits in 12 games and didn’t record a single giveaway. He scored an overtime game-winner in Game 5 to keep the Blues alive and earn a career highlight.

Grade: C+

Logan Brown

The good news: He played 39 games while earning his first extensive NHL action since reaching the league in the 2017-18 season. The bad news: He became the odd man out of the forward lines in the playoffs after producing just 11 regular season points. He made some progress using his size (6-foot-6, 218 pounds) along the walls, but he lacked the speed and physicality of Toropchenko for fourth-line duty and he wasn’t dynamic enough offensively to play in the Top 9.

Grade: C

Oskar Sundqvist

Injuries took a toll on this once-critical member of the supporting cast. He produced just four goals and 11 assists in 41 games before moving on to the Detroit Red Wings in a trade for defenseman Nick Leddy. His giveaway/takeaway rate slipped into negative territory for the Blues this season. His possession metrics were dismal — due in part to his career-high 71.5 percent defensive zone starts — and his hit rate was well off of his peak 2018-19 levels.

Grade: D+

Klim Kostin

He’s big, he skates well, he has an NHL-caliber shot and he’s not averse to mixing it up. But Kostin has yet to play with the consistent pace and focus needed to flourish in the NHL. He wasn’t been productive enough (four goals, five assists in 40 games) to stick in a Top 9 forward role this season and he didn’t play with the urgency needed to excel on the fourth line. Kostin played his way back to the AHL for the stretch run and playoffs and, so he faces an uncertain future here.

Grade: D

